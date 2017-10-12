Watch: Haley’s Scheme Doesn’t Do Roethlisberger Any Favors In Loss To Jags

Back at it to talk to the tape as we do every Thursday. As I’m sure you’d expect, focus is back on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense and the issues they faced in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Much has been made of Ben Roethlisberger’s struggles. So instead of harping on that, though concerns are certainly valid, I wanted to look at the bigger picture. In this video, we highlight some of the scheme issues with the Steelers’ route combinations and how several times Sunday, they didn’t do Roethlisberger any favors.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

