Hot Topics

    Watch: Haley’s Scheme Doesn’t Do Roethlisberger Any Favors In Loss To Jags

    By Alex Kozora October 12, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Back at it to talk to the tape as we do every Thursday. As I’m sure you’d expect, focus is back on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense and the issues they faced in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Much has been made of Ben Roethlisberger’s struggles. So instead of harping on that, though concerns are certainly valid, I wanted to look at the bigger picture. In this video, we highlight some of the scheme issues with the Steelers’ route combinations and how several times Sunday, they didn’t do Roethlisberger any favors.

    As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

    Check out our friend Six Rings Of Steel over on Youtube. He’s as big a Steelers’ fan as they come and makes awesome videos. You can also follow him on Twitter here. 


    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • StolenUpVotes

      Haven’t watched the video yet, but I was talking to a close friend of mine who works for NFL films about this topic after the game. I am in season so I haven’t been able to rewatch the games yet, but I asked him what he was seeing. His response was that it certainly isn’t all Ben in his opinion. He felt that play calling and design weren’t helping much and guys outside of AB are struggling to get open consistently for Ben. Now granted this guy was my QB in college so he could be a little bias for QBs while watching film lol

    • falconsaftey43

      I don’t know if I agree on the first play. Motioning AB across pulled the safety over there, and his vertical route kept him there. Puts McDonald one on one (yes with Ramsey) but with pretty much that entire half the field to defend. McDonald does win on this route and gets inside of him. I don’t think it’s a high % play, but it’s a vertical shot, and one I think works well if Ben isn’t pressured.