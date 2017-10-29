Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster Bikes Around Pittsburgh

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been the Pittsburgh story this week. Not even just in the sports world, he’s clearly dominated that, but anything city-related. His bike was stolen, the hunt was on, and it was returned 24 hours later. Enough to prompt a “breaking news” tweet from KDKA (the local station, for the out-of-towners).

With #TeamFindJuJusBike officially established and taking the Internet by storm, Smith-Schuster’s popularity has risen to new heights. He legitimately may be the most popular Pittsburgh athlete, for right now at least. His Twitter game has been strong, only fueling the acclaim, and he epically shot down Mia Khalifa sliding into his DMs.

And oh yeah, he cleared concussion protocol and will start tonight. Not a bad week.

The Steelers’ PR/video staff has clearly got in on the action and with JuJu back with his bike, took this video of him taking a tour of the town on his Ghost bike. He strolls all over town, from PNC Park, Point Park, and the Strip District. Check it out.

For all the drama and negativity that’s surrounded the team this season, Smith-Schuster has been a much needed breath of fresh air. Not turning 21 for almost another month, he’s been embraced by teammates. And the city.

Y’all just don’t realize ju ju is actually is this lit all the time lol https://t.co/RTBLyVVKTA — 5⃣Roosevelt nix (@Dat_Dude_Nix) October 27, 2017

And he’s embraced it likewise. Despite being a West Coast kid all his life, he’s become a big-time Penguins’ fan, attending games during their Stanley Cup run in the summer and took in a game this week. And he recognized how tight-knit the sports team’s in the area are.

“I think the best part about it is the unity, we ride as one,” he told NHL.com. “In other cities, they have different uniforms, different colors, while we’re black and yellow all the way. No matter what we go through in our situations on the field and off the field, we always stick together.”

Ride as one.

Even if that’s by bike.