Watch: Steelers’ Offensive Line Absolutely Dominant Vs Chiefs

Back at it talking to the tape. Fun topic this week, breaking down how completely dominant the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line and fullbacks/tight ends were against the Kansas City Chiefs. Even more dominant than what the already gaudy box score indicates.

We break down eight plays from Sunday that help show it though we could’ve chosen 20 more. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

