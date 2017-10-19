Hot Topics

    Watch: Steelers’ Offensive Line Absolutely Dominant Vs Chiefs

    By Alex Kozora October 19, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Back at it talking to the tape. Fun topic this week, breaking down how completely dominant the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line and fullbacks/tight ends were against the Kansas City Chiefs. Even more dominant than what the already gaudy box score indicates.

    We break down eight plays from Sunday that help show it though we could’ve chosen 20 more. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

    Check out our friend Six Rings Of Steel over on Youtube. He's as big a Steelers' fan as they come and makes awesome videos. 


    • Steeler Nation!

      Bell is a good player and had a heckuva game. But our O line is what enables us to take over a game. Everyone talks about Bell’s patience. He is able to do that because the guys up front stay locked up for so long. Keep up the good work.