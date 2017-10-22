Hot Topics

    Watch: Vontaze Burfict Kicks Roosevelt Nix In The Face

    By Alex Kozora October 22, 2017 at 07:18 pm


    Vontaze Burfict, one of the league’s dirtiest players, is back under the microscope. We could reference a couple plays he made in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers but one that came early in the game sticks out. In the first quarter, at the end of a Le’Veon Bell three yard run, it appears Burfict kicked FB Roosevelt Nix in the face. Take a look in slow-motion.

    Burfict appeared to take offense to Nix finishing his block at the end of the run. There was no flag on the play.

    After the game, Le’Veon Bell said he believes Burfict kicked him. We don’t have the full quotes yet but Dave Bryan has tweets from Bell’s interview with the media.

    Burfict has already been suspended once this year after an illegal preseason hit on Kansas City Chiefs’ fullback Anthony Sherman. And we know Burfict’s lengthy suspension and fine history. Another one could be in order, and probably deserves to be, after this week.

    • Bryan

      He really needs to be suspended for the rest of the year at this point. When does it become clear to the NFL that he has clear intent to injure multiple times during multiple instances?

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      The ref is right there and calls nothing. He should be suspended/fined along with Burfict.

    • John Pennington

      Well the next time steelers play the Bengals Nix will be able to put a nice hit on him to return the favor.Nix blow him out next game thats all.You will get your chance.