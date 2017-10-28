Hot Topics

    WR As A Need Being Viewed Much Differently In Hindsight

    By Matthew Marczi October 28, 2017 at 11:00 am


    I wouldn’t quite put myself in the early spring camp that was vigorously against the idea of drafting a wide receiver early, even though I was pretty strong in my belief that outside linebacker and cornerback needed to come early. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ later acquisition of Joe Haden attests that they agreed.

    But looking a couple of months into the regular season, I think almost everybody is reviewing the selection of JuJu Smith-Schuster—and the wide receiver position generally speaking—in a different light. I think it is fair to say that this was not as stable a group as many anticipated, including myself.

    I was in the camp who thought that Sammie Coates was going to come back this year and look like the guy who was playing in the first five games of last season, or at least be close to it. I thought that Demarcus Ayers was doing to push Eli Rogers for playing time in the slot.

    Once they drafted Smith-Schuster, I thought there was almost no chance that a free agent addition like Justin Hunter was going to even make the roster, at least provided that Martavis Bryant would be reinstated—of which he was already in the process by that point.

    Antonio Brown on one side. Bryant on the other. Unstoppable duo, right? And that is before we even stick anybody in the slot, projecting major growth from both Rogers and Ayers in their second years of actual playing time.


    And, wow, the team was so deep that rosterable players like Cobi Hamilton and Darrius Heyward-Bey would probably have to be on the outside looking in, because there is just too much talent ahead of them with guys like Coates and Ayers—and hey, Coates plays special teams, ya know.

    Now, who do they have that they can rely upon, aside from Brown?

    JuJu. And only JuJu.

    Rely on Bryant right now? I hardly think so. Rogers? They’ve already benched him and he is still not seeing much playing time or targets. And his catch percentage did not keep up with where it was last season, as he and Ben Roethlisberger have missed on plays.

    Hunter is a training camp phenom, not an NFL stadium one. Although he may have a chance to laugh in my face tomorrow. And bless your heart, Darrius, but there will be serious problems because you’re going to be considered for an integral role in the offense.

    It’s AB and JuJu. Those are the guys. Back in May, many were wondering how the 20-year-old bicyclist would even be gotten onto the field. Now they really can’t afford to take him off.

    In hindsight, or at the least, in retrospect, it was a very wise decision to pull the trigger on Smith-Schuster in the second round, and I’m finding it hard to entertain any arguments to the contrary. He’s already contributing significantly, and he is only getting started.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • francesco

      What an over reaction!!!…JuJu is a rookie. Which means that he is getting a free pass from most teams this year. Teams are not game planning against his talents or his tendancies. Not enough game tape for teams to assess. Let’s wait and see how he does in year 2 before we name him to pro- bowl status. Now with DHB getting a year older…yes I can see Steelers getting another WR whether MB is or will not be on the team next year. In regards to Hunter…let’s see how he does against the Lions.

    • Big Joe

      Even though secondary, ILB, LG, RB, etc. may be viewed as needs, I can actually see not 1 but 2 WRs drafted next year. This keeps AB, JJSS, and Rogers then adds reinforcement behind anything that happens with MB, DHB, Hunter, etc. while maintaining a strong, young WR corps

    • Michael James

      U sure you got the gist of the article? It’s not about Juju already being a Pro-Bowler. It’s about the fact that he is the only reliable (!) WR option after Brown right now. Which is perfectly true to be honest.

    • steeltown

      I still want to see more Rogers, things started off a little rocky this year but he’s a very capable slot receiver.

      AB and JuJu on the outside with Rogers in the slot this Sunday would be nice, and mix in AB and Hunter on the outside with JuJu in the slot.

    • Doug Andrews

      Question for you Matt and I know it’s hindsight but do you think the trade of Coates was the right move now? Hunter has done absolutely nothing until now and the drama of MB is well documented.

    • francesco

      Yes and no.

    • SfSteeler

      this offense has been somewhat offensive this year…so many question of inconsistency except smash mouth run game right now…Haleys play calling, Mcdonald learning the system, Jesses a catch and get tackled guy and the theres Ben…

      how much of this WR issue can be attributed to Bens inconsistency or dealing with new recievers/not on the same page…cumon man, run the route, hit the man!?

    • John

      These are the hidden points the fans miss unless things get to desperation like this year. We were playing Hamilton and Ayers last year neither of whom have made any real plays this year and then had Coates etc. People like to denigrate the Pats receivers but in their system, and other than AB, they have multiple WRs that are more reliable and have the talent they need than we do. Hogan, Edelman (who is hurt), Amendola, etc. From a trust standpoint, all of those guys would be our number 2 assuming the systems were comparable. And they have Gronk, three good pass catching RBs, and a young WR they like. Their OLine has been one of the best in football for a decade generally. This is why Ben sometimes looks or acts the way he does. Let’s hope all comes around for us this year.

    • John

      I will answer. At this point, Coates could not have done worse than Hunter and DHB. Neither could Ayers. We apparently should have kept one of them but maybe Hunter will come around. DHB not so much.

    • dany

      Same here, just move them all around, even AB in the slot at times. Mix it up, it can’t get worse can it

    • francesco

      Patriots like their WR’s small and shifty. Hogan is a surprise addition in that he is outside their typical norm.

    • francesco

      When you’re mind is in retirement mode why take the necessary time to practice with the new guys?

    • Jaybird

      What has Coates done this year with Cleveland? He sucks also.

    • Jaybird

      Great article Matt. I will try to never question the Steelers Brass again( can’t make any promises though). They really knew what they weee doing when they selected Juju. Great move by the Steelers

    • capehouse

      Yeah Coates and Bryant. All body, no brain. Definitely went from a poor pick to one that was a need and great value.

    • capehouse

      Coates would be inactive too, so what’s the difference. He’d get a chance to play this week like Hunter will in Bryant’s absence, but that will be short lived and most likely uneventful. Got a pick for Coates, so that makes the trade a success.