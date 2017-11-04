Hot Topics

    2017 Midseason Player Evaluations: OLB Bud Dupree

    By Matthew Marczi November 4, 2017 at 11:00 am


    With the Pittsburgh Steelers coming off their bye week and there soon being little to talk about in the interim outside of returning players, now would be as good a time as any to take a look back on what’s transpired this season and give out some mid-year player evaluations.

    The team has had a rocky but ultimately successful season to date, coming out of the first eight games with a 6-2 record, tied for the best in the AFC along with the Patriots and the Chiefs, the latter of whom they have already beaten.

    The offense has not lived up to its billing for the most part this year, though the running game has had its moments. Defensively, the sacks have come, and the secondary has improved, but there will always be things to work on.

    Player: Bud Dupree, OLB

    I don’t think anybody could accuse the Steelers of failing to invest in the outside linebacker position. They have drafted three of them in the first round since 2013, and two of them are currently starting for them.


    Both of them have had their issues this season—they each missed one game so far due to injuries—but they have also flashed moments of success. Rookie T.J. Watt has been a pleasant surprise, but the real hopes and dreams for this season were placed in 2015 first-rounder Bud Dupree’s basket.

    He was supposed to have his breakout season a year ago, but it was derailed completely by a groin injury that kept him on injured reserve for most of the year. He recorded a quick four and a half sacks in the final four games of the regular season, though, and made a couple of plays in the postseason.

    This year, he has had to deal with a shoulder injury. It caused him to miss the opener, and he has spent most of the season getting pain injections before games, but the hope is that he is getting to a place where that won’t be necessary now and he can just go out there and play.

    The third-year man does have 19 tackles and three sacks, to go along with a pass defensed. He has clearly made improvements rushing the passer, even if his improvements have been employed inconsistently.

    He is still spending a bit too much time getting run up the arc, but he has learned to use counter moves, and he has been effective on stunts. His sack a couple of weeks ago looked like he was shot out of a cannon, such is his pure athleticism.

    Still, he and others are hoping for a reset and a fresh start on the bye. He has done a mostly solid job this season, but he is not supposed to be a solid player. He is supposed to be an impact player, generating pressure and helping to force turnovers. That’s the player they need him to be.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Jaybird

      Bud is a spectacular athlete, but I don’t think he’s ever going to be a great edge rusher. i don’t think he’ll ever be a double digit sack guy, but he’s still a great athlete and wIll contribute by get hustle sacks. He hits like a freight train also. I actually get more upset when I see him getting pushed around and not setting the edge on run plays

    • Michael James

      Like Jaybird just said: Bud is a phenomenal athlete who will always get some hustle sacks.
      I really root for him to finally develop into a good football player/edge rusher, but unfortunately it may slowly be time to bury that hope. He simply has shown very little progress in pass rushing technique, cornering and counter moves. It’s frustrating and I honestly don’t know if there is a second pass rusher in the NFL that gets run up the arc with Bud’s consistency.

    • ryan72384

      Yeah Bud has not been as disruptive as I had hoped he would be this year. I was on the Bud bandwagon after he had a solid couple of games at the end of last year and then in the playoffs but he’s just too inconsistent. He has insane athleticism. His sack last week or the week before was the kind very few outside linebackers can make. For the most part though he either gets stonewalled or run up the arc. He hasnt developed a spin or much of a dip which is disappointing considering he has the athletic build and bend for passhrushing moves. I still wish he would have kept the weight on that he had coming out. I think a 265ish outside linebacker with 4.5 speed is better to have than a 245ish linebacker with 4.5 speed that gets pushed around far too often. Not sure why the coaches wanted him so light but he honestly looks so much smaller now than he did as a rookie. TJ looks bigger and stronger than Bud already.

    • NinjaMountie

      I was high on Dupree when we drafted him. I changed my opinion on him in the off season, though. I told my buddy he’d be an adequate OLB that will get about 7 sacks a year and they’d almost all be of the hustle variety. I’m also curious if he has an inability to drop into coverage and if that’s why we’re dropping Watt so much. If so, that will annoy me more.

    • Dshoff

      I see no difference in Dupree this year after his offseason of work with his great pass rush teacher, which is VERY dissappointing. I’d like to know which shoulder is hurt. If it’s his right shoulder then that may be the excuse why he is constantly getting pushed past the qb. But if that’s the case then why even use him in that way? He’s only effective if he stunts inside or is getting blocked by a rb. I know Harrison usually plays the right side, but I’d love to see them use him on the left at times. It certainly can’t hurt. This reminds me of when they stubbornly played Blake when he had a hurt shoulder and was stinking up the place.

    • capehouse

      His athleticism is outstanding and really made a heady play in the Detroit game in knocking down the TE as Stafford rolled out which really surprised me, but he’ll never come close to being a dominant pass rusher. Best used on stunts. Hate to say it but just an athletic Jarvis Jones that’s probably not as good against the run but that athleticism does get him some sacks as opposed to Jones.

    • Brenton deed

      Do you suppose he lacks some Lloyd type “animal”?

    • Jaybird

      I just don’t think he has good pass rush moves and doesn’t counter particularly well either. He gives a decent effort , has a good motor, but isn’t a very good pass rusher.

    • Mark

      He is always trying to rush around the tackle instead of engaging sometimes with a bull rush, or swimming, or spin move. He only uses speed to rush up the arc. Come on Bud let’s get physical with the defensive tackles.

      However, if he hits the QB it’s going to hurt. Ask Matt Moore!