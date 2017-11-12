2017 NFL Week 10 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
|Week 10 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Cardinals +6.5
|Cardinals +6.5
|Seahawks -6.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Redskins +1.5
|Vikings -1.5
|Redskins +1.5
|Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -5.5
|Packers +5.5
|Packers +5.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -3.5
|Chargers +3.5
|Jaguars -3.5
|New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers +2.5
|Jets -2.5
|Buccaneers +2.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -4.5
|Titans -4.5
|Titans -4.5
|New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills +3
|Bills +3
|Saints -3
|Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -11
|Lions -11
|Browns +11
|Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -11
|Rams -11
|Rams -11
|Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +3
|Falcons +3
|Falcons +3
|New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers +2.5
|Giants -2.5
|Giants -2.5
|New England Patriots at Denver Broncos 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +7.5
|Broncos +7.5
|Patriots -7.5
|Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Panthers -9
|Dolphins +9
|Dolphins +9
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +10
|Steelers -10
|Steelers -10
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 27-16
|Steelers 30-15
|Week 9 Results
|6-7
|4-9
|2017 Results
|67-65
|48-84