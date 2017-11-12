2017 NFL Week 10 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 1 Picks

Week 2 Picks

Week 3 Picks

Week 4 Picks

Week 5 Picks

Week 6 Picks

Week 7 Picks

Week 8 Picks

Week 9 Picks

Week 10 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 8:25 PM ET (THUR) Cardinals +6.5 Cardinals +6.5 Seahawks -6.5 Minnesota Vikings at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Redskins +1.5 Vikings -1.5 Redskins +1.5 Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears -5.5 Packers +5.5 Packers +5.5 Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars -3.5 Chargers +3.5 Jaguars -3.5 New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers +2.5 Jets -2.5 Buccaneers +2.5 Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans -4.5 Titans -4.5 Titans -4.5 New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills +3 Bills +3 Saints -3 Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Lions -11 Lions -11 Browns +11 Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Rams -11 Rams -11 Rams -11 Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Falcons +3 Falcons +3 Falcons +3 New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) 49ers +2.5 Giants -2.5 Giants -2.5 New England Patriots at Denver Broncos 8:30 PM ET (SUN) Broncos +7.5 Broncos +7.5 Patriots -7.5 Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers 8:30 PM ET (MON) Panthers -9 Dolphins +9 Dolphins +9 Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts +10 Steelers -10 Steelers -10 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 27-16 Steelers 30-15 Week 9 Results 6-7 4-9 2017 Results 67-65 48-84