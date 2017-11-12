Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 10 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan November 12, 2017 at 01:00 am

    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 1 Picks
    Week 2 Picks
    Week 3 Picks
    Week 4 Picks
    Week 5 Picks
    Week 6 Picks
    Week 7 Picks
    Week 8 Picks
    Week 9 Picks

    Week 10 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals  8:25 PM ET (THUR)Cardinals +6.5Cardinals +6.5Seahawks -6.5
    Minnesota Vikings at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Redskins +1.5Vikings -1.5Redskins +1.5
    Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bears -5.5Packers +5.5Packers +5.5
    Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Jaguars -3.5Chargers +3.5Jaguars -3.5
    New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Buccaneers +2.5Jets -2.5Buccaneers +2.5
    Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Titans -4.5Titans -4.5Titans -4.5
    New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bills +3Bills +3Saints -3
    Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Lions -11Lions -11Browns +11
    Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Rams -11Rams -11Rams -11
    Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Falcons +3Falcons +3Falcons +3
    New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)49ers +2.5Giants -2.5Giants -2.5
    New England Patriots at Denver Broncos 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Broncos +7.5Broncos +7.5Patriots -7.5
    Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers 8:30 PM ET (MON)Panthers -9Dolphins +9Dolphins +9
    Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Colts +10Steelers -10Steelers -10
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 27-16Steelers 30-15
    Week 9 Results6-74-9
    2017 Results67-6548-84

     

     

