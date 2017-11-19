2017 NFL Week 11 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
Week 1 Picks
Week 2 Picks
Week 3 Picks
Week 4 Picks
Week 5 Picks
Week 6 Picks
Week 7 Picks
Week 8 Picks
Week 9 Picks
Week 10 Picks
|Week 11 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +3
|Lions -3
|Lions -3
|Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +10
|Chiefs -10
|Chiefs -10
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers +2
|Ravens -2
|Ravens -2
|Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -2.5
|Rams +2.5
|Vikings -2.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -1.5
|Cardinals +1.5
|Texans -1.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +7.5
|Browns +7.5
|Jaguars -7.5
|Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -7.5
|Saints -7.5
|Redskins +7.5
|Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -4.5
|Chargers -4.5
|Bills +4.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -2.5
|Bengals +2.5
|Broncos -2.5
|New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +7
|Patriots -7
|Patriots -7
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys +4.5
|Eagles -4.5
|Eagles -4.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Seahawks -3
|Falcons +3
|Falcons +3
|Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Steelers -6.5
|Steelers -6.5
|Steelers -6.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Week 10 Results
|7-7
|6-8
|2017 Results
|74-72
|54-92