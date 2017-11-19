Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 11 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan November 19, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 1 Picks
    Week 2 Picks
    Week 3 Picks
    Week 4 Picks
    Week 5 Picks
    Week 6 Picks
    Week 7 Picks
    Week 8 Picks
    Week 9 Picks
    Week 10 Picks

    Week 11 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bears +3Lions -3Lions -3
    Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Giants +10Chiefs -10Chiefs -10
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Pick’emBuccaneersBuccaneers
    Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Packers +2Ravens -2Ravens -2
    Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Vikings -2.5Rams +2.5Vikings -2.5
    Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Texans -1.5Cardinals +1.5Texans -1.5
    Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Browns +7.5Browns +7.5Jaguars -7.5
    Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Saints -7.5Saints -7.5Redskins +7.5
    Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Chargers -4.5Chargers -4.5Bills +4.5
    Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Broncos -2.5Bengals +2.5Broncos -2.5
    New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Raiders +7Patriots -7Patriots -7
    Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Cowboys +4.5Eagles -4.5Eagles -4.5
    Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks 8:30 PM ET (MON)Seahawks -3Falcons +3Falcons +3
    Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:25 PM ET (THUR)Steelers -6.5Steelers -6.5Steelers -6.5
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelersSteelers
    Week 10 Results7-76-8
    2017 Results74-7254-92

     

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE