2017 NFL Week 11: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to all of yinz once again and welcome to the weekend.

Man, what a crazy several days this has been. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans since last Friday and they are now 8-2 with six games remaining. However, because of the short week, I am now very behind on my site work and thus that’s my excuse for this post being so late.

No time for chit chat this week so let’s get right to the weekly Friday night five questions and hopefully several of you will participate by giving your answers in the comments below.

1 – What did you think about the heavy usage of SkyCam during the Steelers Thursday night game against the Titans?

2 – On a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being perfect, how would rate the play of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger against the Titans?

3 – Voting for the 2018 Pro Bowl opened this past week. Which Steelers players deserve votes from fans?

4 – Finish this sentence: In the Steelers game against the Titans I was most disappointed with __________________________________.

5 – What is your biggest takeaway from this play below?

Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

Question 1 – 30 of 39 (77%) definitive answers said Yes, James Harrison truly has a back injury. Most believe that Deebo would not go along with a fib and why would Mike Tomlin make an excuse now when he had made 92 a healthy scratch before. James was inactive. Hmmm.

Question 2 – 33 of 41 (80%) said the Steelers should use the franchise tag on Le’Veon Bell next year.

Question 3 – 28 of 41 (68%) would like to see Vance McDonald appear in personnel groupings with one tight end. Nine (22%) preferred Jesse James with this group citing McDonald’s reputation for drops. While four were comfortable with both splitting time or did not really care. Had McDonald mishandled that TD catch against the Colts surely this opinion would shift. Moot Thursday since Vance was inactive due to his knee injury.

Question 4 – We named five different defensive players that we believe will record the most sacks in the last eight games of the regular season. Cam Heyward led the voting with 17 mentions followed by TJ Watt (11), Bud Dupree (10), Stephon Tuitt (4) and James Harrison (2). We predicted the leader to have anywhere from 4 to 8.5 sacks. The median score was 6. So far, after 2 games the Steelers sack leaders are Vince Williams (no one voted for Vince) with 2, Cam Heyward with 2, Stephon Tuitt with 2, Bud Dupree with 1 & LT Walton with 1.

Question 5 – This is a repeat from Week 9; perhaps a control question so Dave can see how consistent our responses are. This week our predictions for Ben were throwing anywhere from 10 to 20 TD’s and 0 to 9 interceptions in the second half of the season (week 9 it was 8-20 TD’s & 0-18 INT’s). The median response was 15 touchdowns and 5.5 interceptions (week 9 it was 14 TD & 5 INTs). Slightly more optimistic. Ben currently has 6 TD passes and 1 INT putting him on pace for 24 TD’s and 4 INT’s in the second half of the season.

Another week of delayed gratification as questions 4 & 5 won’t be answered until end of season. There are also 5 points yet to be awarded for Week 9 plus there are 7 points yet to be awarded for Week 1. I’ll post an updated leaderboard next week.