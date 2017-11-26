2017 NFL Week 12 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 12 Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 12:30 PM ET (THU) Lions +3 Lions +3 Lions +3 Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM ET (THU) Cowboys +1 Cowboys +1 Chargers -1 New York Giants at Washington Redskins 8:30 PM ET (THU) Redskins -7 Redskins -7 Redskins -7 Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals -8 Browns +8 Browns +8 Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -13.5 Bears +13.5 Eagles -13.5 Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots -16.5 Patriots -16.5 Patriots -16.5 Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs -10 Bills +10 Bills +10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -10 Falcons -10 Falcons -10 Carolina Panthers at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +5 Panthers -5 Panthers -5 Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts +3 Titans -3 Titans -3 Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) 49ers +6.5 Seahawks -6.5 49ers +6.5 New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Rams -2.5 Saints +2.5 Rams -2.5 Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals +5.5 Jaguars -5.5 Cardinals +5.5 Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Raiders -4.5 Raiders -4.5 Broncos +4.5 Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens 8:30 PM ET (MON) Ravens -7 Ravens -7 Texans +7 Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:30 PM ET (SUN) Steelers -14 Steelers -14 Steelers -14 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 28-13 Steelers 38-10 Week 11 Results 8-6 10-4 2017 Results 82-78 64-96