2017 NFL Week 12 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
Week 1 Picks
Week 2 Picks
Week 3 Picks
Week 4 Picks
Week 5 Picks
Week 6 Picks
Week 7 Picks
Week 8 Picks
Week 9 Picks
Week 10 Picks
Week 11 Picks
|Week 12 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 12:30 PM ET (THU)
|Lions +3
|Lions +3
|Lions +3
|Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM ET (THU)
|Cowboys +1
|Cowboys +1
|Chargers -1
|New York Giants at Washington Redskins 8:30 PM ET (THU)
|Redskins -7
|Redskins -7
|Redskins -7
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -8
|Browns +8
|Browns +8
|Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -13.5
|Bears +13.5
|Eagles -13.5
|Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -16.5
|Patriots -16.5
|Patriots -16.5
|Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -10
|Bills +10
|Bills +10
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -10
|Falcons -10
|Falcons -10
|Carolina Panthers at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +5
|Panthers -5
|Panthers -5
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +3
|Titans -3
|Titans -3
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers +6.5
|Seahawks -6.5
|49ers +6.5
|New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -2.5
|Saints +2.5
|Rams -2.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +5.5
|Jaguars -5.5
|Cardinals +5.5
|Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -4.5
|Raiders -4.5
|Broncos +4.5
|Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Ravens -7
|Ravens -7
|Texans +7
|Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -14
|Steelers -14
|Steelers -14
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 28-13
|Steelers 38-10
|Week 11 Results
|8-6
|10-4
|2017 Results
|82-78
|64-96