    2017 NFL Week 12 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan November 26, 2017 at 01:15 am

    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 12 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 12:30 PM ET (THU)Lions +3Lions +3Lions +3
    Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM ET (THU)Cowboys +1Cowboys +1Chargers -1
    New York Giants at Washington Redskins 8:30 PM ET (THU)Redskins -7Redskins -7Redskins -7
    Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Bengals -8Browns +8Browns +8
    Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Eagles -13.5Bears +13.5Eagles -13.5
    Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Patriots -16.5Patriots -16.5Patriots -16.5
    Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Chiefs -10Bills +10Bills +10
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Falcons -10Falcons -10Falcons -10
    Carolina Panthers at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Jets +5Panthers -5Panthers -5
    Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Colts +3Titans -3Titans -3
    Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)49ers +6.5Seahawks -6.549ers +6.5
    New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Rams -2.5Saints +2.5Rams -2.5
    Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals +5.5Jaguars -5.5Cardinals +5.5
    Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Raiders -4.5Raiders -4.5Broncos +4.5
    Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens 8:30 PM ET (MON)Ravens -7Ravens -7Texans +7
    Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Steelers -14Steelers -14Steelers -14
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 28-13Steelers 38-10
    Week 11 Results8-610-4
    2017 Results82-7864-96

     

     

