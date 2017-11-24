Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 12: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

    By Dave Bryan November 24, 2017 at 05:38 pm

    Happy Black Friday to all of yinz and welcome to the weekend.

    If you’re like me, you sat around Thursday on Thanksgiving and gorged yourself with ham, turkey and all appropriate side items and deserts. I ate entirely too much and am now paying for it on Friday. I also sat around all day and watched football and overall the games were disappointing, in my honest opinion. Even so, a full day of watching bad football games is better than a lot of other things I can think of.

    Sunday night the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers at Heinz Field and that’s a game that many predict should result in a big win for the home team. The Steelers opened up as 14-point home favorites and that line hasn’t budged since. It would be nice to see the Steelers have a game well in hand by halftime for a change. Maybe Sunday night we’ll be treated to such an occurrence.

    As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night and if you’re not out doing your early Christmas shopping, I hope several of you will take some time to do just that.

    Have a great holiday season and we look forward to covering the Steelers Sunday night game against the Packers for you.

    Peace and love, peace and love!

    Go Steelers!

    1 – On a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being very critical, how would you rate the loss of Steelers starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert for the next four games due to his suspension for violating the league’s PED policy?

    2 – Will Steelers wide receivers Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers combine to have more than 100 receiving yards Sunday night with rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster sidelined with his hamstring injury?

    3 – Now that he’s on the 53-man roster, will rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton be given an opportunity to return a punt in any of the Steelers final six regular season games?

    4 – Besides punter Jordan Berry, which Steelers player would likely be the team’s best option to kick an extra point should the need ever arise?

    5 – Besides maybe the New England Patriots, which other AFC team do you hope the Steelers don’t ultimately have to face in the playoffs and why?

    Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

    Question 1 – Overall, it seemed that respondents liked the heavy usage of the SkyCam during the game. Over 72% of the respondents said they either liked/loved it (18) or liked it but wanted it limited a bit (16). Only 10.5% (5) were against it preferring the traditional camera angles.

    Question 2 – As a group, we were happy with Ben’s performance Thursday. On a scale of 1-10; the lowest rating was 6.5 with a high of 9. The median score was an 8 which is very good for a normally hard to please crowd.

    Question 3 – 44 of 47 respondents submitted ballots for the Steelers they believe deserve votes from fans. 22 different players were named some for special teams. Here they are with the percentage of ballots they were named on: Antonio Brown (93.18%); Cam Heyward (93.18%); David DeCastro (72.73%); Ryan Shazier (72.73%); Le’Veon Bell (56.82%); Maurkice Pouncey (43.18%); Vince Williams (27.27%); Chris Boswell (18.18%); JuJu Smith-Schuster (13.64%); Stephon Tuitt (13.64%); Ramon Foster (11.36%); Joe Haden (9.09%); Mike Hilton (6.82%); Javon Hargrave & TJ Watt (4.55%). Bringing up the rear with 2.28% of vote were Roosevelt Nix, Chris Hubbard, Marcus Gilbert, Tyler Matakevich; Tyson Alualu, Sean Davis, & Kameron Canady.

    Question 4 – As good citizens of Steelers Nation; almost all of us could find something to be disappointed in from a 40-17 victory over a team that had been a division leader. It’s our civic duty. Only one person came away from the Titans game with no disappointments. Our disappointments ranged from singling out players; different phases of the game or the referees. Artie Burns was singled out the most with 11 mentions. That was closely followed by 10 votes for giving up big plays or specifically the 75-yard touchdown pass to start the 2nd half that Artie, ironically, was not involved in. 7 voters cited poor tackling while 5 were concerned that the Steelers did not score enough early on – still trading too many field goals for touchdowns.

    Question 5 – As for the incomplete end zone pass targeting Martavis Bryant; the biggest takeaway by far was Le’Veon Bell’s pick-up of the blitz (29 or 69%). Also in the glass half-full crowd were three folks who think it is good that Ben continues to target Martavis Bryant; he is due for a break out game. In the glass half-empty side six felt Martavis either does not know how to high point the ball or his skills have gone. 3 others pinned the blame on Benn for making a poor pass or missing AB and Xavier Grimble who were open on the other side of the field.
    There was no scoring for any of the questions in Week 11; but everyone that answered the questions gets a participation point.

    Leaderboard after Week 11:
    1st Place – Alan Tman with 22 points
    2nd Place – Reader783 with 21 points
    3rd Place – (tie) Jeff McNeil & Darth Blount 47 with 19 points
    5th Place – (tie) LucasY59, SJT63 & Marcel Chris Chauvet with 18 points
    8th Place – (tie) Chris92021 & Josh Cummings, with 17 points
    10th Place – (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery, Matt Manzo, SkoolHouseRoxx, DirtDawg1964 with 16 points
    14th Place – Phil Brennenman II with 15.5 points
    15th Place – (tie) J. & Jaybird, with 15 points
    17th Place – (tie) Johnny Loose, Michael Mosgrove & heath miller with 14 points
    20th Place – (tie) RiversTKO & Kevin Schwartz with 13 points

    • Spencer Krick

      1. 6, I think Gilbert is a better pass protector. Please don’t make me back that up with evidence.
      2. Yes.
      3. lolno
      4. James Harrison
      5. Jags, that pass defense is brutal.

      Happy Leftovers Day!

    • Chris92021

      1. 7 because McDonald is out again as well, which means our run blocking is taking another hit. Hubbard is a good backup, key word being backup. I just hope he can hold down the fort for us for four weeks. We need Marcus Gilbert healthy and ready to go in January and February.

      2. More yes.

      3. Yes, in week 17 against the Browns.

      4. I bet Antonio Brown can do it. He seems like he is a well-rounded athlete.

      5. No one else really. I’ve been on record saying I have no faith in the Jaguars. Good for them for being relevant at this time of the season for the first time in a decade. Their owner is also likable too. If I am pressed for an answer, it would be the Ravens just because for the most part, they give us a hard time.

      Enjoy the rest of the Thanksgiving weekend, y’all. Time to put it on the Packers this Sunday night!

    • Paul Van Buskirk

      1. 4. They should be able to compensate for the loss, and Hubbard is decent.
      2. Yes. I look for Martavis to go over 100 alone.
      3. No. Tomlin will not change anything here because he’s just stubborn.
      4. Joshua Dobbs. He has the most free time to work on that type of stuff.
      5. Baltimore Ravens. They always play us tough, despite the early season win.

    • Jeff McNeill

      1) 5
      2) yes
      3) no
      4) Deebo
      5) we have to get past everyone so I don’t care who we play including New England.

    • SJT63

      1. 5 – the next 3 games should all be winnable without him, so it’s just him missing the Pats game that worries me
      2. Under 100
      3. No
      4. Landry Jones
      5. Anyone not worried about meeting the Jags has got a very short memory

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      1. A 5. Better that he is suspended now and available for the playoffs. Mother Hubbard will have to step it up. My grade would change if any other injuries to offensive line but right now Gilbert’s suspension bearable.

      2. No. But looking at Bryant getting a TD or 2. *

      3. Yes. Browns game.*

      4. James Harrison. He has a kick return and a long snap to his credit. But would rather they just go for two-point conversions and pooch punts when a FG would normally be attempted. *

      5. Baltimore Ravens – their offensive linemen will be diving at defender’s knees to hurt them. If they keep the game close at all their punter/kicker can affect a game.

    • Riverstko

      1. 3
      2. No
      3. Yes
      4. Ben
      5. ravens, our rival

    • PaeperCup

      1) 4. Out of all our lineman, I think he’s the most easily replaceable at the moment. He’s good and important, but we go this.
      2) No. I can see Ben and Bryant finally hitting a big one for 60-70 yards, but I don’t see Eli making up the remaining 30.
      3) Yes. In some blowout win. I hope we have one of those.
      4) Please not JH. I can see Brown doing it. I bet Watt is talented enough to do it. I want to see Mcullers do it.
      5) Honestly, there isn’t a team outside the division that I don’t have confidence in the Steelers to beat. What I would fear is another AFCN team getting in there. I say it every division game, anything goes when playing the AFCN, and that goes for playoffs as well, if not more so.

    • PaeperCup

      I know that the PED rulings are pretty cut and dry, but I suspected that there was no appeal for Gilbert because it’s not worth fighting only to lose him later down the line when we need him more.

    • Cinko123

      1.) 7, Gilbert is a huge loss to run and pass blocking.
      2.) Yes, but Bryant will have more yards.
      3.)Doubtful. It’ll most likely be Brown or Rogers again.
      4.) Mike Hilton
      5.) Jags, we lost to them at home so they will think they can do it again. Also, they beat us before at home in the playoffs.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Agree. he probably would not win an appeal; get it over with.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      1. 5. Not to worried even tho I’d rather have him in than Hubbard. Hubbard has been pretty good.
      2. No. MB will get about 80yds and Hunter may take Eli snaps.
      3. Yes. Hope so anyway.
      4. Lol maybe Ben.
      5. Maybe the Ravens. Their defense is scary good.

    • LAD

      1. 5. My biggest concern with Hubbard is pass protection, and I have the impression he has allowed many hurries but not sacks.
      2. Yes, I expect MB to have more than 100 alone, maybe is more a hopeful though than an expectation.
      3. The only possibility is if the Browns game week 17 means nothing to steelers and AB does not dress.
      4. No idea, but seems that TJ Watt can do a lot of things.. He would be my choice. I really would hope he would not miss the practice net on the sideline like the chargers punter.
      5. I guess I live in my fears, but the Jags for their defense, Ravens for history, and I have a feeling that the chargers will end up winning their division… I dont know if Dallas is that bad or the chargers are good, but the defense looked solid and Phillip “weird motion” Rivers can really put up some points.

    • Reader783

      1 – 6

      2 – I have to answer yes, for optimism’s sake.

      3 – Yes

      4 – Whoever did it in high school.

      5 – Ravens

    • Nolrog

      1: I would say 6. Packers, Bengals, Ravens should be winnable without him, though I think his loss will really be felt against the Pats.

      2: No. They will rely on Brown and Bell more than Bryant and Rogers.

      3: Sure, why not. Will give him a chance to contribute and see some game action.

      4: I have no idea.

      5: We can beat anyone else in the AFC. No other team really worries me besides the Pats, which we will almost certainly need to beat twice to make the SB.

    • Nolrog

      The mistake that Elliot made.

    • Josh Cummings

      Thanks for the great content this long holiday weekend! Here We GO!

      1. 7.5 – It is signifigant because of the effect it could have across the roster. TE McDonald is still banged up, no help there. Will we see more of Finney as extra TE? If so, thats our top 2 backups getting more and more reps, more chance at injury (PPG had a good writeup of this today). The stat discussion from the podcast, as well as the breakdown article from early this week were great.. and help put the thought at ease on performance though. Hopefully Hubbard continues his above the line play, especially being on audition for his UFA status next year.

      2. Yes. Martavis showed some poise after another rough start last week (heads up play to cover the fumble)… I think he and Ben finally hook up for a big one this week.

      3. Yes. Those Tennesee highlight clips are sure fun to watch and have me brainwashed. my guess is it will happen in the season finale.

      4. Sean Davis…. that athletism is ridiculous and he would look bad ass with that dark visor, kicking the ball.

      5. It has to be the Ravens because of the familiarity. Jags have an amazing defense and run game, but lack experience. Chargers would be a sneaky pick for this, but let’s see them get another division win before penciling them in. All 3 of these teams can cover the pass… i think jags and chargers pose biggest threat getting to the QB

    • SteelerFanInMD

      1. 5, should always have some concern when starter goes down, but Steelers showed they can win with hubbard.
      2. No, it will be AB’s show again.
      3. no. If someone besides AB returns punts, it will be Rogers getting a second chance.
      4. Villaneuva! He is very athletic for a big guy, having previously playing OL, DL, TE & WR. It would not surprise me to see him try and make the kick.
      5. Jacksonville. They have a psychological edge after beating the Steelers 30-9.

    • Eric Childress

      1. 5, definitely hurts to lose him but plenty of more important positions/bigger drop off in talent with backup.
      2. Yes
      3. Nope
      4. DHB. i feel like he can do anything on the football field except for catch a pass
      5. No one else in the AFC scares me

    • WB Tarleton

      1 – On a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being very critical, how would you rate the loss of Steelers starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert for the next four games due to his suspension for violating the league’s PED policy?

      A 6 with the caveat that there are no OL injuries in the next four games. It would then become critical (10).

      2 – Will Steelers wide receivers Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers combine to have more than 100 receiving yards Sunday night with rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster sidelined with his hamstring injury?

      Yes. Ben cannot pass to AB every down.

      3 – Now that he’s on the 53-man roster, will rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton be given an opportunity to return a punt in any of the Steelers final six regular season games?

      I’ll say no. However, I do not rule out a late season (or late game blowout) cameo when the stakes are low if the game or seeding are decided.

      4 – Besides punter Jordan Berry, which Steelers player would likely be the team’s best option to kick an extra point should the need ever arise?

      No idea. I would find a guy on the team who kicked in high school or played soccer. My dream is to see James give it a go. It would be hilarious. So, yes, James Harrison. lol

      5 – Besides maybe the New England Patriots, which other AFC team do you hope the Steelers don’t ultimately have to face in the playoffs and why?

      Sacksonville. They have a D that can be the difference. Run game, keep it close, and have a chance at the end. Like so many Cowher Steeler and Coughlin Jaguars teams from the past.

    • Ted Webb

      1. 7 always sucks to lose your starting OL
      2. Yea over 100 MB Finally gets a bomb
      3. Yes maybe week 16 or 17
      4. AB
      5. Really no team scares me except for the team up north Jags D is solid but QB doesn’t scare me, But if somehow Chargers made it in they could be a threat Rivers likes slinging that ball around.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      1) About a 3, I suppose, but I’m not great with O-line analysis. We don’t have the strongest schedule over the next four weeks.

      2) I wanna say yes, but my gut says no. I’ll say they combine for 80-90.

      3) Sure.

      4) Didn’t Ben used to punt or something? I doubt they’d let him risk it, though. I don’t know – AB seems like he’d be limber and versatile.

      5) Probably Jacksonville. They beat us once, and the team starts to tank if Ben gets rattled and starts throwing balls up for grabs. No one else really stands out.

    • Alan Tman

      1 6
      2 Yes
      3 No
      4 AC56
      5 Tennessee Titans