2017 NFL Week 9 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
|Week 9 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Jets +3
|Bills -3
|Bills -3
|Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -7.5
|Eagles -7.5
|Broncos +7.5
|Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3.5
|Rams -3.5
|Rams -3.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -6.5
|Buccaneers +6.5
|Buccaneers +6.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -5.5
|Bengals +5.5
|Jaguars -5.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +1
|Falcons -1
|Falcons -1
|Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans – 6.5
|Colts +6.5
|Texans – 6.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3.5
|Ravens +3.5
|Titans -3.5
|Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers +2.5
|Cardinals -2.5
|49ers +2.5
|Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -7
|Seahawks -7
|Seahawks -7
|Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -2.5
|Chiefs +2.5
|Cowboys -2.5
|Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins 8:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +3
|Raiders -3
|Dolphins +3
|Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Packers +2
|Lions -2
|Lions -2
|Week 8 Results
|7-6
|4-9
|2017 Results
|61-58
|44-85