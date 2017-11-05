Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Week 9 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan November 5, 2017 at 01:15 am


    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 9 GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 8:25 PM ET (THUR)Jets +3Bills -3Bills -3
    Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Eagles -7.5Eagles -7.5Broncos +7.5
    Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Giants +3.5Rams -3.5Rams -3.5
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Saints -6.5Buccaneers +6.5 Buccaneers +6.5
    Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Jaguars -5.5Bengals +5.5Jaguars -5.5
    Atlanta Falcons  at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Panthers +1Falcons -1Falcons -1
    Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans  1:00 PM ET (SUN)Texans – 6.5Colts +6.5Texans – 6.5
    Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)Titans -3.5Ravens +3.5Titans -3.5
    Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)49ers +2.5Cardinals -2.549ers +2.5
    Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)Seahawks -7Seahawks -7Seahawks -7
    Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)Cowboys -2.5Chiefs +2.5Cowboys -2.5
    Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins 8:30 PM ET (SUN)Dolphins +3Raiders -3Dolphins +3
    Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 8:30 PM ET (MON)Packers +2Lions -2Lions -2
    Week 8 Results7-64-9
    2017 Results61-5844-85

