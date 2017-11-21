Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: How Big A Loss Is Marcus Gilbert?

    By Matthew Marczi November 21, 2017 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How big of a blow is the loss of Marcus Gilbert for the next four games?

    Chances are you have heard by now that Steelers veteran right tackle Marcus Gilbert has suspended for the next for games stemming from a violation of the performance-enhancing substances policy. If you haven’t heard that yet, then you are not reading the site frequently enough.

    In his seventh season, Gilbert has steadily improved at the right tackle position over the course of the past several years, and has become regarded as among the more underrated players at that spot. The issue with him, however, has always been staying on the field. He has only played 16 games twice, and one of those seasons he played through injury.

    It’s not injury this time, of course, that is sidelining him, but we have already seen that as well. He only started three games in the first half of the season, and it was more like the equivalent of two games, because he left two of them due to injury. He started the previous two games on the other side of the bye and has only played a bit over 200 snaps on the season.

    So the Steelers have already gained experience playing without Gilbert this year—in fact, have spent the majority of the season without him on the field. From that perspective, of course, it should be viewed as a storm that they can weather, because, well, they have already done so.

    But while Chris Hubbard has filled in generally well during Gilbert’s absence, he has struggled working against some of the better edge rushers. Carlos Dunlap is one player over the next four games I would expect to give him trouble.

    Considering that the running game has already been inefficient, replacing Gilbert with Hubbard again is also not going to do the offense any favors. But ultimately, as long as they beat the Patriots, chances are things will be handled. Hubbard did start and play reasonably well against them in the regular season last year, though they lost with Landry Jones at quarterback.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Darth Blount 47

      On a scale of 1 to Oh crap, I’d say this a “Not cool.”

      Honestly, I really hope we can get McDonald back and healthy, so we can give Old Mother Hubbard as much extra blocking help as he occasionally needs.

    • MattHat121

      Yeah, this is a medium-sized loss. He’s a starter helping protect our most valuable asset, and a factor in a run game we need to stay balanced.

      Credit to Hubbard and coaching staff that he is playing well enough to hold down the fort the next 4 games.

    • dany

      I see it this way, better to have Haden back for the pats game than Gilbert

    • NinjaMountie

      Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but it I’m not terribly stressed out about this. Sure, I guess he could let a guy through that would hurt Ben but the odds of that are only slightly more than if Gilbert were starting. Will he be a downgrade? Yup, absolutely. Should this impact us in the win/loss column? Nope, don’t see it.

    • JAMESH

      We are losing a Pro-Bowl caliber RT for four games.

    • Alan Tman

      Don’t forget Clay Matthews and Nick Perry. Green Bay is going to be more of a problem than we think.

    • capehouse

      Anyone that doesn’t think this is a big deal is just fooling themselves. Have fun with that. Guy is the best RT in football. Hubbard is cute, but he’ll get beaten by the better edge defenders. The one thing I like about Hubbard though is his ability to pull and reach the 2nd level.

    • pittfan

      I thought matthews was injured and out.

    • pittfan

      Well the good news if there is any is that the team has played with Hubbard and knows his strengths and weaknesses and can game plan around them. Unlike an in game injury were a #2 RT comes in out of the blue and without any serious game action.
      The impact at the position is a 7, overall impact to the team, 2-3.