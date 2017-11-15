Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions – Is Offense Ready To Put Together Complete Game?

    By Matthew Marczi November 15, 2017 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Is the offense finally prepared to break out of its shell and put together a complete game?

    We have been waiting for half a season now for the ‘real’ Pittsburgh Steelers offense to show its face, but to date we have only seen a mediocre facsimile of it, churning out about only two thirds of the production that it should be capable of producing.

    But there have been some signs of life. The team seemed like it was sleepwalking through much of the first half against the Colts, but began to turn things around by the end of the second quarter, getting a field goal on the board by the end of the half.

    They then put up 17 points in the second half, and received significant plays from virtually all of their key players, including Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Martavis Bryant, Le’Veon Bell, and Vance McDonald. Even Eli Rogers had a key third-down conversion on what proved to be the game-winning drive.

    The offense certainly looked closer to being in sync in the second half than it did in the first, and even managed to score a couple of touchdowns in the red zone. But I was more intrigued by the fact that they were getting plays from a number of contributors, with Bryant turning in a few key plays of his own for the first time in a while.

    The Steelers tomorrow will be playing just their fourth home game of the season, and by now they certainly should be in ‘midseason form’, so if it’s not now that their offense finally comes ‘alive’, then when? Perhaps never. And that is the concern.

    While the Titans may have Dick LeBeau, Dick LeBeau doesn’t have the players he did a decade ago in Pittsburgh. There is no reason that the Steelers should not be able to find a good deal of success against this Tennessee defense.

    • heath miller

      Didnt even have to read the full article to answer this one … one word. NOPE …. why would anyone think that we are ready to play a good full offensive game? We have shown NO sign of that .. even against a poor D team like the colts …. so why would we ever do it against a better D team like the titans ? so long story short… put me down for a NO

    • will

      Yes they can……but will they? How about this strategy……….LeBeau, as we all know, will play a soft zone…….. With the CBs 15 yds off of the line of scrimmage………..so just exploit the easy underneath routes similar to how Brady does to the Steelers.

    • Dorian James

      Thank you for saving me the key strokes, lol. They haven’t done it by now, so what changes can possibly be made to fix it?

    • Orlysteel

      Good question.

    • Alan Tman

      I really do think that they will score a lot of points. Some maybe by the defense, but we will be over 30 tonight.

    • Ehrren Lee Phyzeque

      A question like this needs to be directed toward 2 people actually 3. HC, OC, & QB. No team in the league is as stocked offensively as this team yet they cant score 30 points by now even against very weak defenses. An offense that laborers to do everything. Everything is a struggle with this offense especially on third Downs and in the red zone. They continually Trot out same personnel doing the exact same thing expecting different results when clearly nothing is working like it’s supposed to. They bang their head against the wall week in and week out expecting change while doing nothing differently it seems. Bottom line: Something has to change and or drastically improve, quickly. Because what they’re doing now is barely working. There is a flaw somewhere involving three people: head coach offensive coordinator and quarterback

    • ThatGuy

      I think we win tomorrow 34-17

    • Stairway7

      I agree. If they couldn’t put up mor tha 20 against the Colts four days ago they’re not going to become an offensive jugernaut Thursday night.

    • Conserv_58

      IMO, from what we’ve seen so far this season this offense can best be described as being Jeckle & Hyde. We have no idea what we’re going to see from week to week. They’ve been infuriatingly inconsistent and thus, they’re not playing at a championship level. I don’t expect to see them suddenly break out on a short week either.

      The Titans have always given the Steelers fits dating back to Cowher’s era. With coach LeBeau as their DC going against his protege’, Butler I don’t see the Steelers scoring a lot of points. In fact, I expect coach LeBeau’s game plan to focus on shutting down the steelers running game and force an inconsistent Ben to beat them through the air. I expect Coach LeBeau to take away the middle of the field in the passing game. With McDonald in doubt, Jessie James doesn’t pose a real threat in the passing game so it’s going to be up to Ben, his receivers and Le’Veon in the passing game to move the chains. Haley had better be ready for what coach LeBeau is planning to do against him. Ben must be in sync and in rythm with his receivers if this offense has any hope of mounting sustatined drives.

      I see a typical unspectacular, grind-it-out, slug fest between these two teams. There will probably be two or three lead changes and the final out come will be determined in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, because that’s how this team has rolled all season so far. It’ll be another nail biter with Ben will throwing at least one pick and getting sacked around three times.