    2017 South Side Questions: Who Would Have Tried To Trade Martavis Bryant?

    By Matthew Marczi November 1, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Would you have considered trading Martavis Bryant, and what would you have required in compensation?

    I think the majority of Steelers fans who have followed the team long enough are aware that they are very rarely very active in some of the more ‘exciting’ moments of the roster-building process. They don’t make splashes in free agency, they don’t make trades.


    Of course, they did some of both this year, with the signing of Joe Haden, for example, even if it came all the way in August. And they made a number of trades—five, if I recall correctly—bringing in two players, trading two others away, and swapping player for player.

    So if there was a year in which the Steelers would be tempted to make a move prior to yesterday’s trade deadline, there is a reasonable thought process suggesting that it would have been this year. And they even had a movable commodity in Martavis Bryant, who literally wanted to be traded.

    Teams called, the Steelers didn’t oblige. Would you have? And what would the compensation have needed to be in order for you to pull the trigger on a trade for the talented but controversial wide receiver?

    On the one hand, he has already proven to be a valuable player in the past. On the other, he hasn’t shown nearly as much so far this year. One also has to wonder if the offense is equipped to take advantage of his best attributes.

    Acquiescing his desire for a trade could also set a dangerous precedent, which the Steelers are careful not to do. They just made Antonio Brown wait two years to negotiate a new contract, so they wouldn’t consider giving in to a player’s trade demand lightly.

    It’s one thing to be willing to deal him, and another to get appropriate value. What that value is, I wouldn’t be surprised, deviates greatly from evaluator to evaluator. But I do know this: he can still help the Steelers win a Super Bowl in 2017. I don’t know if they will be in position to make a run in 2018.

    • If someone would have come calling with something insane like a first or second round pick, I would have entertained the thought. With Bryanted checkers history I doubt anyone else was willing to go higher than a 6th for him.

      Tomlin was right last week, they have invested a lot in him, and also waited for him while he cleaned up his act (at least on the weed front). I ean how long have the Browns been waiting on the same for Josh Gordon? Jax is still waiting for Justin Blackmon to right his ship. Bryant has overcome some huge odds only to open his mouth and let the garbage fly.

      So now that the trade deadline has past and JJSS’s most recent game should have put Braynt into “put up or shut up” mode, I look forward to his competitiveness. He is playing for his NFL future, it will only serve him well to play his best from here on out.

    • John Phillips

      I’m just wondering who made the offers and what the offers were.

    • Steeler Nation!

      The last 2 sentences answered the question with an emphatic NO. He is worth a lot more to us in the present than he would’ve attracted from any other team. Had he never been suspended his trade value would’ve been thru the roof. Even so, chances for Lombardi Trophies are limited.

    • Steelers32

      like these what ifs, ok trade with the Browns, Pitts 1st rd pick and Bryant for Browns 2nd pick in 1st rd (projected in teens)

    • Steelers32

      Me too

    • Darth Blount 47

      I could have swore I read Bryant’s words and they said IF “blank and/or blank” don’t happen or aren’t happening, THEN just trade me. Correct me if I’m wrong. But I find that to be a vast different proposition than simply TRADE ME. In 3 different parts of his quotes, he says how he wants to be here and hopes it can get better here. BUT if not… then he’ll have to move on.

      As far as would I have traded him? No. I don’t think we have a hole anywhere that could be filled by a player that was even halfway rumored to be available, like Safety or even TE. Ebron wouldn’t be enough of an upgrade. And I didn’t see any Safeties get moved or even rumored I don’t think. We don’t need a QB, RB, WR, OL, DL, or even LB or CB. Thank God. So then you are talking draft picks. Would I have taken a 1st for Bryant? Okay, now you got me interested. A 2nd? I’m still possibly listening. 3rd or beyond? No thanks. Pass.

    • Darth Blount 47

      It was rumored the Pats called. I would have put Belichick on hold and then went and got lunch at Primanti’s.

    • Chad Weiss

      Smart move if u wanna trade him do it during off season,not during season when dude can help us win a super bowl

    • Chad Weiss

      One of the biggest problem about trading him is there’s no one to replace him,not in a trade,not in the draft as the wr group coming out this year is crap to say the least.
      Safety would be interesting but let’s be honest they’re not gonna just start sitting Mitchell. If They could trade him as biggest to help move up for a qb I’d trade him during draft,if not id keep him next year and just take the comp for him.

    • francesco

      MB has been playing at his best.
      Now question Ben and see if he had been playing at his best.
      Brees and MB would be tearing (as in tears) this league.

    • Al Webber

      Only for a player.

      I would only have done it in a player for player trade. It has be someone who could help this season. You need to maximise the chance of winning while Roethlisberger is still around – and he might not be next year. I don’t like the depth at ILB, and it might be possible to upgrade at positions like tight end, or backup safety.

      If someone had the right player at one of those positions who could improve that area of the team now, letting Bryant go might have made sense. Doing it for a draft pick would have made no sense at all.

    • francesco

      I would have traded MB to the Pats for MButler or McCourty.