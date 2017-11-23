2017 Thanksgiving Day Open Thread – Week 12 Thursday Games

Happy Thanksgiving to all of yinz and I hope your schedule today allows for some football watching time.

As usual, there are three games being played on this holiday Thursday and two of them figure to be pretty good ones. In all honesty, none of the three games really have any impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers unless any of you consider the Los Angeles Chargers, the only AFC team that will play on Thursday, a threat.

Per the norm, we will run a day-long game and general discussion thread on this Thanksgiving day and if you feel up to it, you are welcome to participate in the comments below.

Throughout the day I will try to add a few video highlights from the games in addition to letting you know each team’s inactive list.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving and thank you for stopping by the site today. Be on the lookout for the daily injury reports from both the Steelers and Green Bay Packers later this afternoon.

Minnesota Vikings Inactives

T Mike Remmers

QB Kyle Sloter

WR Stacy Coley

RB Mack Brown

T Aviante Collins

DE Tashawn Bower

DE Jaleel Johnson

Detroit Lions Inactives

DE Dwight Freeney

CB Jamal Agnew

RB Dwayne Washington

RB Tion Green

G Don Barclay

T Emmett Cleary

DE Jeremiah Valoaga