    2017 Thanksgiving Day Open Thread – Week 12 Thursday Games

    By Dave Bryan November 23, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving to all of yinz and I hope your schedule today allows for some football watching time.

    As usual, there are three games being played on this holiday Thursday and two of them figure to be pretty good ones. In all honesty, none of the three games really have any impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers unless any of you consider the Los Angeles Chargers, the only AFC team that will play on Thursday, a threat.

    Per the norm, we will run a day-long game and general discussion thread on this Thanksgiving day and if you feel up to it, you are welcome to participate in the comments below.

    Throughout the day I will try to add a few video highlights from the games in addition to letting you know each team’s inactive list.

    Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving and thank you for stopping by the site today. Be on the lookout for the daily injury reports from both the Steelers and Green Bay Packers later this afternoon.

    Minnesota Vikings Inactives
    T Mike Remmers
    QB Kyle Sloter
    WR Stacy Coley
    RB Mack Brown
    T Aviante Collins
    DE Tashawn Bower
    DE Jaleel Johnson

    Detroit Lions Inactives
    DE Dwight Freeney
    CB Jamal Agnew
    RB Dwayne Washington
    RB Tion Green
    G Don Barclay
    T Emmett Cleary
    DE Jeremiah Valoaga

    • SteelersDepot

      Lions +2.5

    • Kevin Reich

      If Minn. Made available Bridgewater or Case. Would either be of interest to the Steelers? Assuming Steelers win Superbowl and Ben retires.