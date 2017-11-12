2017 Week 10 Steelers Vs Colts Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The inactive lists are out, and for the first time in seven billion years, none of them for the Steelers are starters. In fact, the only non-healthy scratch is James Harrison–technically–in spite of the fact that he has been doing squats with his supposedly injured back.

That means Marcus Gilbert is back at right tackle after missing the equivalent of about 75 percent of the first half. Stephon Tuitt is back after missing more than half of the season as well. Vance McDonald, who is possibly transitioning into the starting tight end role, is also back after his second injury of the season with a knee. and Mike Mitchell at safety has made his way back from an Achilles injury.

The Steelers got the opening kickoff (naturally for a touchback) to open the game after the Colts deferred. The first play of the game was a screen to Antonio Brown off the left side, with Xavier Grimble out in front blocking for five yards. Out of a five-wide set, Ben Roethlisberger immediately looked for Martavis Bryant down the field, picked off by Pierre Desir, throwing the ball up. Bryant didn’t do a very good job of locating the ball. Ugly early for the offense.

Frank Gore picked up five on first down, but was stuffed on second. The coverage and pressure forced Jacoby Brissett to scramble, but Mike Hilton was there to prevent him from converting, forcing a punt. Antonio Brown called for a fair catch, Joe Haden the left-side jammer on that punt.

Le’Veon Bell was stopped for no gain on both first and second down on the ensuing possession. Roethlisberger had no choice but to scramble for a short gain, setting up the Steelers’ first punt. The Colts got a short return on the punt up the right sideline.

Following a five-yard run, Gore was held to four to set up third and one. They were able to pick up the first on the ground to the left. From the 45, Brissett looked deep for T.Y. Hilton, incomplete. Sean Davis cut in on the run blitze to drop Marlon Mack for a loss of five. On third and 15, the defense forced the quarterback to throw underneath, with Hilton making the tackle for a three-yard gain, forcing another punt. Haden was called for a hold on the punt.