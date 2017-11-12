Hot Topics

    2017 Week 10 Steelers Vs Colts Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

    By Matthew Marczi November 12, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    The inactive lists are out, and for the first time in seven billion years, none of them for the Steelers are starters. In fact, the only non-healthy scratch is James Harrison–technically–in spite of the fact that he has been doing squats with his supposedly injured back.

    That means Marcus Gilbert is back at right tackle after missing the equivalent of about 75 percent of the first half. Stephon Tuitt is back after missing more than half of the season as well. Vance McDonald, who is possibly transitioning into the starting tight end role, is also back after his second injury of the season with a knee. and Mike Mitchell at safety has made his way back from an Achilles injury.

    The Steelers got the opening kickoff (naturally for a touchback) to open the game after the Colts deferred. The first play of the game was a screen to Antonio Brown off the left side, with Xavier Grimble out in front blocking for five yards. Out of a five-wide set, Ben Roethlisberger immediately looked for Martavis Bryant down the field, picked off by Pierre Desir, throwing the ball up. Bryant didn’t do a very good job of locating the ball. Ugly early for the offense.

    Frank Gore picked up five on first down, but was stuffed on second. The coverage and pressure forced Jacoby Brissett to scramble, but Mike Hilton was there to prevent him from converting, forcing a punt. Antonio Brown called for a fair catch, Joe Haden the left-side jammer on that punt.

    Le’Veon Bell was stopped for no gain on both first and second down on the ensuing possession. Roethlisberger had no choice but to scramble for a short gain, setting up the Steelers’ first punt. The Colts got a short return on the punt up the right sideline.

    Following a five-yard run, Gore was held to four to set up third and one. They were able to pick up the first on the ground to the left. From the 45, Brissett looked deep for T.Y. Hilton, incomplete. Sean Davis cut in on the run blitze to drop Marlon Mack for a loss of five. On third and 15, the defense forced the quarterback to throw underneath, with Hilton making the tackle for a three-yard gain, forcing another punt. Haden was called for a hold on the punt.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      OK folks; I’m at the Outta the Way Cafe; already getting crowded since NFL is not airing the game in DC area. Got a BLT on the way with a cuppa joe.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Yinz all at the game?

    • pittfan

      In Vegas today. Gods are in my favor as the game is broadcast here live so I dont have to miss. Saddle up boys lets take a ride on them young Colts!
      BTW, blackjack been berry berry good to me!

    • Nunya

      Fire Tomlin! Fire Haley, Fire Butler! Bench Ben he is done! Here we go again, getting beat by a bad team! Refs suck and….oops, game hasn’t started yet. Sorry about that!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Save that for the touchback on the opening kickoff.

    • Chris92021

      Please for the love of God, do not force the ball to Martavis Bryant today.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      8 or 9 targets; for 5 receptions; 101 yards and 2 TD’s will for for him.

    • Jaybird

      Predictions
      AB : 140 yrds
      V Macdonald : TD
      Conner: TD
      CAM H : 2sacks
      Haden :INT
      Davis: INT

    • alevin16

      FIRE DANNY SMITH!!!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      My bold prediction was that every defensive starter gets at least 1 sack except Bud Dupree who makes up for it with a pick 6. Book it.

    • NinjaMountie

      Go Steelers!
      I predict a 6 sack day. Fun times!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Window for Friday Night Questions closes at kickoff.

    • Jonas

      Tuitt: first sack of the season.

    • Aj Gentile

      That’s what I am expecting today for him

    • Jaybird

      Go bold : Tuitt 2 sacks and a fumble caused.

    • Chris92021

      If those numbers occur as natural progression of our offense, I will be ecstatic. However, no forcing the ball like we did in the first quarter of the season.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Concur.

    • Chad Weiss

      We are fresh,we are healthy,we got four of next five games at home,and are facing a bunch of backup QBs and are currently holding the one seed. I just wish we would play better lol

    • capehouse

      I think 50% of snaps, 5-7 targets, 3 catches 84 yards TD

    • Rob

      LETS GO TEAM !!

      http: // buffstream. com /watch /nfl-5. php

      Edit: Not my stream. Make sure you have your ad blockers up. You’re welcome 🙂

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      That’s what has me scairt.

    • T-51b

      No starters injured for the season yet? That can’t last.

    • Jaybird

      Shhhhhhsh

    • NinjaMountie

      Why would you jinx them so???

    • Jaybird

      Big day for Ben . Book it

    • T-51b

      This feels like a game where some fat dude will fall into Ben, hyperextending something.

    • Jaybird

      Double shhhhhhsshhhh

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Yoi!

    • SilverSteel

      What’s up everyone? Enjoy!!

    • Chad Weiss

      Will McDonald start?

    • NinjaMountie

      Here we go. We may or may not learn something about the offense this drive. See how committed I am, lol.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      OMG

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      You called it.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      jesse is apparently.

    • capehouse

      Bryant sucks

    • Aj Gentile

      Well then

    • T-51b

      It’s happened the last couple seasons with him.

      I’ll be quiet now

    • Rob

      Had to get that out of the way

    • Clutterbox

      It was a nice interruption catch.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      jesus christ.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      troll

    • Yeshaya

      Can we please stop forcing it to Bryant?

    • NinjaMountie

      and there you go

    • WilliamSekinger

      And that is why Ben doesnt trust Bryant…

    • Jay Clam

      If the Colts weren’t ready for that, I’d be incredibly surprised.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      that was on ben. completely. ben didnt even look at him.

    • Jay Clam

      Also, solid adjustment to the ball by Bryant.

    • NinjaMountie

      sigh

    • NinjaMountie

      great punt

    • Smitty 6788

      Got to fight for that ball MB

    • Michael Mosgrove

      that was ben’s fault. ben was looking at the other sideline.

    • Rob

      Bryant didn’t even know it was thrown

    • WilliamSekinger

      Bryant needed to knock that ball down. The play was designed to go to him no matter what.

    • Greg Payne

      defense looks like they’re ready to feed.

    • Yeshaya

      A+ job by Hlton not committing a penalty there

    • capehouse

      that’s a 50/50 ball. Bryant got outpositioned by the CB and didn’t fight for the ball. at all

    • #beatthepats

      Mindless bomb trying to appease a malcontent- play winning football

    • Michael Mosgrove

      13 td 0 int in last 3 games….2nd play of the game. interception. ffs.

    • Mister Wirez

      Bryant sucks. NEVER LOOKS BACK

    • gentry_gee

      Dueling punts. Hopefully Ben doesn’t punt it again.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      bryant didnt look back and ben didnt look at bryant.

    • WilliamSekinger

      No, it really wasnt. That play was designed to be thrown to Bryant no matter what. It is up to the receiver to knock that ball down.

    • capehouse

      why is Joe Haden a jammer?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I figured out the problem. My Terrible Towel had fallen on the floor. Picked it up, Steelers should be back in business.

    • gentry_gee

      Throw was inside and short.

    • Jonas

      Offense’s still the same, D apparently too?

    • NinjaMountie

      Well, we forced it to Bryant and it bit us. Can we just play football now?

    • Jaybird

      Well said

    • Michael Mosgrove

      because our starting jammers are D grade at best this year.

    • capehouse

      agree.

    • Jay Clam

      This season for Ben has oddly reminded me of Payton’s last year.

    • Aj Gentile

      It is also up to the Qb to get the ball there

    • Michael Mosgrove

      exactly.

    • pittfan

      and marty ran outside and deep

    • GravityWon

      Ben and Haley just aren’t intelligent. Get in a flow before chucking the ball deep.

    • Jay Clam

      Peyton’s*

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Go right back to Martavis down the field about 45 yards.

    • 6 ring circus

      But receiver always needs to adjust…thats part of your craft.

    • Chris92021

      You know, Beaver, if Bryant sits out the rest of the season, it wouldn’t bother me. He can’t find the ball at all. He’s like the centerfielder who is a liability on every fly ball. Just awful. Not a good throw by Ben but come on man, make sure Desir has no play on it.

    • Chad Weiss

      Interception was same as a punt

    • Mister Wirez

      The CB was looking. Bryant was pouting

    • gentry_gee

      Stupid play, stupid throw, stupid all around.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      ben said he felt he was still playing his best ball. this shows that ben has taken too many hits and is just trying to keep a positive spin. he is losing it fast.

    • pittfan

      baby got his bottle

    • Michael Cunningham

      That was planned to open up the field for AB and JuJu
      Just wasn’t executed very well

    • WilliamSekinger

      If Bryant wants more balls, he has got to fight and knock that ball down.

    • melblount

      Trent Green subtracted the JAX game INTs…here’s hoping he doesn’t have to also subtract this game to make BB’s TD/INT look OK.

      Miserably under thrown pass and completely unnecessary.

      The moronic play calling continues.

    • capehouse

      that play was going to Bryant. Ben looked off the Safety. Bryant just got boxed out

    • gentry_gee

      Steelers will never win the SB with this Ben.

    • Mister Wirez

      All is well then!

    • TR IZ A BEAST!!!

      It’s not The play call. He supposed to either catch it or bat it down. That’s on Tavis

    • Michael

      How did Martavis go from Freak of Nature to laughing stock?

    • Chad Sanborn

      The Int wasn’t a deal breaker, as it equals a long punt. But really we do it every game and it doesn’t work most of the time. Lets try just running the ball. Do the basics first. Also, MB, … what a disappointment this year.

    • NinjaMountie

      Look, wasn’t a great pass. Bombs aren’t always going to be great. It was obvious MB made no adjustment on the ball, though. You have to keep that from being an int.
      D+ on the throw
      F- for MB’s play on the ball….which was nonexistent.

    • T-51b

      The weed?

    • Chad Sanborn

      or this OC

    • capehouse

      Back to back missed blocks on Sheard. c’mon

    • 6 ring circus

      Look, this is a practice game against the Colts, right? I jest!

    • alevin16

      ANd we are falling back into the “play down to the opponent”

    • Yeshaya

      He had no idea the pass was thrown. Not aware at all

    • Michael Mosgrove

      didnt help ben wasnt looking at bryant when he threw it.

    • gentry_gee

      Colts have a top ranked defence.

    • NinjaMountie

      exactly.

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Oh God, I hate watching this offense.

    • walter

      What is wrong with MB?

    • Michael Cunningham

      I think the intensity of the O line varies
      Can see it again today

    • Michael Mosgrove

      juju and jesse both had space.

    • TR IZ A BEAST!!!

      You dudes need to relax man lol.

    • Jaybird

      It’s early guys , we’re going to win

    • Mister Wirez

      God is Ben slow any more.

    • 6 ring circus

      Somebody got decleated…

    • Chad Sanborn

      its a rhythm offense and the play calling has not been doing them any favors.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      interception and a punt is not a great way to start the game.

    • NinjaMountie

      Welp, we got the bye week rust shaken off now. We’ll do much better next possession. I predict a good drive for a TD.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Watt had a shot on the backfield but missed.

    • walter

      This may be MBs last chance

    • Chad Sanborn

      you forgot that we don’t do well against bad teams. 50/50 at best

    • pittfan

      game over

    • capehouse

      great coverage Artie

    • NinjaMountie

      So, that means we’re going to lose?

    • pittfan

      +1

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the HELL ARTIE ATTACK AND GET THE STOP DONT JUST SIT THERE AND WAIT

    • 6 ring circus

      Nice form tackle

    • Chad Sanborn

      Maybe. But I don’t see the offense winning this. It will be the defense again.

    • NinjaMountie

      So, the defense will score all the points?

    • Rob

      Ok Sean

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      AB to the house. Book it.

    • alevin16

      At this point I would be thrilled to get a first down

    • pittfan

      bwahahaha

    • T-51b

      The Steelers have been playing top ranked defenses every game this year.

      The worst ranked might be the Chiefs, but all the others have been rated well

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Hey, Dupree swings himself out of the play again. Dude is a slow learner. Otherwise, I really like watching this defense.

    • Rob

      We’ve had 2 offensive drives. There’s still nearly 7 minutes in the first quarter. Do you at all think you are overreacting?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      No.

    • pittfan

      sell the team

    • Jaybird

      Well aware. We ain’t losing today

    • capehouse

      yeah drives me crazy. so boring to watch him most of the time

    • alevin16

      I am not screaming gloom and doom, I just think they are playing flat on O and I would love to see a first which leads to a strong drive.

    • 6 ring circus

      Right now, no…after the game is over…we’ll see!

    • GravityWon

      Let’s play now. Wake up offense

    • jconeoone C

      He want this bad at tracking in 2015…. So he basically did all of this to himself

    • Aj Gentile

      DHB hurt

    • NinjaMountie

      The defense will never give up another score this year. At least, that’s what would happen if I were to make wild predictions based on two series. No one here does that though.

    • Jaybird

      Ok get the TEs involved, and JuJu over the middle

    • Mister Wirez

      Steelers still dreaming of the Bye week sleep-in.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      questionable to return

    • alevin16

      Hey on that last play what was that player in front of LB? Is that even a legal position 😀

    • gentry_gee

      Shoot, that would’ve been a huge run.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      takes 3 drives to get a 1st down.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      JUJU

    • Doug Andrews

      Nice pass

    • Jaybird

      Nice throw

    • GravityWon

      That’s it. Patience and the hit 11 yard out

    • Chad Sanborn

      this is going to be the type of game where nothing is easy. Everything is going to be harder than it should be. Low scoring grind it out game. 13-10

    • Mister Wirez

      Anyone see the Redskins receiver catch? That’s how Bryant should look back and catch.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Colts defense reading instead of penetrating. stuffing bell so far

    • Doug Andrews

      Nice ball placement also

    • Chad Sanborn

      that guy wanted to catch the ball. Bryant just wants a check.

    • alevin16

      Now this is a better drive. Stay patient and take what you get

    • Jaybird

      We’ll beat that by halftime

    • Doug Andrews

      Vulnerable for big play action