Hot Topics

    2017 Week 10 Steelers Vs Colts Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

    By Matthew Marczi November 12, 2017 at 02:32 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have not come out of the bye week looking refreshed and rejuvenated, that’s for certain. With an offense averaging just 3.6 yards per play–and scoring even fewer points–and a defense allowing third-down conversions, blowing assignments, and missing tackles, they enter the second half trailing 10-3.

    Ben Roethlisberger has completed just 7 of 15 passes, much of that on the final two-minute drive, for 72 yards, 4.8 yards per pass attempt, with an interception. Le’Veon Bell does have 40 rushing yards on nine carries, but Martavis Bryant lost nine on a sweep.

    Artie Burns allowed Donte Moncrief to get past him for a 60-yard touchdown, caught peeking in the backfield, for what has proven to be the difference so far.

    Opening the second half after a touchback, the Steelers allowed Frank Gore to pound his way up the middle for nine yards, an ominous beginning. On second and one, however, they were able to drop him for a solid loss of five, with the combined efforts of the defense live. On third and six, Jacoby Brissett quick-hit Chester Rogers for the first down.

    Joe Haden remains out.

    Off play action, the Steelers blew a coverage off the right side, Rogers forcing two defenders to miss into each other for the long, pitiful, pitiful touchdown. Mike Mitchell was carted into the locker room with a foot injury while Haden returned to the sideline on crutches.

    The offense did open up the half with a couple of nice running plays for Le’Veon Bell on first and second down. Ben Roethlisberger found JuJu Smith-Schuster on a big play down the field on a great throw and catch down the right sideline for 44 yards to the 22. Roethlisberger hit Bell for a screen for eight yards. Bell was held to a short gain to set up third and one. The back gained five on the play to set up first and goal.

    Following no gain on first down, Roethlisberger hit Smith-Schuster on a quick slant down to the two, but Eli Rogers was flagged for offensive pass interference for the pick. Now second and goal from the 18, Roethlisberger threw behind Antonio Brown, but the play drew a defensive pass interference penalty, a spot foul that gives the Steelers first and goal at the seven. Off play action, Roethlisberger this time found Smith-Schuster into the end zone for the rookie’s fifth touchdown of the season.

    The extra point attempt was blocked and nearly returned for two points, but Jesse James was able to stop him, even though I think he was responsible for allowing the block.

    On the ensuing Colts possession, a Stephon Tuitt sack was negated by a William Gay hold, and a fumble was not called because it was ruled that forward progress was stopped, which is not reviewable. While the pressure forced an incompletion on third and two, the field position difference was monumental, the punt being down at the one-yard line.

    A stupid penalty by the Colts put the Steelers out to the 21-yard line, however, somewhat negating the bad field position. After a three-yard run and a two-yard checkdown, Roethlisberger on third and five, Smith-Schuster nearly made a fantastic catch on a hot ball from Roethlisberger, but he took a hard hit to knock the ball out. Can’t blame him there.

    On the ensuing punt, Darrius Heyward-Bey was held by vice jammers to back the Colts up at their own eight-yard line. So they started at the one and pushed the Colts to their own eight, not the worst possible outcome.

    Brissett overthrew his checkdown back on first down for an incompletion. Cameron Heyward made the tackle on Marlon Mack for no gain. Forcing third and 10, Brissett forced to scramble. Tuitt seemed to hit the quarterback in the head at the end of the scramble. Brown called for a fair catch at the right sideline at the Steelers’ 40.

    Bell picked up five yards on first down on a run off the right edge. Roethlisberger overthrew Brown down the right sideline, but Brown was flagged for offensive pass interference, now second and 15. A screen to Martavis Bryant got the penalty yardage back, at least, setting up third and five to open the fourth quarter. Bell was tripped up for virtually no gain on the play on a screen. The Steelers are one for eight on third down now. Heyward-Bey forced a fair catch at the 11.

    Brissett quickly cleared the concussion protocol to be out there for the next snap, not missing a play. On first down, Rogers took the ball on a sweep for a short gain. Bud Dupree made a nice tackle for no gain to set up third and eight. On the play, Brissett’s pass bounced off of Jack Doyle’s hands, picked off by Ryan Shazier for a much-needed turnover to set up first and goal at the 10.

    On first down, Bell bounced off to the right edge to pick up three yards. Roethlisberger looked in Jesse James’ direction after holding the ball for a while, tipped away by a defender. Now third and goal, once again after holding onto the ball for an extended period of time, he found Vance McDonald wide open for the touchdown. Going for two to tie the game, following a timeout, Roethlisberger found Bryant from the seven after a delay of game, bringing the score to 17-17.

    With just under 12 minutes to play, Brissett’s first pass after the interception was batted by the line. The Steelers missed two or three shots at a sack before finally getting him by the end, Vince Williams cleaning it up for his team-tying fifth. On third and 14, Tuitt this time got to Brissett for the sack, the quarterback slow to get up and jogging off gingerly.

    Punting from the 11, Brown was able to return the punt out to Pittsburgh’s 47-yard line as the Steelers look to take their first lead of the game.

    Bell was dropped for a loss of thwo yards to spoil the benefit of the good field position, setting up second and 12. Five wide, Roethlisberger’s second-down pass didn’t come close to reaching its destination, short of Smith-Schuster for an incompletion and setting up third and 12. Roethlisberger rifled out a hot pass down the field to Smith-Schuster for 20 yards on the play.

    James Conner got his first carry of the day, led off the left side for 12 yards, but it looked like McDonald landed on him a bit as he jogged off. Inside field goal range now, Bell worked his way forward for three to the 20. After just one more yard up the middle, Roethlisberger threw to Bell short of the chains, but the back dropped it anyway, setting up a field goal. Chris Boswell bounced it off the right upright, however, for a huge miss that kept the score tied.

    That really just sums up the day, does it not? Boswell misses from 37 to give the Colts the ball at the 27.

    Brissett on first down targeted Coty Sensabaugh down the field on an out route, but he broke on the ball and defended it. Gore was stopped up the middle after four to set up third down. Rogers picked up six to get the first down.

    Mack was good for about five up the middle from the 37. A holding call negated a four-yard run. Now second and 15, Mack couldn’t hold on to the ball with Shazier in coverage. The Colts ran a conservative underneath play that picked up six and gave the Steelers the ball back at the 15 after a favorable Colts roll with 3:10 to play and two timeouts.

    Bell picked up about four yards on first down to 19 on first down. He was limited to another four as he was wrestled out of bounds on the right side. On third and two, a shovel pass sweep to Eli Rogers came close to the first-down marker. The Colts challenged the play, but the ruling stood.

    Bell was blown up in the backfield on a cutesy play for a loss of seven yards. Now second and 17 from the 18, a checkdown to Bell get 13. On third and four, Bryant was open on a drag route for the big conversion and some room to run close to midfield. With 45 seconds to play, Roethlisberger stepped up through pressure and delivered the ball to Brown with space, connecting on a 32-yarder well inside field goal range.

    Bell got two yards on first down running to the right side, evidently marked out of bounds. Another short run to Bell let the Steelers drain the clock down to four seconds to set Boswell up for a game-winning field goal attempt

    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • #7

      Let the bitching commence!

    • BigBodyBeer

      Roger: This team is bad and they should feel bad!

    • Chris92021

      Please, get us a pick 6 so we can get back in this.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Go Steelers! Stairway to 7

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Just got on…should I leave…lol

    • Doug Andrews

      Shame even Phil Simms sees that Ben is forcing the deep ball too much.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Everyone taking a pee?

    • Nunya

      Well, there was a lot to bitch about!…lol

    • Nunya

      I did tell my Brother to bet against the spread because we would be lucky to beat a bad team…lol

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Steelers have to decide they want this more than the Colts.

    • capehouse

      thank goodness for Vontez Burfict and the Browns playcalling. At least there’s two others out there playing worse than the Steelers are today.

    • #7

      Meh. Nothing I can do about it. Bitching about a football team is the epitome of a useless exercise

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Crazy how patriotic the NFL i now. A “Cause” is only important if it doesn’t affect out paychecks. Turns out people in America like the NFL more

    • Applebite

      Ok….I see my initial thoughts were going to be correct (“IT’S A TRAP!”). Let’s see if Tomlin can wake these guys up and get them serious about winning. They need to understand that it’s important to get home field advantage. This is the beginning of the playoffs, can’t be dropping games you know you can win outright.

    • melblount

      Second half is starting.

      Mike. Mike! MIIIIKKKE!

      Are you gonna play this half or what?

    • Michael

      That’s what I wrote on first half thread.

    • 6 ring circus

      Nah, maybe you’ll bring us some good luck. First half was terrible!

    • Nolrog

      You mean, people shouldn’t complain that we are losing to one of the worst teams in the league?

    • melblount

      Here’s hoping they hadn’t already decided that in the 1st Half.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Hoping for a super positive 2nd half thread. A tale of 2 threads.

    • Michael

      hit a good buffet over this, why torture yourself.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Let’s get this game back!

    • Doug Andrews

      Alright got my jersey on. LET”S GO STEELERS!

    • BigBodyBeer

      Proficiency training for Thursday as well

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Give him a hat

    • #7

      Incessantly and constantly? No.

    • alevin16

      I know it is only 7 but when they play like this it really feels like 77 which is why I am so down on them

    • Applebite

      It’s Veteran’s Day Weekend…

    • alevin16

      which one?

    • Nolrog

      Maybe we should cheer.

      HOORAY, We’re losing to the Cots. WOOHOO.

    • George Kroger

      Luck will surely change now!!!!

    • pittfan

      Right on!!!

    • George Kroger

      Go Steelers!!!

    • #7

      Lol they could win 41-10 and the same bitchers will still be bitching

    • Doug Andrews

      Personalized home black one

    • alevin16

      not the start i envisioned

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      1 back carried 6 Steelers for 9 yards

    • NCSteel

      The colts seem to want it more.
      Will over skill.

    • NinjaMountie

      Have to turn it around here. Lets get it together Steelers!

    • pittfan

      D will pitch a shut out and O will score 24

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I’m a little afraid the defense is going to get tired and run on.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Yup, but the change of heart started a few weeks ago though

    • capehouse

      big play!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Tuitt pick 6 now. Book it

    • alevin16

      I am guessing Haden is out?

    • Agustin-ARG

      Ready for more 3rd and out….here we go!!

    • George Kroger

      Way too much cushion

    • Michael Mosgrove

      burns. left him wide open.

    • capehouse

      Shazier and Gay covering 1 guy left the slot open

    • George Kroger

      lol

    • #7

      Whenever a Steelers is deemed questionable, he’s out

    • Surrealist

      Bwahaha

    • alevin16

      not too much holding on 98

    • Michael Cunningham

      There is no way the team we are seeing now can win a SB

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Wow

    • Chad Sanborn

      hahahahahahahahahahah welp

    • pittfan

      okay, now i’m pooping MY pants

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      What a joke. Fire Tom Haley for that coverage

    • alevin16

      game 🙁

    • Nunya

      Tomlin Steelers doing what they do….

    • melblount

      Nice half-time adjustments.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      wow. just farking wow. 15 yard cushion

    • Nolrog

      Colt’s scored another long TD. WOOHOO. /CHEER.

    • Michael

      91 Tuitt could’ve had his arms up, but no.

    • Kevin Reich

      This is pathetic.

    • melblount

      Consider this: Brissett is better than Ben.

    • Rob

      The missed tackles are killing me..and this team

    • #7

      That was solid defense

    • George Kroger

      Mitchell is completely useless in the passing game.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      That’s okay, we’ll get them next drive. Go Steelers!

    • capehouse

      who blew that coverage, Mitchell or Hilton?

    • NCSteel

      Oh my gosh, Coach should put a bag over his head.
      What did he and his staff do for the bye week,, take the team to Tahiti ?
      They look more relaxed than I ever look at work. Geez.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      Wow

    • Michael Cunningham

      Sleepwalking

    • Rob

      Scheme/Hilton imo

    • Nunya

      Not with this coach

    • Zarbor

      Not saying much since every one right now is better. Time to bench him

    • Michael

      Clowns playing football

    • Jeremy McClurg

      I still think we’ll win by 20. Book it!

    • NinjaMountie

      Sigh…can’t let that happen.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      and that’s game.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      my guess is both

    • alevin16

      Jacoby Brissett is dancing but I think even Ben could have hit those super open WRs

    • Surrealist

      The current 1 seed….

    • melblount

      Um…it happened.

    • ThatGuy

      Wow

    • Greg Payne

      I’ll book it if this next series doesn’t go 3 and out.

    • Michael

      Mitchell tackles like junior high skinny kid in leg brace.

    • melblount

      Maybe.

    • NinjaMountie

      Did it!? Wow, you’re observant.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Steelers losing with -500 teams: Season 10 episode 3

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Abysmal…

    • Nolrog

      I can see Ben throwing a pick-6

    • alevin16

      Now you could say the Broncos are a bad team, I have a feeling the Pats won’t lay an egg against them

    • Michael

      Clowns.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      If there was ever a year that a first round bye was easy to come by, this would be the year. But, I don’t need see it happening now.

    • Rick McClelland

      My wife might just get that Netflix wish this afternoon.

    • ryan72384

      Former 1 seed after tonight

    • NinjaMountie

      Offense can’t fool around. Have to get 7 here.

    • Matt Hatchett

      Great halftime adjustment

    • Shannon Stephenson

      A team with this much talent playing a broken down team and losing like this is unacceptable….I do not care it is the NFL and anything can happen….it shouldnt happen to us all the time.

    • Nolrog

      Good bet. Hard to see him losing that.

    • Chad Weiss

      Should have seen this coming

    • pdupuis

      Timmy!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Maybe 4th quarter

    • George Kroger

      Think it was Mitchell – looked like Hilton was in zone coverage and passed him to the safety who was staring down the opposite side of the field and never saw the receiver.

    • Applebite

      Tomlin better get some gatorade, his tongue lash is going to be busy today…

    • capehouse

      Brissett looks like a damn fine QB. Pats really had some depth behind Brady

    • jconeoone C

      Wow…. Great defense adjustments there guys

    • pdupuis

      Won’t be current for long.

    • melblount

      21, 16, 17, 26, 9, 19, 29, 20.

      Those are the number of pts we’ve scored this season.

    • alevin16

      That is how little the colts think of our O, they do not kick it into the endzone

    • Chad Sanborn

      they adjusted to make it easier on the Colts. Success I say.

    • NCSteel

      This team reeks of a lack of leadership.
      I can’t for the life of me understand how you come out of a bye week like this ?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I dont see any 30’s on there

    • Matt Hatchett

      Tomlin is going to do nothing. He is part of the problem.

    • capehouse

      I would kick it short to Watson every time too

    • Michael Cunningham

      Can you imagine the small fortune people have made betting against the spread when we’re favored over the years ??

    • Zarbor

      Yeah, they are going to tell you how great that Indy team is and how they are going to the Superbowl. Right Tomlin.

    • ciscor65

      ouch, just gave the colts the momentum.

    • NCSteel

      They need to get a sense of urgency RIGHT NOW.

    • Steve Johnson

      Hmm! So we all thought the woes of the secondary had been fixed huh? No, we’ve all been fooled.

    • alevin16

      It is still early, run run run

    • Ty Rettew

      Keep feeding bell!!!

    • Rob

      Cover 3 look with Mitchell favoring the side with TY. I think Hilton lost the slot guy, but I could be wrong as well

    • ciscor65

      its getting away from us, stop this steelers

    • jconeoone C

      They decided to tackle themselves and let colts run free.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Heck, only 4 20+ on there

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      1st down. Good. Now throw it downtowm to Martavis

    • Rocksolid20

      No worries , we have a 30 point per game offense .
      Read about it all pre season .

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      JUJU!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      JuJu! Let’s go!

    • alevin16

      Close on the call 😀

    • capehouse

      JuJu our savior

    • Nunya

      Bryant better not be starting next week.

    • Surrealist

      Wow a complete pass

    • Ty Rettew

      Juju baby!

    • George Kroger

      JuJu only receiver having a game!

    • Rob

      Im behind lol

    • capehouse

      Ben dropped a dime too

    • Chad Sanborn

      Tomlin record after the bye week is 5-5. With 3 L in a row.

    • Rick McClelland

      JuJu. Ran that same play with #10 and he couldn’t get under it. Go figure.

    • Matt Hatchett

      He isn’t in the game and they are better without him.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Mitchell being carted off

    • Michael Mosgrove

      mitchell is out, hey bey is out, macdonald is out, haden is out.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Juju knows how to adjust to the ball.

    • Zarbor

      Haley has got to go…This offense can’t get out of its way and that was a similar issue when he was in KC.

    • ciscor65

      steelers are the better team, go get it!

    • Surrealist

      Good riddance mike you suck

    • WilliamSekinger

      Hope he stays gone

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Haden on crutches

    • George Kroger

      Bell takes some brutal hits and never shows any signs of being bother by them…tough!

    • Steve Johnson

      Looks like Bryant has been benched! And rightfully so, JuJu just caught a nice bomb.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Those are what I call “losing injuries” … We are losing so let me get out of this game so I don’t get blamed.

    • Zarbor

      Not good

    • alevin16

      Haley RUN WITH A FB, it is 2 damn yards

    • Nunya

      Bell…I love ya but sometimes you need to just plow into the line. Short yardage is that time!

    • Rob

      Thats a bit unfair

    • capehouse

      he got down for that one. looks like the Colts defenders hit themselves.

    • Matt Hatchett

      Not good.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      assert your will. Watson.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Im sure he decided it was actually easier to not run inside the red zone with a FB.

    • Jimbo

      Great coaching once again..do they even have a 3rd wr? Lost Mitchell..
      BS

    • Michael Cunningham

      Haden doesn’t look like he has a season ending injury
      Betcha bone bruise or something like that

    • George Kroger

      You can think that…just can’t write it.

    • ciscor65

      its ok even 3 pointers are good now, as long as the colts dont score any more

    • ryan72384

      No Super Bowl if Haden is done for the year

    • Matt Hatchett

      They are better with Mitchell out

    • Rocksolid20

      Every year Tomlin team make a QB or two
      look like HOFers

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      Don’t worry, we’re good in the RZ…

    • capehouse

      Foster better watch it

    • Rob

      How our o line isnt making gaping holes amazes me

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      3 straight runs for a TD

    • walter

      Im out

    • Michael

      You notice our DL guys don’t have their arms up in passing lanes.

    • WilliamSekinger

      I didnt wish injury, I just hope he stays off the field for the rest of the game. He is a liability at this point.

    • Chad Sanborn

      No one blocking Sheard today?

    • George Kroger

      Can we possibly see a play action pass on first down?

    • Chad Weiss

      Haden injury stings.Not impressed with senssnbaugh.Time to activate Sutton

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      CAnt settle for 3 here

    • Jimbo

      Two high cover..scares Ben..
      He is not a clutch great player any longer..

    • Steve Johnson

      McDonald is back. Mitchell? He couldn’t cover my Great Great Great Great Grandmother.

    • walter

      Hooray we are unprepared after a bye and we have a game thursday

    • Chad Sanborn

      4 down territory

    • George Kroger

      Total BS call!

    • capehouse

      not yet

    • walter

      Hooray we are unprepared again

    • Chad Sanborn

      thats not in our playbook.

    • capehouse

      YES!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Make up call

    • George Kroger

      Think the Steelers got a gift on this call.

    • #7

      Eli Rogers is useless

    • Taylor Williams

      Same old Steelers in the Tomlin era. Losing to teams who literally have all of their good starters out. He doesn’t get them prepared for these games and I never give him props.
      He just wins with talent.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Good.

    • capehouse

      good call

    • ciscor65

      looking better Steelers!

    • walter

      Can we talk playoffs or is it a bad time?

    • Chad Sanborn

      what? youre down 2 tds and havevnt shown any life at all. and its halfway through the 3rd quarter. you may only get the ball 3 more times.

    • Michael Cunningham

      needed that

    • George Kroger

      Hmmm…play action on first down…what do you know.

    • Ty Rettew

      Juju with the td!

    • alevin16

      play action, whoever called that before I think the steelers may have an OC opening 😀

    • Chad Sanborn

      JuJu with the Mojo

    • Surrealist

      Yay?

    • #7

      Throw it to JuJu. Good things will happen

    • 6 ring circus

      JuJu more valuable than Martavis at this point.

    • Michael Cunningham

      wtf

    • alevin16

      of course

    • GravityWon

      Nice hustle

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Jesse James!

    • Chad Sanborn

      hahahahahahahaha wtf. Can’t even make an extra point. Thats how today is going.

    • Surrealist

      Lol

    • ciscor65

      LOL! way to give up momentem

    • Nunya

      Just wow. Can’t even do the little things right. But hey, not the coaches fault.

    • NinjaMountie

      there we go

    • Agustin-ARG

      we need just a little momentum

    • Rob

      Called it..Alex i mean

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Just read Burfict got ejected today.

    • George Kroger

      No contest…JuJu wants it; Martavis thinks he deserves it.

    • ryan72384

      Man the Saints look weird this year. They are like a physical running team and playing a little defense.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Dumpster fire! Where are the marshmallows?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I swear there was an article about Jesse James possibly allowing a blocked fg in the coming weeks. There you have it.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Great job, now the defense get’s to work

    • Turt22

      Lol so bad. But juju is for real

    • Chad Weiss

      He was responsible for the block

    • Nunya

      Jesse James just showed the most hustle all game

    • ciscor65

      Keep moving forward steelers.

    • Applebite

      Admiral Ackbar is sipping tea…

    • melblount

      Accepting nominees for what else can go wrong.

    • Michael

      When you can’t even block on an EXTRA PT, smh.

    • Rob

      Yup..

    • capehouse

      he was right? couldn’t see it, but I know Alex has been calling for that to happen

    • George Kroger

      What happened to Eli? He seems to have just fallen off a cliff – he showed something last year (and early this year)…didn’t he?

    • GravityWon

      Not surprising. The right flank has been an issue on kicks for the past few games.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I believe Alex Kozora wrote it but maybe Matt.

    • Matt Hatchett

      I would put Martavis Bryant on IR. He just does not have it anymore.

    • melblount

      After whiffing on his block.

    • L Garou

      Can’t even score right.. (lol)

    • Yeah who needs that tom guy

    • Chris92021

      I would love it if Danny Smith and Todd Haley are fired ASAP. I am getting sick of watching our tight ends make point saving tackles because the blocking schemes broke down.

    • Chad Sanborn

      has been all season

    • 6 ring circus

      Dany Smith back at home on the loser’s list this week with his “special” special teams crew.

    • ciscor65

      juju is solid

    • Michael

      How did Eli Rogers and Martavis both turn into smelly goats in same season?

    • melblount

      Whiffed on the block.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Even though Jesse has allowed nearly every block this year, that was great hustle. Danny Smith needs to stop yelling at him

    • Zarbor

      Todd Haley and Ben

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      but he hustled to save the TD. Plenty of time to roast him for his blocking

    • George Kroger

      Don’t think Bryant ever had it. He runs fast straight – that’s about it.

    • pdupuis

      What a fuster cluck of a performance coming off a bye week against another inferior opponent.. oh wait I may be on to something.

    • alevin16

      Can we get a 3 and out?

    • #7

      Yeah he did. That may have been his best though. He doesn’t deserve a roster spot at the moment

    • melblount

      Bryant is pretty much worthless at this point.

    • Nunya

      Didn’t say he showed the best play…lol

    • Rob

      JuJu and AB have the same OC and QB

    • Chad Sanborn

      Even the good comes with a dose of the bad today. Just no luck. Some days things just don’t go your way. At All

    • Zarbor

      I bet you he goes elsewhere and do well

    • ThatGuy

      Was that celebration making fun AJ Green?

    • Agustin-ARG

      So our two biggest plays of the season were made by our TE depth

    • Bradys_Dad

      Haley’s play calling wreaks of ( insert disgusting odor here).

    • Evan Eremita

      Every week it looks smarter and smarter to take a receiver in the second round

    • Chad Sanborn

      i think so.

    • Rob

      Lol now that I think about it..probably

    • WilliamSekinger

      You got it, there was also one written saying to expect another punt block by the Steelers soon.

    • #7

      Jesse James. Not good

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Heyward is going to wreck something!

    • Rob S.

      good call! I couldn’t figure that out

    • Applebite

      Sort of makes his point…

    • Chad Sanborn

      its double trouble.

    • capehouse

      AB and Bryant 9 targets 3 catches 28 yards. JuJu 4 for 4, 77 yards TD

    • 6 ring circus

      If Ben’s going out, I wou ld love to have either Luck

    • George Kroger

      Like Sammie Coates?

    • alevin16

      what did we do now?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Do iy TUITT!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      C’MON!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      WTF

    • alevin16

      of course

    • Rob

      I was thinking this. If Ben leaves this year..package something to get Luck

    • jconeoone C

      Why all the Bryant hate comments after a TD? I don’t get it

    • George Kroger

      Wow…just kill the mo, William.

    • WilliamSekinger

      …and it never happened..

    • Balok’s Plight

      Steelers Depot called that kick block weeks ago

    • ciscor65

      he is to busy feeling sorry for himself and putting the blame on everyone else. The Steelers are moving mountains for him. He is lucky to be on the team. He needs to get his head right. No other team would do it for him.

    • #7

      The hate is a constant here

    • nikki stephens

      You beat me to it, that’s what I was going to say

    • GravityWon

      Fumble!!!!

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Balls out!

    • Aj Gentile

      There you go D!

    • alevin16

      will it be a TO?

    • Rob S.

      Nah, that block came up the middle not off the side

    • Chad Sanborn

      big call here

    • nikki stephens

      Too good to be true to get a turnover. I’m sure the officials will take it away

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      C’mon give us something!

    • GravityWon

      Junk call

    • alevin16

      bad bad call

    • 6 ring circus

      Had a snafu…..Luck or Brissett.

    • pdupuis

      Bullshit!!!

    • George Kroger

      Refs…you truly s@#$!!!

    • Balok’s Plight

      Terrible call

    • Rob S.

      Forward progress is such a cop out! They know they’re wrong so they make it unreviewable

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Roger Goodell on the phone from NY as soon as he saw the challenge flag.

    • nikki stephens

      What b*******, the forward progress was the hit upon the ball

    • L Garou

      The old forward progress stopped, trick..

    • Aj Gentile

      If I’m Tomlin I’m telling them to eat a big of d****

    • L Garou

      Was there a whistle before the ball came out? No.

    • nikki stephens

      At point of impact the ball is being ripped

    • Chad Sanborn

      bull sh*t. welp. goes with the rest of the day.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That is BS.

    • George Kroger

      I guess Tomlin doesn’t know the challenge rules

    • nikki stephens

      The Tackle and ripping of the ball is happening at the exact same time therefore you can’t have stopped progress.

    • Nunya

      And there is the official incompetence we have so loved.

    • #7

      Poor officiating in the NFL? Weird.

    • alevin16

      Seriously like the Colts needed anymore help?

    • L Garou

      One of the last ways for the refs to affect the game..

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      AB to the house. Book it.

    • ciscor65

      he is highlighting a mistake

    • George Kroger

      D should be blitzing on all passing downs

    • Michael Cunningham

      I swear

    • Nathanael Dory

      we got screwed here

    • Aj Gentile

      Oh he does. He wants to make sure the refs know it was BS

    • Balok’s Plight

      Yet it hasn’t been fixed

    • ThatGuy

      Robbed of that fumble. That’s BS

    • alevin16

      What football god did we piss off?

    • nikki stephens

      Well after all this is where they called years ago no int for Polamalu

    • ciscor65

      long drive for 7

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Bell, 99 yard TD run.

    • George Kroger

      By wasting a challenge/timeout? That’s what I call stupidity. Wait until the timeout, then yell at the ref.

    • Ray Smith

      Why does it seem like the worst teams in the league play flawless games against the Steelers seems to happen every year

    • L Garou

      The football gods hate the Steelers today..

    • alevin16

      8 🙂

    • Rob

      AB is no longer an asset on PR

    • Aj Gentile

      What timeout or challenge was wasted?

    • George Kroger

      Not sure about the hate, but there’s not much to like.

    • Mister Wirez

      You gotta get that ball.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      No timeout wasted since it was not challengable

    • alevin16

      yes but after rodgers muffed that against the bears I rather have this

    • NinjaMountie

      No breaks at all! Wow.

    • GravityWon

      Quit complaining

    • nikki stephens

      For now on, I guess we should all plan on one totally bizarre totally effed call everytime we play in Indy.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      He looks like he just wants to fair catch and thats it.

    • NCSteel

      Steelers don’t need any help from the refs. They can lose this without their help.

    • Aj Gentile

      Exaclty, hence why he threw the flag anyways.

    • I.P. Freeley

      My wife left me for what I just did to the TV.

    • Yeshaya

      Time for 299 feet of JuJu magic…

    • ciscor65

      Steelers O crush the D! Take over the game now!

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Our special teams are great. Y’all are haters.

    • WilliamSekinger

      In that instance, I’m sure he was well aware he couldn’t challenge. Took the opportunity to argue with the officials, because it was an obviously bad call.

    • Michael

      I hope AB hasn’t hit that dreaded wall.

    • pdupuis

      Start with the Steelers and work your way down the list.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      How was the forward progress stopped when it’s one person tackling him? There wasn’t no gang tackle! There wasn’t no struggle to get extra yards! That was BS!

    • Chad Weiss

      Fired up over that call.Bunch of bs.Maybe was exactly wakeup call Steelers mean.Lets turn this game around

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      Hate complaining about the refs, but wow we got hosed. No whistle or anything

    • Rob

      playing not to get hurt. Would rather not be out there.

    • George Kroger

      Yep…

    • Michael

      They want ratings.

    • thomas hmmmm

      The only way the forward progress rule should be applicable is if there is a gang of people on the ball carrier.. On that play it should not have been used as Gore still had a chance to break the tackle and it was only Williams on him. BS call by a terrible ref.

    • Rob

      Nah i don’t want Brissett lol

    • Shannon Stephenson

      He is almost 30 and the first thing to go is quickness.

    • capehouse

      need this call

    • George Kroger

      Ref said they lost a timeout…at least that’s what I thought I heard.

    • Jason R

      lol, please tell

    • alevin16

      Surprised the refs did not waive that off because his forward progress was stopped

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I rate that ish two thumbs down.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Goodell has Indianapolis on speed dial for this game; that’s how,

    • ciscor65

      early x-mas

    • L Garou

      QB and O and D and ST and especially the tackling god..

    • alevin16

      You have a FB use him

    • Matt Hatchett

      He is 29 and that is usely when you start slowing down, but he need a second receiver to step up, if that happens, he has a couple of good years left.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Agreed. Plus the fact the ball carrier was being pushed more sideways than backwards.

    • Rob

      Not sure what you’re referring to..but if some players can be productive and others can’t under the same circumstances..you have to figure it might be the players

    • Mister Wirez

      Huge call

    • alevin16

      guess they will go for the bomb to 10

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      nope, steelers have 3 still

    • nikki stephens

      Very strange, I can’t recall a season where Belle has been tackled one-on-one more often for short games other than his rookie year.

    • George Kroger

      OK – my mistake.

    • Greg Payne

      I wonder if the colts coaches can be hired to teach the steelers how to tackle?

    • nikki stephens

      It’s as though he’s looking too far ahead to field, and what he’s going to do after he gets past the first guy. Problem he’s never getting past the first guy

    • George Kroger

      Good call, bad execution.

    • Rob

      I’d be ok with him fair catching, but letting that roll there..cmon

    • thomas hmmmm

      Yea..Progress was not stopped.. If using that play as an example of that rule then it means that every single time contact is made then forward progress is stopped.

    • Mister Wirez

      Piss poor Todd.

    • alevin16

      now what did we do

    • Aj Gentile

      What?

    • L Garou

      Another crappy pass..

    • George Kroger

      Nice throw by the ref on that flag…that thing was at least 20 yards in the air.

    • capehouse

      good disguise and pressure by the Colts

    • Chad Sanborn

      has anyone checked to see if Ben needs glasses?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      but there is the Goodell factor.

    • pdupuis

      Ben, you trying to get your receivers killed?

    • Ichabod

      More accurate than a Ben pass

    • #7

      I wonder if Joe Walton would be willing to come back

    • Nunya

      It was his hot read dude. The receiver stopped.

    • L Garou

      Ben is bailing out in there..

    • Agustin-ARG

      MB wide open?

    • alevin16

      WOW that was a horrid blast from the past

    • thomas hmmmm

      I hope Jerry forces his sorry *** out and they get a new commissioner..

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      at quarterback or offensive coordinator?

    • Matt Hatchett

      Defense is going to have to step up and make a play to win this game.

    • GravityWon

      Yes. But he no longer stands in there evening though Bell picked up the blitz

    • capehouse

      he’s played well for a year 2 QB all year

    • Chad Sanborn

      the offense and special teams sure aren’t going to

    • ThatGuy

      Player coach

    • Rob

      Wasn’t the greatest pass..it was high

    • Balok’s Plight

      Yep u r right

    • George Kroger

      Ben read the play all the way…just made a bad throw. Steelers are lucky that wasn’t picked, because that type of ball is often taken to the house on a pick 6.

    • thomas hmmmm

      They did but the refs are calling things sideways… It seems like they want the colts to win.

    • Mister Wirez

      They need a pick. Fumbles won’t count.

    • Balok’s Plight

      Cmon D

    • Michael Cunningham

      At this point I’d take Ray Sherman lol ..

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      They just made one and the refs called some bs.

    • Nunya

      It was too long because the receiver stopped. In stride, it would have been right on target.

    • pittfan

      pick 6 right here, BOOK IT!!

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Is the game back on? Wondering how far my stream’s behind

    • alevin16

      wide open

    • #7

      Lol I’d forgotten about him.

    • Mister Wirez

      Haha…
      Hey Joe! Where’s the O?

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Yep

    • Nunya

      That was a damn nice flip in field position, though.

    • George Kroger

      D has hit Brissett a couple of times and he doesn’t look the same.

    • capehouse

      pressure caused the bad throw tho

    • Michael

      Off topic, but is the CBS show BULL, good or lame?

    • Rob

      This team is so frustrating

    • alevin16

      oh no 3rd and long

    • L Garou

      Two 60 yard TD passes so far. How about a 90 yarder?

    • Michael

      All season long.

    • Nunya

      It’s a better than average court drama

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Cam Heyward is a wrecking ball!

    • Matt Hatchett

      Haden may have fracture non weight bareing bone in leg. Out 4 to 6 week’s. At earliest.

    • ciscor65

      right!

    • George Kroger

      D has Brissett running scared now.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Stream’s way behind. No spoilers…

    • thomas hmmmm

      Dupree is going to make a game changing play soon…

    • Nunya

      that may be a fine…lol

    • capehouse

      fine. thank goodness that wasn’t a flag

    • DSG

      Said it so many times ben cannot carry this team. I hope i am wrong today…

    • Nolrog

      And so it begins. . . .

    • ryan72384

      Of course it would be bad

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      ala Forrest Douds

    • Mister Wirez

      Did you hear that or speculating?

    • thomas hmmmm

      Brissett acting for a hit to the head.

    • alevin16

      Brissett got a Ben hit to the head non call

    • Chad Sanborn

      Best starting field position all day

    • George Kroger

      This game is turning…need a TD here to put the pressure on Indy.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Nah, I think you are right. He can play well enough to win however.

    • L Garou

      Run, run, pass, punt..

    • Rob

      He slapped him in the head..Brissett made it seem like he was hit with a sledgehammer..

    • Mister Wirez

      That’s $20,000

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’m starting to think NFL is scripting these games like WWE.

    • Nathanael Dory

      one-on-one with the gunner? Old AB would have take that match up

    • alevin16

      Call is on AB, I bet

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      He ripped his jersey off

    • Nunya

      Brown has had a horrible game today

    • Mister Wirez

      In protocol now Lol

    • Surrealist

      Nope steelers arent legit

    • ciscor65

      runner, it’s a little different

    • George Kroger

      Wow refs…that call was a complete joke.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      what a phantom call

    • #7

      Brown has been atrocious today

    • ryan72384

      Nope your right. We are officially the Chiefs. Get up on us and its over. No longer built to come from behind

    • nikki stephens

      Note to Keith Butler, sometimes when you knock a quarterback around a bit, they start to rush things and make fewer plays.

    • ciscor65

      ouch!

    • Nunya

      You can’t push the face mask with the ball in the air. That was a valid call

    • pdupuis

      Some really cheap, questionable calls by the zebras.

    • alevin16

      Is it me or does MB go down if someone even looks mean at him

    • Aj Gentile

      Bryant looks like he is running harder on these screens

    • nikki stephens

      Doesn’t get any more ticky-tack than that play against a b

    • Chad Sanborn

      not a great game for sure, but its his first or second ever. I give him a pass.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Play of the game thus far coming up

    • ciscor65

      got to love coach butts

    • thomas hmmmm

      That was BS because the D player was swipping AB’s arm down and AB just put his arm up

    • Ichabod

      That dude had his hands all over Brown

    • Nunya

      You push the face when the ball is in the air, you will get called. That was a bad play by Brown.

    • L Garou

      Especially after that Detroit game where they let them play all day long.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I didn’t know zebras knew how to gamble on football games….

      Hmm. Learn something new every day.

    • Mister Wirez

      Ole’ rubber legs caught one?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Actually pretty good blocking on that screen pass to MB! Thought he was going to break that tackle!

    • Chad Sanborn

      def falls on first contact

    • Gyborg

      Obligatory WR screen on a long down to complete the standard steelers shambles against weak opponents

    • alevin16

      But the refs know that he really didn’t mean it so no call on the Colts

    • Chad Sanborn

      yeah… but they are not why we are losing this game.

    • Michael

      Depot wrote an article about Martavi’s YAC being crap. Weak legs?

    • Rob

      Disappointing win. Disappointing loss.

    • Michael

      Weak legs?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      almost ripped AB’s jersey off.

    • ciscor65

      Ok steelers its crunch time, lets get this ball game we need another W!

    • alevin16

      rather have the disappointing win though

    • thomas hmmmm

      Remember about 10 years back the NBA refs getting caught doing it.

    • Ichabod

      Its time for Ben to step up!
      Tired of his pedestrian season and sucky away games

    • capehouse

      he lost his quickness by bulking up

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😔😔😔

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      As Chuck Noll once said; You got to play better than the refs,, ref.

    • Rob

      Yeah i’ll take it too for sure, but can’t be happy with this performance, man.

    • nikki stephens

      I mean he doesn’t even need to be hot all game. All he needs is a hot quarter on the road

    • Surrealist

      Haha

    • thomas hmmmm

      Be nice if he stopped throwing deep or screens every play.

    • Jimbo

      No long ball.needed here..get to the fricking sticks

    • Ichabod

      One team wants to win

    • #7

      Well it’s hard to win games on the road against good teams in the NFL. Oh wait…

    • George Kroger

      Ben missed a wide open Jesse James.

    • alevin16

      Great now we get to make 16 into Joe Montana

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Bell have any yards after contact today?

    • Dorian James

      Gameday app says where 1-7 on third Downs, that’s crazy

    • ciscor65

      get 2

    • alevin16

      is it too much to ask for a colts turnover to us?

    • Rob

      Good to see DHB back

    • pdupuis

      Disappointing period.

    • George Kroger

      Need to stack the box and blitz.

    • nikki stephens

      Wow, announcer just said what I said earlier. Bell is disregarding the first defender looking up field to run. Problem is he’s getting brought down by that first guy who is not paying attention to

    • ciscor65

      get 2 or a pick 6

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      3rd down, put Briesett down!

    • alevin16

      oh no 3rd and long

    • Nunya

      Man, I know Ben gets all the crap but Bell and Brown have left a lot of plays on the field today.

    • Jaybird

      Watch the deep throw. Artie

    • ciscor65

      hit the qb

    • L Garou

      They’re not earning their pay..

    • Aj Gentile

      YES!!!!!!!!!!

    • Mister Wirez

      That’s the stupid long ball INT in the first 30 seconds. Gun shy Ben has arrived.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Yes!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Int! Shazier!

    • George Kroger

      Shazier!!!

    • alevin16

      I guess it was not too much to ask

    • Nunya

      That was a great play by Shaz! Shades of Troy!

    • nikki stephens

      Maybe our big break, but I think it may have touch the ground

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Shazier came up big!

    • Chad Sanborn

      Shazier! just saved the game

    • Jaybird

      Stop celebrating

    • #7

      Catches better than he tackles!

    • pdupuis

      Finally a break.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Shaz!!!!

    • George Kroger

      Please take this game over now!!!!

    • nikki stephens

      Nope it’s good. Problem is where an indie folks. He’s officials just me reverse it

    • Rob

      lol ouch

    • ciscor65

      we will take it. go steelers 3 or 6 is fine

    • Darth Blount 47

      LET’S GO!!!!

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Ryan’s good at finding the football

    • nikki stephens

      We are in Indy

    • Applebite

      Now your fingers have to be tied crossed that they don’t give it back…

    • Ichabod

      I’m not sure he’s worth 14 mil

    • Nunya

      WTH Bell??? You are getting owned 1 on 1 non stop today!

    • L Garou

      Any bets on a TD? (lol)

    • Matt Hatchett

      My cousin is a medical doctor, and said that is what he is speculating, considering the way he was walking before and now on crutches.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      high point tto MB

    • dany

      Shazier is officialy troy’s heir

    • Mister Wirez

      Good news INT.
      Bad news, balls on the 10.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Man! We need a td!

    • Chad Sanborn

      horrible. empty set … Haley is a MORON

    • nikki stephens

      Oh God, please not another field goal

    • thomas hmmmm

      Bell does not like this turf… He can’t get his footing here.

    • alevin16

      Even a FG would be good if they could then hold the Colts to nothing

    • Mister Wirez

      Bell looks wrong today.

    • ciscor65

      I never put money on them, they will lose for sure. LOL

    • Aj Gentile

      Vance was open forever

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Micky D wide open!!!

    • Nunya

      Phew…nice patience, Ben!

    • Surrealist

      Omg if he dropped that…

    • alevin16

      Is that legal for a TE to catch the ball for the Steelers?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Who says McDonald cant catch?

    • nikki stephens

      Holy crap did it seem like 10 seconds for that ball to come down to McDonald?

    • Chad Sanborn

      I was just screammmming and pointing at VM wide open!!!

    • George Kroger

      Steelers game now!

    • capehouse

      geez it only took Ben like 4 secs to see him wide open and then he almost overthrew it.

    • Applebite

      This is okay…

    • Jaybird

      Geez I thought Ben was going to overthrow him!

    • L Garou

      About damn time..

    • ciscor65

      go for 1

    • nikki stephens

      It seemed like Roethlisberger made it hang for 10 seconds to give the Colts a chance bat it down

    • Aj Gentile

      So did i lol

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Damn I didnt think Ben was going to find Vance…wide open for a week

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      me 3

    • Rob

      Lol Ben..no words can describe how bad that almost was

    • Nunya

      better make that $h!T now! timeout on a conversion

    • alevin16

      I actually thought he overthrew it

    • Mister Wirez

      I hope he’s wrong!

    • Jaybird

      Whew!

    • Michael Cunningham

      why the fudge do you burn a TO there

    • dany

      haha nice td

    • pdupuis

      And give the Colts 2?!!!!

    • Chad Sanborn

      That was a rough TD as Ben locked on to someone on his left and never saw VM ..

    • George Kroger

      Was thinking the same thing…when he finally threw it, looked like it might be overthrown.

    • ciscor65

      we will need that TO later

    • Surrealist

      Great job haley

    • Chad Sanborn

      hahahaha and the dumpster fire continues to smolder

    • Ichabod

      WTF

    • George Kroger

      Wow…great coaching!

    • thomas hmmmm

      Ben is playing so shaky and nervous.. Like he is scared to take a hit.. He looks like a rookie not going through all his progressions. Vance was wide open for a few seconds before Ben looked over at him.

    • capehouse

      wow coaching is so bad today

    • Dorian James

      Gameday apps way behind someone tell me what’s happening please lol

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      What in the F!?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      WTF are we doing? GET IT TOGETHER!!!

    • pdupuis

      Jesus!

    • ciscor65

      ????!

    • Turt22

      Lol this is a joke

    • Chad Sanborn

      dumb dumb dumb

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      After a bye

    • nikki stephens

      This is just unbelievable this team is so poorly coached on the offense of side of the ball

    • Surrealist

      Tied

    • Shannon Stephenson

      WTF

    • Aj Gentile

      There you go MB!!

    • Turt22

      Ok

    • Applebite

      Just kick the extra point…

    • nikki stephens

      Why do they make things so damn difficult

    • Chad Sanborn

      Wowww Bryant makes a game saving catch right there.

    • Michael Cunningham

      huge

    • #7

      Is it too late to get Arians back?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Not a high point but MB got it!

    • ciscor65

      wow!

    • alevin16

      Now lets see if the D can close the door on the Colts’ next drive

    • Jaybird

      No one would celebrate with MB

    • Applebite

      Rather have Chan Gailey…

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Even, Steven!
      Good grab, MB!

    • nikki stephens

      The only pass Roethlisberger threw accurately all day

    • Aj Gentile

      Scored the TD. Go for 2, Ben calls TO, Delay of game, Bryant for the 2

    • George Kroger

      D has taken over this game.

    • capehouse

      Now that’s cool. big time play by Bryant and he just nonchalantly tosses the ball to JuJu to celebrate with.

    • Dorian James

      I can’t take it anymore someone tell me what’s happening

    • alevin16

      I would like to think that 10 is acting like he has been there before and is being all cool

    • pdupuis

      At least we didn’t call consecutive time outs.

    • Greg Payne

      Okay, has the snooze alarm gone off for the second half of the season yet?

    • melblount

      Absolute train wreck of a team.

      Burning a TO on a 2-Pt conversion.

      Then…a delay of game.

      If only we had inmates to run the asylum we’d have a fighting chance.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Not true at all. The 50 yarder to Juju was perfect

    • dany

      Martavis pays off!

    • Matt Hatchett

      Maybe Bryant will get his head on straight

    • Michael Cunningham

      we’re tied in spite of ourselves ..

    • WilliamSekinger

      So many things I want to complain about for that offensive series, but bottom line they got it done.

    • alevin16

      I don’t think you can? I remember years ago Bubby Brister tried and they got a flag

    • Yeshaya

      Welcome to the not-doghouse MB

    • melblount

      Call that a “W” for these dopes.

    • Turt22

      defense has looked mostly good this half, need a few more big plays

    • ciscor65

      colts qb is wonkey, steelers will do well

    • Mister Wirez

      Ben plays better pissed-off.

    • George Kroger

      Mike Malarkey!

    • Rob

      Ben almost missed Vance for a wide open TD, but no worries he caught it.

      Took a long time to get the right personnel on the field since we decided to go for two. Burnt a TO, and took a delay of game, but no worries, Ben to MB for the conversion.

    • Dorian James

      thank you Game Day app just registered it LOL

    • NinjaMountie

      New game. Crazy way to go about it but they tied it up.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Is it possible for the Steelers to win and it feel like a loss?

    • Yeshaya

      Yeah, it was as much a 5 foot putt as you could of asked for, but they did the job.

    • Matt Hatchett

      Me too.

    • alevin16

      Yes

    • Chad Sanborn

      you can’t.

    • nikki stephens

      Okay our 20 million dollar quarterback, had two Accurate passes

    • dany

      Those are the actions and not words people are looking for. Baby steps, so far so good

    • Greg Payne

      Always.

    • melblount

      That’s perfectly stated.

      Except for that little issue of the BLOWN TO.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Honestly should have two takeaways.

    • ciscor65

      LOL, brister….

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      How are we tied?

    • ryan72384

      Lol

    • Chad Sanborn

      hahahaha i remember that game.

    • jconeoone C

      I vote… Sort of

    • thomas hmmmm

      Funny….. It has felt that way almost every win this season hasn’t it? The O is just dysfunctional this season while the D has been great. Everything is reversed this season compared to the last few.

    • Gyborg

      Massive Polamalu-like play from Shazier there. Stud

    • alevin16

      miracle

    • Aj Gentile

      Unless Steelers score on every remaining drives then it is going to feel like a loss

    • Darth Blount 47

      Melanie Friedlander speculates that Haden may be dealing with a severe bruise/contusion.

      Hope she is right.

    • Mister Wirez

      Yep. They’ll get a “sorry” letter from the league on Wednesday.

    • George Kroger

      3 and out!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Keep the pressure gauge up!

    • Chad Sanborn

      The Colts are really bad

    • Michael

      Shazier with lucky bounce INT from TE drop. 8 yd line.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Not for me. A win is a win. They have a prime time game in just a few days.

    • #7

      Come all the way back from that 83-3 halftime deficit

    • Smitty 6788

      11 personnel is the key for the offense.. Point blank

    • Darth Blount 47

      Heyward is fired up and abusing people.

    • George Kroger

      Keep blitzing…this guy doesn’t know what to do about it.

    • Nunya

      Seriously…we just have to get out of our own way to win this game! Come on!!

    • alevin16

      damn hilton had him dead to rights

    • Yeshaya

      As long as we can keep the LOS from being their 40, I think we’ll be ok

    • ciscor65

      nice, keep hitting him

    • nikki stephens

      Keith Butler in Mike Tomlin, see what happens when you braise a little brisket

    • Gyborg

      Just shows how easy this game should have been

    • Chad Sanborn

      sees like every week this season

    • thomas hmmmm

      I still say Dupree is going to make a big game changing play.

    • Applebite

      The People’s Champ!

    • #7

      Notice when things are going well, certain posters go missing?

    • nikki stephens

      Looks like he lost his Superman cape

    • Chad Sanborn

      Where was this defense for the first 3 quarters?

    • George Kroger

      Brissett is done…Indy not scoring any more points on offense.

    • Sdale

      Brisett is going to be sore after this game.

    • Aj Gentile

      Yeah he cant walk

    • ciscor65

      LOVE IT!!!!

    • Darth Blount 47

      D-Line is taking over on that side.

    • alevin16

      I am still here and I am thrilled to be proven wrong 😀

    • Chad Sanborn

      not me I take the good with the bad

    • Applebite

      Now everyone understands how Luck got beaten up….

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Scott Tolzien Show about to begin.

    • Yeshaya

      Is Brisett that elusive or our we being sloppy wrapping up?

    • #7

      Yeah you’re always here.

    • alevin16

      Who was that on the punt return and why was he wearing AB’s jersey?

    • Jeremy McClurg

      We finally woke up!

    • capehouse

      ok gotta control that LOS and feed Bell

    • Michael Cunningham

      AB returned a punt and no flag = miracle

    • #7

      You’re always here too

    • Sdale

      If it is, I hope it’s an ish-show.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Nothing new!

    • George Kroger

      He’s elusive…gotta stay after a guy like that, which they are doing.

    • ciscor65

      NFL will be on the colts for letting the qb play

    • Jaybird

      We can’t get rid of you! Lol

    • Mister Wirez

      Tuitt is a beast.

    • Chad Sanborn

      well… we turned the alarm off. But are still laying in bed.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Need a 10 minute drive ending in a TD.

    • Greg Payne

      3 min scoring drive here.

    • dany

      Starting to feel bad for Brisett

    • alevin16

      Where is the love 🙁 Oh where is the love ;D

    • Rob

      I think sometime they have legitimate gripes, But more often than not, they simplify the problem to one person/issue, and they do it three minutes into the game. Why even watch at that point, ya know?

    • capehouse

      I’m wondering the same. I’d go with Brissett but we’ve missed so many tackles today on all their players

    • Sdale

      His stats in this game aren’t going to show how well he played.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Didn’t Tolzien put a hurting on us once before?

    • pdupuis

      Or, where was this team for the first three quarters?

    • WilliamSekinger

      Yes, but that is to be expected in Trollville 🙂

    • Dorian James

      Sorry for bugging you guys but I need an update again LOL LOL

    • Michael

      Seems like Heyward is having average season

    • Yeshaya

      We definitely want Brisset feeling spooked if he’s going to need to play from behind. Those last 2 plays have got to have him rattled

    • Gyborg

      AB’s pace looked crazy there

    • Agustin-ARG

      no flags, patience and don´t kill the momentum

    • Aj Gentile

      Since he was running on the sidelines, it seems like it is not season ending

    • Rob

      The offense only scored because of Shazier gifting them the ball in the red zone lol

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Or a TD, stop, and another TD.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      17 -17 our ball on our 47 1st down

    • Matt Hatchett

      Let’s get the ball to Ju Ju to ice this game.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Lots of pressure. Defense taking over.

    • #7

      Yeah there’s legit gripes for sure, but some ONLY show up when the team is playing poorly

    • ryan72384

      I love my awesome stream that won’t work

    • capehouse

      things are not how they seem then. Pro Bowl form this year

    • Jaybird

      just busting chops.

    • Michael

      He may be less than 300 lbs but dense muscled.

    • Smitty 6788

      Haley better not get in the way

    • Dorian James

      Thank you guys you’re all great

    • ciscor65

      TD on this drive wins this one

    • Mister Wirez

      But we know better! 😉

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      will take that

    • Chad Sanborn

      Colts committed to stopping the run.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      He looks better then ever.

    • alevin16

      That would have been a good time for play action but I do not mind them trying to run the game down

    • George Kroger

      Indy defensing Bell’s style well.

    • Balok’s Plight

      Bell looks tired

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      big 3rd down!

    • Mister Wirez

      When your coordinator gets in the way, you’ve got problems.

    • alevin16

      HATE the 5 wide look, keep someone back there to stay honest

    • nikki stephens

      If you’re a Colts fan, it is a tad scary, becaus
      e this Steelers second half defense, has exposed a scheme to make brisket very ineffective.

    • ciscor65

      NO 3n out!

    • Chad Sanborn

      until he is gone he will be in the way

    • Rob

      http ://buffstream .com/ watch/nfl-5 .php

      It’s behind a bit..make sure your ad blockers are up

    • nikki stephens

      A copycat League kind of like how we got exposed buy New England and everyone copied their quick passing game the year after we were in the Super Bowl

    • George Kroger

      JuJu is money!!!

    • alevin16

      whew that was HUGE!

    • Sdale

      This 19 guy is pretty good.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      JuJu is there time and time again.

    • Ichabod

      Juju for president

    • Mister Wirez

      How come Bell doesn’t get fwd progress stopped?

    • Jaybird

      Ju
      Ju

    • capehouse

      JuJu seams

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      A 3rd down converstion!!

    • thomas hmmmm

      Every first down play is a counter to bell. Haley needs to change it up a little bit.

    • nikki stephens

      Our defense took two to three years to recover from that

    • Surrealist

      Juju 1a, brown 1b

    • walter

      Wat score?

    • Balok’s Plight

      Put Conner in for a change of pace

    • Chad Sanborn

      same play that time as well only with Connor

    • Sdale

      Good call.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      conner limping?

    • #7

      JuJu is good, but how bout some love to the guy throwing him the ball

    • capehouse

      love Conner on the sweeps

    • nikki stephens

      Don’t know why they didn’t do this earlier, if Bill didn’t have it all game give Connor a try

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Nice run, rook!

    • Dorian James

      Yes my stream is finally up

    • Darth Blount 47

      Conner limping…. Ugh.

    • nikki stephens

      Now Connor limping, bring watson in

    • Mister Wirez

      JJSS > MB

    • ciscor65

      Its a different game now boys

    • ryan72384

      What you using? Mine is froze solid

    • Agustin-ARG

      juju deserves a win

    • Rob

      The effect it had..they were waiting for Bell’s patience, and Conner took it right to the outside

    • Jonas

      17-17

    • Darth Blount 47

      Any way we can tick 7:00 off the clock and score to win?

    • thomas hmmmm

      Nice the changed the 1st down play from a counter fro Bell to a counter with Conner.

    • Chad Sanborn

      compare that forward progress whistle to the one by the colts with the fumble… the time difference is about 3 seconds.

    • alevin16

      damn it is one of those 2 steps forward 3 back type of games. Conner has a great run and he is limping, we come in healthy and get a beat down

    • Mister Wirez

      He’s faster for sure

    • George Kroger

      Man, don’t settle for a field goal.

    • Ichabod

      Is bell hurt

    • Dorian James

      it was pretty much down up until just a couple of minutes ago

    • T-51b

      Probably

    • alevin16

      sigh

    • Surrealist

      Great play call…

    • #7

      “Learned from their previous mistake”

    • George Kroger

      Doesn’t look the same.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      No

    • Ichabod

      Bell looks beat

    • Darth Blount 47

      Bell is NOT playing well.

    • alevin16

      why not a TE to the middle?

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Only had one read on that play. Ugh

    • Surrealist

      Hahaha

    • alevin16

      of course

    • Sdale

      Fire Danny Smith 🙂

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      … and a miss

    • Mister Wirez

      He looks slow to me

    • GravityWon

      Yeah I know. He needs to be replaced on that right flank on kicks.. Howvever still want to give kudos for not giving up.

    • Aj Gentile

      You have to be kidding me

    • George Kroger

      Of course he missed….can’t actually take control of the game.

    • Chad Sanborn

      who knew it would be missed before it was kicked… Raise your hand? ..

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Need a pick 6

    • #7

      Oh Boswell

    • Steeldog22

      Yep

    • Applebite

      Just one of them days…

    • Chad Sanborn

      just that type of game

    • Matt Hatchett

      Can’t count on the kicker

    • Chad Sanborn

      2 weeks off made him tired

    • Ichabod

      Because it makes too much sense
      Besides McDonald already has had his target limit

    • alevin16

      it is like swimming upstream with an anchor on your leg

    • George Kroger

      That’s the biggest change in Ben that I’ve noticed – he’s only looking to throw to one guy on most plays.

    • Ray Smith

      Every kicker that plays us makes it in that situation

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Defense just needs to keep doing its thing. (Its second half thing)

    • Smitty 6788

      Thats why you don’t at for FG’s when the offense was clicking..

    • Mister Wirez

      Why not? ST are bad..

    • thomas hmmmm

      The wind got a hold of that kick huh….

    • DSG

      Bell looks tired

    • #7

      Hated the run run pass play calling

    • Michael Cunningham

      this is a tragi-comedy

    • capehouse

      how do yo miss a kick under 40 yards indoor?

    • Greg Payne

      I just tried to throw my TV out the window and missed the window.

    • Dorian James

      He’s normally money.

    • melblount

      What a joke.

      It takes this team 2 games to score 30 points.

      Chicago game deja vu all over again.

      And sadly we’ve proven we CAN lose in OT on the road to a BAD team.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      We want to lose. They are trying. Let’s see if we can pull it off

    • Rick McClelland

      “Embrace the Suck” boys. There has been a lot of it today.

    • T-51b

      Have the Steelers crossed everything off the “What you need to do to lose an NFL game” list today?

    • Sdale

      Laces out

    • George Kroger

      Playing for the field goal…try.

    • Chad Sanborn

      you spelled TRAGEDY wrong

    • Jeremy McClurg

      There becomes a point when Boz loses confidence. You know, because he averages a block a game.

    • Ray Smith

      at least he doesn’t get compensated ridiculous amount of money to make that kick

    • ryan72384

      Would take Suisam over Boswell anyday of the week

    • Mister Wirez

      Slow and tired. They’ll need him Thursday too. Conner needs to play more.

    • Gyborg

      Yes, seems like he’s got tunnel vision this year

    • #7

      Yep

    • capehouse

      Ha! I mean really…

    • thomas hmmmm

      Counter counter pass has been what they have done for the past quarter and a half. every first down is a counter.

    • melblount

      Anybody get hurt?

    • Chad Weiss

      Worn out. He can barelybarwalk off field

    • Nunya

      Agh!!!! Why is it that all phases of out game just take a crap against bad football teams…and our usual reliable players just don’t seem to show up!

    • ciscor65

      Steelers D will give us the ball back or score!

    • Sdale

      Don’t challenge them, they might find a way we can’t even come up with.

    • Rob

      That makes his miss ok?

    • Nunya

      Was that Ike Taylor???

    • George Kroger

      D needs to win this.

    • capehouse

      no way Coty is getting cut for Sutton now

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Coty!!!

    • alevin16

      must be he did not catch it 😀

    • pittfan

      Excuse while I step outside to shoot myself.

    • Mister Wirez

      Not Ben’s strongest tool

    • thomas hmmmm

      I wont be to hard on the Boz… he was an excellent find and has done really well except for today. He actually saved the team a couple million over Sushiam. Who was making like 3 mill.

    • Gyborg

      Tebow/Pryor-like long TD coming from the colts

    • Michael

      No shock there. After all PAT was blocked.

    • Chad Sanborn

      no pick 6 yet, but it will complete my bingo card

    • Jonas

      Need a fumble for the bingo

    • Michael Cunningham

      Shakespeare lol ..

    • Michael

      I hope it’s peas inside the chamber.

    • 6 ring circus

      Hell, I’d take Brad over Ben, too. Unfortunately, we can’t go back there.

    • Ray Smith

      being sarcastic

    • Mister Wirez

      I would have at this point.

    • Darth Blount 47

      GET. OFF. THE. FIELD.

    • Rob

      oh ok haha my bad

    • alevin16

      and there goes the momentum time is running down

    • Michael Cunningham

      no .. that would too easy lol 😉

    • ciscor65

      cover 2, no!!!

    • Ray Smith

      Meanwhile the colts are now in Vinnies range to kick

    • George Kroger

      Holding!!!

    • Ichabod

      Saved by the flag

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Holding

    • thomas hmmmm

      I hope Haden isn’t out long because I am not a fan of Sensabaugh.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      big flag

    • alevin16

      about time

    • Darth Blount 47

      hOLDING

    • George Kroger

      Need a blitz sack now!

    • alevin16

      this always kills our drives can it kill theirs?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      strip sack for a fumble TD Steelers

    • Rick McClelland

      The IC Light is making this more palatable.

    • #7

      No excuse to blow that kick. That’s a high school field goal

    • alevin16

      oh no 3rd and long

    • Sdale

      Almost

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      HUGE playl tight here right now

    • George Kroger

      Nice conservative play.

    • Ichabod

      Yes

    • Sdale

      Watch the fake punt

    • alevin16

      playing for the tie?

    • ciscor65

      stop them

    • T-51b

      If it was the Bengals, Boz wouldn’t have missed that kick.

    • capehouse

      good job D!

    • Aj Gentile

      Lets win the game here

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      AB to the house. Book it.

    • Mister Wirez

      Please!

    • Ichabod

      Typical return game

    • Sdale

      Scabby lucky punt.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Need a 4 minute drive ending in a score.

    • Rob

      Just want a W

    • Matt Hatchett

      Time to play to win the game.

    • Aj Gentile

      Game winning drive here. Book it!

    • #7

      Meanwhile Thursday’s opponent is losing to the Bengals

    • ciscor65

      ok, time for some magic from ben and the boys

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Brown, just catch the ball. Please!

    • Sdale

      Play action.

    • Nunya

      Bell just looks slow today

    • Ty Rettew

      People keep asking me why on earth brown always does that, let’s the ball bounce instead of just catching it. He just cost us 10 yards?

    • Chad Sanborn

      he is running the same but the holes aren’t opening

    • George Kroger

      3rd and short…bomb?

    • Ichabod

      Its time to give bell a rest

    • #7

      Run run pass punt

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Is it better if the Titans lose today, or the Bengals???? I have no clue, probably Titans

    • thomas hmmmm

      At least that 1st down play wasnt a counter…..

    • Ichabod

      That was a great spot

    • Chad Sanborn

      Rogers took a shot there

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      1st down!!!

    • ciscor65

      bell and brown had records to break today

    • thomas hmmmm

      You want the Titans to win because if they lose then Pitt will play down to them when they play.

    • Nunya

      Don’t remembers seeing him beat 1 on 1 by a linebacker…twice before.

    • Chad Sanborn

      challenge=short of the mark :/

    • Dorian James

      I know the organization frowns against anything being on the blank side of the football helmet but those unit patches would look so fly up there

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      He’s not there

    • nikki stephens

      Forward progress

    • Zarbor

      He looked slow last game as well

    • pdupuis

      Interesting to see if the Colts win this challenge.

    • Rob S.

      I don’t think so, after he got knocked backwards he landed on the 25

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Goodell working the phones from New York

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      Is anyone else shocked at those 3 play calls?

    • Ichabod

      So 2 minutes to go 10 yards
      Are we playing for the tie

    • ciscor65

      too small

    • L Garou

      1st down easy.

    • Michael Cunningham

      In real time he looked like he had it

    • George Kroger

      Gonna be close…

    • #7

      No. Haley is not good

    • Balok’s Plight

      Go for it if short

    • Michael Cunningham

      might get moved back a few inches but still a first

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Need chargers to hang on right now too.

    • Michael

      Good one.

    • nikki stephens

      My question is there conclusive proof to overturn

    • #7

      No way with the way the D is playing

    • Rob

      I know as a Steelers fan, im supposed to hate Goodell, but he’s a nice guy haha also has nothing to do with those obviously

    • alevin16

      has that ever stopped the refs against us?

    • Taylor Williams

      Rivers usually throws a pick in crunch time

    • Why do the Steelers have to always make game so so tense & stressfulllllllll

    • Surrealist

      Gift

    • nikki stephens

      Yeah

    • Ichabod

      And bungles

    • alevin16

      We just need one big play to juju and we can try another fg

    • pdupuis

      Got to be used to this by now.

    • Taylor Williams

      Team doesn’t have a killer mentality.

    • Ichabod

      Get him out of the game

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      what was that?

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Wow

    • alevin16

      and there goes that

    • ciscor65

      wow!

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      What are we doing

    • nikki stephens

      Did Ben hurt his arm or something

    • Steeldog22

      Why?

    • George Kroger

      looks like the Steelers don’t want to put the game in Ben’s hands.

    • Michael Cunningham

      wtf is this harry high scool BS

    • Matt Hatchett

      Haley had to get cute!

    • Rob S.

      I don’t think Todd Haley knows who’s winning

    • T-51b

      Keep running plays behind the line of scrimmage. They’ve been working so well

    • capehouse

      huge makeup play. lets go!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      that was one of those old Cowher plays

    • Balok’s Plight

      Really?

    • Applebite

      They need to get up field, why aren’t they throwing there?

    • Nunya

      Ok…if you have that little faith in Ben, bench him.

    • Michael Cunningham

      MB clutch

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Bryant!!!!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Martavis Bryant is the Man!

    • Aj Gentile

      Is Mike Mitchell in a walking boot?

    • Sdale

      Aaannnnddd he gets OOB. Good job MB.

    • pdupuis

      I don’t like the idea of OT with a short week. Let’s win this!

    • nikki stephens

      MB MB

    • Ben should disconnect his helmet mic & go full BEN on these guys

    • Jay Clam

      So we’re playing for OT? Lol

    • T-51b

      The Colts lost him

    • Matt Hatchett

      Maybe this is Bryant’s coming out party

    • Applebite

      That’s how you do it….

    • ciscor65

      nice! we needed that

    • Nathanael Dory

      loll are we traying to win the game?

    • Chad Sanborn

      Wow Bryant out of the slot and good things happen.. who woulda thought.. oh wait.. just everyone here who’s been screaming for it all season

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Ab

    • Aj Gentile

      Lets go AB!

    • alevin16

      no way!!!!!!

    • T-51b

      Vintage Ben there

    • Rick McClelland

      Cooking with gas.

    • #7

      Ben needs to call his own plays

    • pdupuis

      AB!

    • George Kroger

      That should be game

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      HUGE!

    • Nunya

      Most vintage Ben I’ve seen all year…

    • thomas hmmmm

      Way to go MB….

    • Rob

      Yeah..could be precautionary..they’ll know exactly whats wrong next week

    • pdupuis

      And BB!

    • Surrealist

      Oh theyre playing now?

    • capehouse

      2 TOs lefty for Colts? run set up the FG

    • Darth Blount 47

      @Surrealist? How you feelin????

    • Mister Wirez

      Damn rubber legs!

    • Jay Clam

      Tale of two halves

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That was vintage Big Ben!!!

    • Michael Cunningham

      run run run KICK …

    • ciscor65

      How do you guys like ben now?????

    • George Kroger

      Yep!!!

    • Sdale

      His 2nd half stats are gaudy.

    • Chad Sanborn

      great blocking by JuJu downfield. He fought off 3 Colts to get AB a few more yards

    • nikki stephens

      Flashback to two seasons ago. mb makes a play and a b makes a bigger one

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      NFL taking Ben out for concussion protocol

    • Greg Payne

      No sense is wasting all that energy for the first 58 minutes.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Gunslinger has a few bullets left. 😉

    • Ichabod

      Juju mvp

    • Aj Gentile

      Probably is. I couldn’t tell the number for sure

    • Nathanael Dory

      Flash of 25 years old Ben

    • Mister Wirez

      Wow

    • ciscor65

      run, run, kick

    • Applebite

      Good grief. Somebody cue the Soap Opera theme music…

    • Rob

      Still unsure if we’re being honest lol..one throw doesn’t erase so many others so far this year, but that was great

    • Agustin-ARG

      VINTAGERGER!!

    • Nunya

      I’m not overly confident with a field goal, here…

    • alevin16

      fake handoff and roll Ben out, that will take at least 24 seconds

    • nikki stephens

      Biggest question for us, who are they going to have any outside for the field goal kicking team. And is someone going to finally cover and knock off the Gunners on the sides?

    • Chad Sanborn

      why play for 58 minutes when 2 will work

    • thomas hmmmm

      About time it wasn’t a first down run.

    • #7

      Remember an hour ago when Ben was finished?

    • #7

      Lol

    • capehouse

      oooooo almost broke that

    • Aj Gentile

      Haha

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Boswell sweating

    • Chad Sanborn

      ball game coming up!

    • ciscor65

      lol, hes our guy! win or lose till he wants out

    • nikki stephens

      So mr. Boswell make what appears to be an extra point

    • alevin16

      with the way this game has gone I kind of figured the Steelers would forget to call the TO

    • Matt Hatchett

      I would not have left it up to Boswell

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Is JJ in?

    • capehouse

      oh man all eyes on Jesse James right here

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Wizard of Boz.

      DO. YO’ THANG.

    • Mister Wirez

      Preparige farm remembers

    • Rob

      ITS GOOD

    • Sdale

      Right down the middle.

    • Chad Sanborn

      whew

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Game!!!

    • thomas hmmmm

      right hash where Boz just missed from?

    • alevin16

      wow just wow

    • George Kroger

      Easy, right?

    • Applebite

      St. Boswell salts the earth for thee…

    • Chad Sanborn

      Thats a game we deserved to lost if I ever saw one.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      We had ’em all the way.

    • nikki stephens

      Yeah it’s nice the victory, but this should have never been the struggle it was

    • Darth Blount 47

      3 2 1 WIN!

    • alevin16

      😀

    • capehouse

      overcame adversity all day. a win is a win

    • Nunya

      Lmao…like I said before this game started…I would be thrilled with a win!

    • Mister Wirez

      Had them all the way!

    • NinjaMountie

      there

    • pdupuis

      Not pretty but it is a WIN!

    • nikki stephens

      Typical Mike Tomlin coached Road game

    • Darth Blount 47

      @disqus_NeQX1yDUWp:disqus

      ahahahaAHAHAHAHAHAahahahaAHAHAHAHAHA

    • Greg Payne

      I’m exhausted.

    • alevin16

      I know most of you will not believe this but I thought the Steelers were going to lose. Yes I know, Mr. Positive here actually thought they would lose this game ;D

    • Jay Clam

      Best 7-2 team in the league.

    • Michael

      Without JuJu we LOSE this game.

    • Rick McClelland

      Ugly win, but still a win.

    • Dorian James

      It’s great that we won but I am very upset at this performance, we have to stop playing down to the opponent

    • Yeshaya

      Well that didn’t happen like I thought it was going to happen. We’ll take it though

    • Michael

      The SOFTEST 7-2 team in the league.

    • Matt Hatchett

      Hats off to Big Ben and Martavis Bryant. Big played the fourth quarter like a hall of famer. And Bryant started to look like the player he once was.

    • Rob

      Ok now that that’s over..this team’s offense makes me want to puke.

      Whether player execution or poor calls from Haley..it needs to be fixed or we’ll be one and done in the playoffs. 17 points against a terrible defense minus two of it’s best defensive players is not going to cut it. That’s just the truth, and we should be able to do better.

    • #7

      Where’s that melblount idiot?

    • Mister Wirez

      Had this game been a loss, it would have had huge implications

    • Chad Sanborn

      gonna say this…without MB we lose this game. 2pt conversion catch and then the crossing route on that last drive.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Ben with a hug with MB 😀

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Say what you want, but that’s what they call RESOLVE! #checkit

    • Michael

      The SOFTEST 7-2 team in the league. But we take it.

    • Chad Sanborn

      thats a big stretch

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Can I breathe now?

    • Gyborg

      Play with the urgency on offense we showed in the second half from the start of the next game please

    • thomas hmmmm

      I think I will watch the Rams for the 4 oclock game….

    • Yeshaya

      You’re good

    • Aj Gentile

      They arent showing back up now

    • alevin16

      titans just took the lead, i think that is good

    • Chris92021

      Thank you baby Jesus. Now get healthy for Thursday!! Whew!!

    • NinjaMountie

      I appreciate wins like this more than blow outs. Character wins.
      It’s a good thing I’m a Steelers fan.

    • Mister Wirez

      Team win. D took over too

    • Michael

      3 days rest, we play Tennesee at home.

    • Applebite

      …not really, aside from the Pats games, everyone else appears to be playing booty soft as well. Doesn’t look good, if the Steelers don’t get their act together.

    • alevin16

      uggg

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Be honest – how many thought the Stillers would blow it?

    • alevin16

      me