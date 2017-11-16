2017 Week 11 Steelers Vs Titans Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Steelers are home at Heinz Field for a game for just the fourth time this season, and will have four more over the course of their final six games. This is their first primetime game as hosts of the season as well, amazingly enough, and will be one of two.

But this is a big one, taking on one of the handful of teams in the AFC who have fewer than four losses at the moment in the Titans. While the Steelers may have a three-game lead in their own division, they have their sights set higher than just the division title. They want the top seed.

They will have to fare tonight, however, without half of their starting secondary, as not only is Joe Haden out–Coty Sensabaugh making his first start of the season against the team that drafted him–but so too is Mike Mitchell, with Robert Golden presumably starting in his place. Also out is Vance McDonald.

The Steelers have all six wide receivers dressed for this game I believe for the first time this season, while Brian Allen also gets a helmet, unsurprisingly, with Haden down.

The Steelers won the coin toss and Ben Roethlisberger politely chose to receive the ball. Rocky Bleier, Andy Russell, and John Banaszak were out for the towel wave.

Shockingly, the opening kickoff went for a touchback. Eli Rogers opened in the slot, the first pass of the game going to Antonio Brown for 12. Roethlisberger hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for another first down on the next play. A quick-hitter to Brown set up a second and short, with Le’Veon Bell picking up the first.

Roethlisberger looked for Smith-Schuster down the field, but Adoree Jackson turned and broke up the pass. On second and 10 from the 46 of the Titans, off a free play, Roethlisberger hit Brown down the field for the touchdown, the offense looking like it should on this drive…especially Roethlisberger and the passing game.

Following a touchback, Marcus Mariota and the Titans offense took the field for the first time. His first pass was a screen low and incomplete to DeMarco Murray. Murray and Stephon Tuitt collided at the line, but the back won, yet only picked up a couple of yards. Never saw Tuitt lose like that. Wow. On third and eight, Mariota overthrew his target and Mike Hilton picked it off, his second interceptiot nof the year, returning it from midfield to around the 25-yard line, setting up the offense.

Another Roethlisberger to Brown connection went for 10 on a back shoulder throw. Inside the 20, the handoff went to Bell for about five. Inside the 10 now, Roethlisberger couldn’t quite connect with Jesse James in the end zone, the tight end wanting a pass interference penalty, but not getting it. On third and five, Roethlisberger was forced to scramble out of pressure, Marcus Gilbert drawing a facemask penalty on an incomplete pass. I think that was Gilbert’s first penalty of the year.

Taking the penalty to make it third and 20, Roethlisberger took a shot into the end zone looking for James, but the ball was too high and out of bounds. Chris Boswell still connected on the 41-yard field goal, making it 10-0 early.

Jackson got a returnable kick and took the ball out to the 32. Rotating fronts late, Murray was met in the far hole for four yards by Bud Dupree on first down. Jackson got the ball for four yards, maybe five, to set up third and short. While the Steelers stopped them, the Titans did not get the play off in time for a delay of game, so the stop didn’t count. Now third and six, Mariota found Rishard Mathews in front of Artie Burns for the conversion. The Steelers blitzed with six on the play.

From the 46, after a timeout from the Titans, Derrick Henry embarrassed the defense by running away from a number of defenders and forcing Sean Davis to miss a tackle. It should have gone for a loss, but instead went for over 10.

Off play action, Mariota found Mathews over the middle of the field for about 18. From the 25, Murray was limited to two yards up the middle. Vince Williams helped limit him to one on second down, closing a hole up the middle. On third and long, Mariota connected with Corey Davis down the left sideline, beating Burns for the first down to set up first and goal.

From the seven, Ryan Shazier made the tackle on Murray for no gain off left guard on first down. The handoff to Eric Decker set up a gadget play that was a bust, forcing him to just throw the ball to avoid a loss of yardage. Now third and goal from the seven, Shazier couldn’t get home on the blitz and Mariota scrambled for the touchdown, cutting the 10-point lead down to just three at 10-7.

After a Terrell Watson return to about the 25, James Conner checked in but was stopped for no gain on first down. Actually lost a yard. They gave it to him again and he got stuff again. He checked out on third down, and Roethlisberger could not connect with Smith-Schuster on third down. Brian Orakpo, who blew up the second-down run, was injured on the play. Mike Hilton made the tackle on the other end of the punt, returned to around the 35.

The drive began with a beautiful throw, hitting Decker on a corner route past Hilton, taking advantage of the size disparity. Across midfield, a screen to Decker went for four. On second down, Cameron Heyward broke through the lines to sack Mariota, his team-leading sixth of the year, to close the quarter. On third and 14, from the 47, the Steelers jumped offside. Heyward was flagged, but he wasn’t the only one. Now third and nine, Mariota hit Delanie Walker near the first down, but was just short, Shazier making the tackle. On fourth and about a foot, Mariota kept it and moved the chains.