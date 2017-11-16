Hot Topics

    2017 Week 11 Steelers Vs Titans Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

    By Matthew Marczi November 16, 2017 at 07:56 pm

    The Steelers are home at Heinz Field for a game for just the fourth time this season, and will have four more over the course of their final six games. This is their first primetime game as hosts of the season as well, amazingly enough, and will be one of two.

    But this is a big one, taking on one of the handful of teams in the AFC who have fewer than four losses at the moment in the Titans. While the Steelers may have a three-game lead in their own division, they have their sights set higher than just the division title. They want the top seed.

    They will have to fare tonight, however, without half of their starting secondary, as not only is Joe Haden out–Coty Sensabaugh making his first start of the season against the team that drafted him–but so too is Mike Mitchell, with Robert Golden presumably starting in his place. Also out is Vance McDonald.

    The Steelers have all six wide receivers dressed for this game I believe for the first time this season, while Brian Allen also gets a helmet, unsurprisingly, with Haden down.

    The Steelers won the coin toss and Ben Roethlisberger politely chose to receive the ball. Rocky Bleier, Andy Russell, and John Banaszak were out for the towel wave.

    Shockingly, the opening kickoff went for a touchback. Eli Rogers opened in the slot, the first pass of the game going to Antonio Brown for 12. Roethlisberger hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for another first down on the next play. A quick-hitter to Brown set up a second and short, with Le’Veon Bell picking up the first.

    Roethlisberger looked for Smith-Schuster down the field, but Adoree Jackson turned and broke up the pass. On second and 10 from the 46 of the Titans, off a free play, Roethlisberger hit Brown down the field for the touchdown, the offense looking like it should on this drive…especially Roethlisberger and the passing game.

    Following a touchback, Marcus Mariota and the Titans offense took the field for the first time. His first pass was a screen low and incomplete to DeMarco Murray. Murray and Stephon Tuitt collided at the line, but the back won, yet only picked up a couple of yards. Never saw Tuitt lose like that. Wow. On third and eight, Mariota overthrew his target and Mike Hilton picked it off, his second interceptiot nof the year, returning it from midfield to around the 25-yard line, setting up the offense.

    Another Roethlisberger to Brown connection went for 10 on a back shoulder throw. Inside the 20, the handoff went to Bell for about five. Inside the 10 now, Roethlisberger couldn’t quite connect with Jesse James in the end zone, the tight end wanting a pass interference penalty, but not getting it. On third and five, Roethlisberger was forced to scramble out of pressure, Marcus Gilbert drawing a facemask penalty on an incomplete pass. I think that was Gilbert’s first penalty of the year.

    Taking the penalty to make it third and 20, Roethlisberger took a shot into the end zone looking for James, but the ball was too high and out of bounds. Chris Boswell still connected on the 41-yard field goal, making it 10-0 early.

    Jackson got a returnable kick and took the ball out to the 32. Rotating fronts late, Murray was met in the far hole for four yards by Bud Dupree on first down. Jackson got the ball for four yards, maybe five, to set up third and short. While the Steelers stopped them, the Titans did not get the play off in time for a delay of game, so the stop didn’t count. Now third and six, Mariota found Rishard Mathews in front of Artie Burns for the conversion. The Steelers blitzed with six on the play.

    From the 46, after a timeout from the Titans, Derrick Henry embarrassed the defense by running away from a number of defenders and forcing Sean Davis to miss a tackle. It should have gone for a loss, but instead went for over 10.

    Off play action, Mariota found Mathews over the middle of the field for about 18. From the 25, Murray was limited to two yards up the middle. Vince Williams helped limit him to one on second down, closing a hole up the middle. On third and long, Mariota connected with Corey Davis down the left sideline, beating Burns for the first down to set up first and goal.

    From the seven, Ryan Shazier made the tackle on Murray for no gain off left guard on first down. The handoff to Eric Decker set up a gadget play that was a bust, forcing him to just throw the ball to avoid a loss of yardage. Now third and goal from the seven, Shazier couldn’t get home on the blitz and Mariota scrambled for the touchdown, cutting the 10-point lead down to just three at 10-7.

    After a Terrell Watson return to about the 25, James Conner checked in but was stopped for no gain on first down. Actually lost a yard. They gave it to him again and he got stuff again. He checked out on third down, and Roethlisberger could not connect with Smith-Schuster on third down. Brian Orakpo, who blew up the second-down run, was injured on the play. Mike Hilton made the tackle on the other end of the punt, returned to around the 35.

    The drive began with a beautiful throw, hitting Decker on a corner route past Hilton, taking advantage of the size disparity. Across midfield, a screen to Decker went for four. On second down, Cameron Heyward broke through the lines to sack Mariota, his team-leading sixth of the year, to close the quarter. On third and 14, from the 47, the Steelers jumped offside. Heyward was flagged, but he wasn’t the only one. Now third and nine, Mariota hit Delanie Walker near the first down, but was just short, Shazier making the tackle. On fourth and about a foot, Mariota kept it and moved the chains.

    • I4giveSteelers

      well Rodney just set the stage, and fired me up….GO STEELERS

    • dany

      Half of the main secondary are backups, not good. Might that defensive success wither a bit

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Guess who’s bizack!?

    • alevin16

      If there was ever a time for the O to finally get it together this would be it. The D is hurting, we will need as many points ass possible

    • pittfan

      I got burned last week taking Steelers and giving the points. I swore I’d never let my heart do the betting again….well, that lasted 3 days!!
      Steelers win by +7 tonite!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
      Steelers 24- Titans 10
      Book it Beav!!!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      True that!

    • GravityWon

      Will Brian Allen or Wilcox play tonight? DBs need to tackle tonight.

    • SteelersDepot

      Here we go?

    • Chad Weiss

      We must protect this house!!

    • I4giveSteelers

      are you asking?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Sorta?

    • I4giveSteelers

      if so then yes we are going….lol..:)

    • I4giveSteelers

      shout out to Rodney for knowing 90 play game

    • Chad Weiss

      This is a part of the the ride and we are all passengers on the way to something special here.B buckle up Arbuckle hook up that chin strap it’s gonna get physical. Just win and stay healthy baby!!

    • Chad Weiss

      Steelers gonna win this. I swear to god Rodney

    • I4giveSteelers

      Im with Dave….I love more football

    • pittfan

      kick the damn ball lucy!

    • Chad Weiss

      Will they throw bomb to Bryant on first series?
      Will bell get more or less than 100 yards rushing?
      Does juju score a td?

    • Chad Weiss

      Antonio brown game mvp

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Idk why I thought this game would be on CBS. I guess I was low key looking forward to Tony Romo announcing.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Ready for TNF

    • alevin16

      No, I think a reverse to Bryant, no one will expect that 😀

    • I4giveSteelers

      im older…but i miss intros to the game with hard crunching hits, not fancy pants artist

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      No one.

    • capehouse

      Watt needs a rebound game.

    • Aj Gentile

      Here we go!!!!!

    • I4giveSteelers

      70 30 they dont throw deep to big M , til 3rd quarter…any takers

    • Agustin-ARG

      and Dupree

    • Jaybird

      It’s on nbc

    • Rob

      In games where this team shouldn’t struggle it does. When it should struggle, it doesn’t.

      Steelers 31 Titans 20

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yeah I know!

    • Matt Hatchett

      I predict a coming out party for the offense! Big Ben returns to form.

    • I4giveSteelers

      I have a good feeling as well

    • Matt Hatchett

      Wilcox is my bet

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Who got bold predictions?

      I’ll take Steelers getting 4 turnovers.

    • I4giveSteelers

      2.0

    • Rob

      That definitely qualifies for bold lol

      I’ll go a little safer and say Mariota gets picked off in the red zone for the first time in his career. Currently 36 TDs to 0 INT I believe I saw.

    • Greg Payne

      Yeah, I’ll take that one. Bet you a beer.

    • Jaybird

      Ive been saying that for a month now. Lets hope so.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Alvin Dupree 3 sacks.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Would love to see this. Dude needs to step up. Bought into him but he is starting to look a little too Jarvis Jonesy

    • Darth Blount 47

      Hard to have a Blackout with all that beautiful twirling yellow!!!

    • Dorian James

      alright guys good luck

    • Aj Gentile

      Our S will have more turnovers than the theirs

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Is it wrong I still don’t like Succop?

    • alevin16

      If we lose I just hope it is not due to Ryan Succop. I still have not forgiven him for keeping us out of the playoffs a few years ago by missing a simple kick.

    • capehouse

      love these unis

    • Darth Blount 47

      I hope this camera angle stuff is not seizure-inducing.

    • Rob

      Ok off the bat…I love this angle

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      AB!!!

    • alevin16

      Ok I am not liking the camera angle

    • George Kroger

      Good to see Gilbert back in.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      If you play Madden, you like this angle.

    • Rob

      Being able to see how tight Ben fit that ball to AB was a thing of beauty that only this angle provides

    • Darth Blount 47

      First down throw.
      First down throw.
      Just like I predicted!
      Let’s THROW!

    • I4giveSteelers

      odd means butt whipin

    • dany

      lol this really feels like playing madde

    • Aj Gentile

      Only thing i don’t like about this angle is that my tv is cutting off the sides

    • alevin16

      ahhh the old view is back

    • Rob

      I do like Madden but besides that..i just like that I can see the whole field. I like change!

    • Darth Blount 47

      “How to beat a Dick LeBeau defense by:” Tom Brady.

    • capehouse

      don’t like the angle on deep passes

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I like the angle before the play, because you can see more of the field than usual. But, the further the ball gets from the qb, the less you can see. In other words, it gets worse the more the play goes along. They should give this angle for a few seconds when they’re setting up, then switch to the other one.

    • Darth Blount 47

      3rd downs and inside the 15, they are supposed to go back to the old way.

    • Sdale

      Not a fan of that camera angle.

    • Rob

      BEN IS BACK BABY !!!!! I COULD CRY

    • Surrealist

      Nice

    • capehouse

      ok maybe that was cool lol

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      AB!!! Got em!

    • Aj Gentile

      Touchdown!!!!!

    • I4giveSteelers

      I like this view

    • Darth Blount 47

      TD! Dance, dance, dance!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Saw that all the way!

    • dany

      Who said “got em??”

    • alevin16

      i did not see how he had a free play? Did someone go offsides?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I really have to find a way to get a faster feed. My fantasy points go up 30 seconds before I see the play. That doesn’t even include people get hyped up on here.

    • Rob

      Lol i heard that too..another benefit of this view bc the mic is right there

    • Dorian James

      And so did Ben thank God

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yep! I heard someone say Got Em!

    • I4giveSteelers

      yea missed that with th angle we were seeing

    • dany

      Sounded like Ben but would be crazy he says that while in the middle of it happening haha

    • pittfan

      +1,000. hard to see

    • Dorian James

      when was the last time we scored that fast?

    • Evan Eremita

      Dink and dunk all the way down the field baby!!!

    • Rob

      Haha yeah

    • capehouse

      NFL channels feed is a few secs faster than NBC’s for my directv service

    • Agustin-ARG

      sky caaaaaam great luck for us

    • Rob

      It was on the right side

    • Greg Payne

      From what I saw that offensive line was spectacular in that drive.

    • pittfan

      sky cam color rush comboi

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      AB is Phenomenal, Phenomenal AB! #️⃣8️⃣4️⃣

    • dany

      oh wow, didn’t realize that. Dink and dunk, deep play here and there, draws for short downs, certainly sounds like it

    • Aj Gentile

      If you have amazon prime they are streaming it

    • capehouse

      Bryant even see the field that drive?

    • alevin16

      I like my views like I like my gravy, on the side DAGNABIT. Now get a haircut you hippies! (I really do feel soooo old when I complain about the view because I did not grow up playing Madden)

    • Surrealist

      Lol that fagmo on the scooter

    • Rob

      Not gonna lie..I like this view a lot so far..so if I start trying to convince you to like it, I can’t help myself

    • Dee Evolution

      Save for the first play, Ben is making all the proper reads.

    • Taylor Williams

      Sounds how you beat our defense

    • Darth Blount 47

      Yep, I wrote in a comment earlier on a diff article that attacking with the short to medium throws and then the occasional bomb once opened up, is the way to be! Throw, throw, throw.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Gotta gang tackle these big MF RB’s tonight, boys!

    • pittfan

      3 and out! lets go!!

    • alevin16

      They should have the game with the old view on a different channel for us old people

    • Rob

      LETS GOOOOOOO !!!!!

    • I4giveSteelers

      that was AWSOME

    • Surrealist

      Wow

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Hilton Hotels!!!

    • Darth Blount 47

      PICKED OFF!!!!! “The Legend of Mike Hilton.”

    • Aj Gentile

      That angle was awesome

    • Aaron

      MIKE

    • GravityWon

      Who showed up? Hilton!!!!!!

    • Yeshaya

      Ok that was beautiful to see from the sky cam, watched it go right into his arms

    • Evan Eremita

      Truly

    • Greg Payne

      Well I’m feeling a lot better suddenly.

    • Dorian James

      Threw it right to him

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      You said he’s going to get that jacket!

    • Agustin-ARG

      I told you…sky luck cam

    • Rob

      You’ll get to love it if you dont already lol

    • Sdale

      Ben is looking pretty sharp so far.

    • Evan Eremita

      I feel like any of our other dbs would have dropped that, they usually do

    • alevin16

      don’t jinx it 😀

    • Taylor Williams

      Juju was open

    • O’Neal

      Ben is done

    • Dorian James

      we can put them away here fellas

    • Rob

      Looking like..Ben??

    • Taylor Williams

      When Haley is calling the plays

    • Darth Blount 47

      SWEEP THE LEG!!!

    • O’Neal

      Lol

    • Sdale

      PI…hmm, maybe not

    • Greg Payne

      Did anyone else hear Tunch just catch himself saying “Mariottas balls hang…uh, his passes hang up there.” I’m still laughing.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I remember Alex really liked Kevin Byard.

    • dany

      from heeeath to boooo

    • alevin16

      ug holding

    • NinjaMountie

      I can’t believe I’m missing this. I’m stuck in the car

    • Mister Wirez

      Lol

    • alevin16

      draw coming

    • Dorian James

      alright guys I’m out of here you guys are like 45 seconds ahead of me

    • Sdale

      Hit fast forward 🙂

    • Yeshaya

      Its on NBC and Amazon prime too, they may be faster

    • Darth Blount 47

      Not easy to overthrow the 6’7 guy… Ugh.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      5 yards to 20 yards sux.

    • alevin16

      sorry to disappoint you Collingsworth

    • Taylor Williams

      Jesse wide open

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Just started watching on Amazon Prime. Definitely faster.

    • dany

      Ben’s trust in Jesse is cute

    • Dorian James

      I’m on NBC

    • Rob

      Lets keep our feet on the gas..keep up the blitzes, and keep moving the ball downfield

    • DSG

      Wide freaking open

    • Taylor Williams

      Yeah we should be able to destroy these guys

    • Michael Mosgrove

      At a bar in Orlando florida. Ab wide open in left flat for about 15 yards.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Sorry, homie.

    • I4giveSteelers

      ok Phil 1 turnover one to go or you when

    • NinjaMountie

      What’s score

    • Rob

      I didn’t think so prior to the game (and I still don’t), that we SHOULD, bc this is a good team, but we COULD.

    • alevin16

      Hey good to hear from another Floridian. I am in Oviedo

    • Aj Gentile

      Yeah i noticed i’m a few seconds behind to

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Watching NFL network at a bar in orlando.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      10-0

    • Rob

      10-0 Home team

    • George Kroger

      He was as open as Ben missed him by.

    • Darth Blount 47

      As long as we stop the run, we’re gonna be in great shape. Let’s see how content they are to stick with pounding the ball, once they are down 10, 17, etc…

    • Taylor Williams

      Hilton got a pick. Its 10-0

    • Michael Mosgrove

      I’m not a Floridian. Im on a road trip. Drove to Florida Tuesday. Heading to new Orleans tomorrow.

    • alevin16

      FIRE DANNY SMITH…ok I feel better now

    • Mister Wirez

      Prime video not available in your area? Pittsburgh?

    • Yeshaya

      Maybe zoom out a little though on KR, I couldn’t see anybody til they were 3 yards from the returner

    • Rob

      I’d agree

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Murray had a clear lane!

    • alevin16

      Ok then, welcome to Florida!

    • Aj Gentile

      If anyone is every at Penn State I suggest Champs. Sports bar with great food and a lot of beer

    • Evan Eremita

      Yea I think everything in this view would be better zoomed out

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I can’t see the play, and have no idea where the first down marker is.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      C’mon.

    • Rob

      Only thing I don’t like so far..not seeing where the first down/LOS is

    • Yeshaya

      Wish we could have declined that. Great that we’re already making so much crowd noise though

    • Chad Weiss

      Poor Williams

    • Sdale

      That’s the biggest thing I don’t like about it. Have no idea where the 1st down marker is.

    • Rob

      What was Artie waiting for there??

    • ryan72384

      Wtf was Artie doin

    • Darth Blount 47

      WTF was Burns doing?! Waiting for an invitation to tackle/play the ball there?!!??!

    • Aj Gentile

      Did Artie stop?

    • Sdale

      Yeah, looked like he was in cement shoes…maybe they told him no biting on double moves, so he’s being extra cautious.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Art should have broke on that.

    • Taylor Williams

      The pats will eat Artie up.

    • T-51b

      Never have that problem playing Madden. 🙂

    • ryan72384

      Burns seriously becoming my least favorite defensive player after Mitchel. That should have been a stop

    • Yeshaya

      5 more for the missed tackle count :/

    • Darth Blount 47

      Sean Davis with the OLE’! AAAAARRRGH!

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m home just in time to see missed tackles

    • B&G

      How on earth does he get the edge there?

    • T-51b

      Steelers taking out their own guys. Lol

    • Paul RK

      i hate these new TV viewing angles !!!!!

    • Rob

      So far on this drive (like I said) outside contain and comebacks are going to be key. And TJ Watt was the X factor. That was ugly

    • I4giveSteelers

      that was uglier in this view….lack of will you saw

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Aye yi yi

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I don’t like this camera view.

    • Sdale

      Man, looks from that angle that the cut-back lane is open.

    • Taylor Williams

      I hate it

    • Kevin Schwartz

      It’s interesting – I wouldn’t mind them going to it once in a while, but I don’t like it for every play.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m liking this new view about 25% of the time and I’m frustrated by it for the other 75%. Maybe they should have kept the regular view and just worked in the Skycam a bit more.

    • ryan72384

      Seriously hate Burns

    • Yeshaya

      Burns no play good

    • Mister Wirez

      Go back to the side view please

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Bench burns. That was awful.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Inside the 15 and on 3rd downs, we get the reg view.

    • Sdale

      Williams blew that up.

    • Rob

      Staying disciplined on that play! Lets get some Tomlin/Butler love in here

    • Darth Blount 47

      Tricky Malarkey.

    • Aj Gentile

      It not all Todd Haley with the trick plays

    • johnnypudding

      God I hate this camera angle

    • Mister Wirez

      Burns is umm.. questionable

    • Rob

      And then no

    • alevin16

      Well I guess it is not going to be a blowout

    • ryan72384

      My god what a piss poor effort by the D

    • Yeshaya

      Had 3 third downs. Couldn’t get off the field.

    • I4giveSteelers

      missed TACKLES

    • Taylor Williams

      Lebeau vs lebeau

    • Paul RK

      and artie burns can’t tackle the QB either…..

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That’s not a td.

    • Greg Payne

      Exactly!

    • Doug Andrews

      Not one 3rd down stop by the defense

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Burns is a blind farking squirrel.

    • Yeshaya

      Eh, if we score every drive and they score every other, it’ll still end up a blowout

    • Darth Blount 47

      Artie Burns just fell down. JUST. FELL. DOWN. :’-(

    • Sdale

      Hopefully he finds a nut this game.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Broke the plane. Touchdown.

    • alevin16

      sad to admit that was a TD

    • Paul RK

      our 3rd down D was sad !!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Jesus christ.

    • dany

      geez that guy’s fast

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Wrist down first, but it’s hard to overturn.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Cris Collinsworth is such a Bungle homer…….

    • SteelCityDefense

      he’s playing poorly

    • Mister Wirez

      Worst tackler on a blitz then trips…

    • ryan72384

      3rd down defense better tighten up

    • Sdale

      Yeah, I don’t think it will be overturned.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Why would you blitz a guy with his mobility with 3rd and goal to go?!

    • SteelCityDefense

      Artie Burns is playing terribly

    • Greg Payne

      Exactly why the sound is down on my TV and the sound is up on Steelers Nation Radio.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      All season

    • capehouse

      bad design on that play. huge gap in the D line because Heyward dropped in coverage

    • Michael Mosgrove

      What else is new?

    • Doug Andrews

      Stood flatfooted while Mariotta threw what should’ve been another int

    • 太阳三联

      Like always

    • Paul RK

      this is the 2017 Steelers we’re talking about……

    • Taylor Williams

      He isn’t giving any effort. Bench him

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Put gay on the outside. Sit burns.

    • Evan Eremita

      Heyward dropping into coverage just sounds stupid

    • Sdale

      Yeah, but at least I don’t have to listen to Rodney Harrison. Hate that guy…can’t even watch the pre-game with him on it.

    • Matt

      Anybody else hating skycam?

    • Taylor Williams

      I loathe it

    • I4giveSteelers

      I honest to GOD don’t understand how our football community has failed these athletes in tackling. Seems simple physics wise. Wrap up and if you can the ankles

    • Rob

      butler hanging with haley too much..trying to get all cute

    • the_immaculatedeception

      Bud Dupree, where you at again?

    • Michel Smiffi

      This team pisses me off sometimes.
      Everytime somebody steps up and something positive happens, the rest decides that simply moving on and doing others things right as well would be too easy and that they rather not play for a while so that the Steelers don’t get a comfortable lead…
      Just play on, defense. Don’t just take stuff for granted…

    • I4giveSteelers

      I love Hilton for this

    • Evan Eremita

      Or maybe Hilton

    • ryan72384

      Coty Sensabaugh is starting yet they go at Burns. The league is catching on

    • Doug Andrews

      It gives you a great view. Problem is my brain has been programmed into the sideline view

    • SteelCityDefense

      people were saying he was playing better this season… i am yet to see it. Now that haden is down, we will see what he is truly about. So far… not much better than last year

    • WreckIess

      In coverage.

    • Sdale

      It gives you a great view of some things. I like it for replays.

    • Michel Smiffi

      He is. I have no clue what he was doing on that 3rd down comeback route.
      Mariota just threw a blind prayer off of his back foot and Artie just had no interest in that ball

    • Matt

      it’s hard to understand the depth of the play though

    • T-51b

      The Titans took a nice walk to end zone on that drive. Literally no resistance by the Steelers.

    • Stevie D

      Please do something with Arite Burn!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Been doing the same stuff all year. Steelers will not be able beat good team with his play.

    • Dee Evolution

      All on one drive.
      1. Burns declines to break on a potential pick-6.
      2. Burns fails to read the hand-off and set the edge, allowing Derrick Henry and easy 1st down.
      3. Burns allows his man to come down inbounds on a sideline pass.
      4. Burns whiffs on a sack opportunity, allowing a touchdown.

    • pittfan

      SUCKS! Cant tell the yardlines

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Theyre getting paid too. It’s where I’d go.

    • Doug Andrews

      True True both good and bad.

    • ryan72384

      I would just like a game where they just destroy someone and not be on edge the whole time

    • ryan72384

      Lol back to the run run pass punt offense

    • Sdale

      Aaannnnddd back to run, run, pass.

    • ryan72384

      Shocking

    • alevin16

      and punt

    • L Garou

      Run, run, pass, punt..

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m getting worried.

    • George Kroger

      Yep – bad drive for Artie.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      No leave Hilton where he is.

    • Doug Andrews

      Ikr we had the momentum but the D looked bad on the last series

    • alevin16

      I have seen this before, Steelers come out on the first drive as world beaters then go into a shell. We need to wake up

    • George Kroger

      Can’t make these games too easy

    • Taylor Williams

      I swear #1 is what pissed me off the most. He just let the guy catch the ball.

    • SteelCityDefense

      Gonna call out the front 7 on this drive

    • Taylor Williams

      Coty can tackle though

    • Zarbor

      Been saying it all year. Artie Burns is regressing. He is still the weak link out of all the starters. They might be picking on him all night.

    • pittfan

      Its early. T-men are not chumps. Have faith.

    • Doug Andrews

      Can the D get a 3rd down stop this drive?

    • Mister Wirez

      Nice 3 and out..

    • Smitty 6788

      Thanks Haley for more of your bs.. Yeah play 2 TE’s after you scored on your first 2 drives in 11 personnel.. And freaking Connor smfh

    • Michael Mosgrove

      No the failures are all burns there.

    • ryan72384

      Offense comes out on fire and then implodes in the redzone oddly enough with a chance to go up 2 TDs early.

    • Paul RK

      the current contract severely limits full contact practices during training camp and especially during the season. neither the players, nor the owners really care because it saves their bodies and limits injuries.

    • Mister Wirez

      Yep.. reminds me of last year against ravens

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Nice punt at least.

    • Michel Smiffi

      Wow, we had a dream start, should be up 14, only get up 10, defense implodes for no reason, offense gets back to it’s 2017 form, punt, momentum completely gone.

    • alevin16

      EIther the Titans adjusted incredibly fast or Haley got away from what worked so that he could be seen as an offensive genius

    • pittfan

      Need big time D on this drive

    • ryan72384

      Anyone know where we rank with 3 and outs?

    • Taylor Williams

      He’s overconfident. Needs to be benched

    • Sdale

      That was a nice throw.

    • Yeshaya

      Bad idea putting in Conner that early

    • ryan72384

      Yep

    • RJ

      Already in field goal range. Ridiculous.

    • Mister Wirez

      Both

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Cam Heyward is a monster!

    • Yeshaya

      That was a weird sack. Hayward just put a firm hand on his shoulder and didn’t let go.