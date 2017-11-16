Hot Topics

    2017 Week 11 Steelers Vs Titans Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

    By Matthew Marczi November 16, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    The Steelers enter the second half with a 16-7 lead, though it certainly had the potential for more. After an excellent opening drive that ended in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown, the offense squandered two trips inside the red zone set up by interceptions by the defense, settling for field goals. The defense also set up a field-goal drive to end the half by forcing a three-and-out.

    While the defensive side of the ball has done some good things, and gotten a couple of sacks, the Titans have been able to move the ball well overall. They have been hurting themselves with Marcus Mariota’s interceptions. T.J. Watt also blocked a field goal.

    Following a touchback to open the half, Mariota off play action took a deep shot to Rishard Mathews, beating Coty Sensabaugh on a post and then making Robert Golden miss for a 75-yard touchdown. The defense has suddenly become vulnerable to these long balls over the course of the second quarter of the season. Didn’t allow any of 40-plus yards in the first several weeks, yet now four or five in the last five or so games.

    All of a sudden it’s just 16-14. Ben Roethlisberger now comes out to the 25 after the touchback. On their first play of the half, it was another pass in the flat to Jesse James, for one yard. Now a connection to Antonio Brown to pick up the first down against Adoree Jackson.

    Another quick release went to Le’Veon Bell out in the flat for six yards. Coming back to James, Roethlisberger found him over the middle for 11. Across the middle of the field to the 45, Bell got the edge on a pass for 20 yards. Ben looked down the field for JuJu Smith-Schuster into double coverage in the end zone, resulting in a collision and an incompletion. On second down, a fake jet swee led to a botched end-around, but the Steelers got a break with a roughing the passer that moved them to the 16. Dumb penalty by Jurrell Casey.

    Now in the red zone again, Roethlisberger scrambled out of pressure and looked like he hit Brown for the score, but Jackson was able to get a hand in there to prevent the touchdown. Great play by the rookie. On second down, Bell was smothered for a loss on the draw run. Now third and really long, Smith-Schuster held on through hard contact to make a great catch to set up first and goal. That’s a play that will really endear you to a Pittsburgh audience.

    Set up at the five-yard line, it was an easy pitch-and-catch to Brown for the score, his second of the game, as the Steelers match the Titans’ opening drive, with a red zone score, making it 23-14.

    After, yeah, another touchback, it was DeMarco Murray getting the ball on first down for five. Mariota felt late pressure but got the throw out to Delanie Walker, beating Golden back inside and breaking some tackles for 42 yards, suddenly dangerous once again at the 28. A bad miss in open space on a flat to Murray led to a nine-yard gain. On second and one, Murray backed his way through the middle for one.

    With a fresh set of downs in the red zone, Mariota had an easy touchdown flat-out dropped by Walker in the end zone, the defense temporarily being spared big time. Walker this time picked up six on a screen. On third and manageable, Mariota was pressured instantly on a stunt, with Cameron Heyward ultimately finishing it off for his second sack of the game, and seventh of the season. Big play for the defensive captain, who has been dominant this year. Ryan Succop connected from 44 to make it 23-17.

    Roethlisberger was sacked for the third time of the game for a loss of three, all three sacks looking to me like sacks that didn’t need to be taken. Bell picked up three yards on second down. On third and 10, quickly, Martavis Bryant was left wide open for a 20-yard catch. Roethlisberger hit Smith-Schuster on the move for another first.

    After an inside screen to Bell for nine, he completed the first-down himself for a two-yard run. Beating the blitz, Roethlisberger hit Smith-Schuster on a crosser for a nice little gain of seven yards. A quick comeback to Brown for four set up first and goal.

    Going five wide from the eight, Roethlisberger looked for Smith-Schuster over the middle in traffic, the pass broken up. Now with Bell in the backfield, he got it, and he found his way into the end zone for his sixth rushing touchdown of the year, followed by a Monkey-in-the-Middle celebration as the Steelers expand their lead to 30-17.

    Scratch that, the play was reviewed and Bell was ruled down inches shy of the goal line, setting up third and goal. Maybe NOW we finally see a quarterback sneak? No. Play-action to Jesse James, selling the block for a wide-open touchdown, his first since the opener. Ben Roethlisberger’s first three-touchdown game of the year. Another red-zone score as well. Fire Todd Haley.

    After an illegal shift and a four-yard pass, Mariota nearly threw a pick to Sensabaugh. On third and 11, the pass was well short intended for Walker, the defense forcing a three-and-out. Brown looked like he might break out on the punt return, but ran into Terrell Watson trying to block, gaining about 14 yards on the return from roughly the 34 to the 48.

    Starting just shy of midfield, Roethlisberger off play action found Brown on a corner route for 23, quickly to near the Titans’ 30. The pass to Smith-Schuster drew a defensive pass interference penalty to set up yet another red zone trip.

    The ball placed at the 15, Bell got the carry and backed his way ahead for five yards. At the 10, Roethlisberger threw the fade to Brown, who made an absolutely fantastic catch using the side of his helmet for his third touchdown of the game, and Roethlisberger’s fourth, as the Steelers, for pretty much the first time all season, have broken open the game.

    Oh, it’s 37-17 now by the way.

    • NinjaMountie

      go steelers!

    • B&G

      Break this thing open in the second half.

    • SFIC

      A four and out could set the tone for the 2md half

    • Rob

      I can’t expect the D to keep taking the ball away (even though I hope they do). As long as they keep contain on the run, and don’t bite on play action, we should be ok if they continue how they are.

      On offense, we need to run more, use the no huddle more, and for crying out loud, call some sensible plays in the red zone.

      My pregame prediction was 31-20 Steelers. Gonna stick with it lol

    • Michael Mosgrove

      You mean 3 and out?

    • WilliamSekinger

      So, I’m kinda ticked off. First drive was up tempo and no huddle and they went straight down the field and scored. Since then it has been huddle and complete ineptitude.

    • SFIC

      Sorry. Yup!

    • Smitty 6788

      Need to come out and be aggressive for an entire qt at least and we can put these guys away.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      I called 24 to 17 before game. Steelers over titans. Let’s see what happens.

    • Matt

      The no-huddle gets the only touchdown so let’s stop using it. Baffling

    • Paul RK

      where was our no huddle after the first drive…. the only TD that we scored

    • Now, if only our eligibles will help Ben out by catching balls thrown to them, we got a chance.

    • alevin16

      Haley is showing his versatility, Why stick with something, that is so boring

    • SFIC

      Think I prefer the regular cams to the sky cam. Jmo.

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      And blocking

    • Jeffrey Haynes

      The thing is overuse of the no huddle can backfire by getting your qb hit a ton.

    • Matt

      I’d love to hear the discussion about deciding to stop running it.

    • Doug Andrews

      Yeah sometimes I think the NFL just make changes just for the sake of saying they improved the game when they actually made it worse

    • Rob

      Would settle for use at all

    • Chris92021

      How ESPN said Todd Haley is in the top 10 best playcallers is proof that the Worldwide Leader has no clue on what football is anymore. Haley needs to flat out go. We need to do the 2012 Ravens thing and let him go before it’s too late like Baltimore did to Cam Cameron.

    • Dee Evolution

      We need to use Rosie Nix and get back to old school smashmouth football. We’re up by two scores. A sound running game and short passes would change the complexion of this game twofold.

    • Matt

      skycam = unwatchable

    • Milton Farfara

      Let’s hope the dropsies disappear in the 2nd half.

    • Intense Camel

      Ik there’s been a bunch of drops but Ben does not look good.

    • Sky cam is great! I want MORE!!!!

    • Jeffrey Haynes

      Yeah, you’re right about that.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Ready for run run pass punt

    • SFIC

      It all comes down to$$$$. Madden must be benefiting

    • Rob

      This is not the NFL. It’s NBC.

    • #7

      Welcome to Patriots Depot, the biggest hangout for Patriots fans on all the World Wide Web

    • alevin16

      Yeah but can Boz beat up a towel dispenser?

    • SFIC

      True

    • Matt

      They think they’re being cool to the young folk

    • SFIC

      I’m an old geezer

    • Dorian James

      let’s go fellas need the offense to help out the D a little bit they’re not going to hold them forever

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      When was the last time our CBS had 2 ints in one game?

    • SFIC

      Tech savvy though

    • NinjaMountie

      wow

    • Yeshaya

      Great halftime adjustments…

    • Jay Clam

      Lol solid

    • Michael Cunningham

      what the flying F * C K

    • alevin16

      great D adjustments

    • L Garou

      LOL..

    • Paul RK

      i wish i saw the play from a normal angle…..

    • Rob

      I just said don’t bite on play action..sucks that the players aren’t checking here for my pro tips

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Pathetic

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      This team has a cancer of some sort.

    • #7

      Sky cam blows donkey richard

    • SFIC

      One play shifts the tempo

    • Agustin-ARG

      Oh my

    • L Garou

      Great tackling!

    • Black Gold

      I love the sky cam…. you can see the whole field.

    • alevin16

      better coverage

    • Paul RK

      face it…… we’re not getting past the AFC Championship game this year (if we even make it that far……)

    • Matt

      I’d settle for some use

    • ryan72384

      No Haden and Robert Golden

    • Dorian James

      As I said defense is not going to hold them forever

    • Mister Wirez

      No safety.. get burned

    • #7

      If that was Tom Brady and the Patriots, that would’ve been 2 touchdowns instead of just 1

    • renoir

      wonder what it is like, returning a kick for a td…

    • Doug Andrews

      Missed it what happened to the safety?

    • T-51b

      Somebody has to upset the Patriots in the divisional round

    • Mark

      Did the secondary rub butter on their arms during halftime?

    • L Garou

      That’ll set the tone for the 2nd half..

    • Mike

      It happened so fast I couldn’t cuss ..

    • NinjaMountie

      nah.

    • Dorian James

      that’s the only way we get past them

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I hadn’t even turned the sound back on (I’m toggling between this and Boston-Golden State).

    • Paul RK

      MIDDLE of the field….MIDDLE of the field…..MIDDLE of the field…..
      maybe i can hypnotize them to actually try it….

    • alevin16

      I guess we don’t do play action because that would not be fair

    • Michel Smiffi

      Bit underneath

    • #7

      Jesse James is better than Gronk…when Gronk is on IR

    • NinjaMountie

      and drunk

    • GravityWon

      Note that long TD was to a wide open guy. NOT thrown into tight coverage

    • Kevin Schwartz

      We’ve got JuJu and Bryant. Someone can catch it over the middle.

    • #7

      Eh…I’d still take Gronk

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Nice catch, Outlaw!

    • Paul RK

      see !! it worked !!

    • capehouse

      Jesse sure handed and injury free

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yes Ben yes. Dink and dunk. Take the yards.

    • Evan Eremita

      Ben should take note

    • Rob

      We haven’t run the ball yet

    • alevin16

      Collingsworth likes what Haley is doing LMFAO

    • Kevin Schwartz

      This camera view is really decreasing my appreciation of the game.

    • Mike

      Doug I’ve never posted on here but always enjoyed reading your posts

    • GravityWon

      At what? Foosball

    • B&G

      Back out of the backfield again — works pretty well!

    • alevin16

      alright FG range!!!

    • Mister Wirez

      Amazing what a quick tempo does…

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Mb scores on this drive book it

    • #7

      Lol Bell smoked that guy…no pun

    • ryan72384

      Dumb pass Ben

    • Ray Smith

      what’s up w the weak crowd is everyone still in line for a Perogi

    • NinjaMountie

      and that’s how you keep a ball from being an int

    • GravityWon

      Note another forced ball

    • Paul RK

      tight double coverage … ????

    • Mike

      Mud wrestling in parking lot

    • Michael Cunningham

      double coverage

    • Phil Brenneman II

      No Ben no. I said dink and dunk, take the yards.

    • NinjaMountie

      roughing

    • Rob

      Yay! Good job Ben..get that flag

    • L Garou

      Ball was late..

    • Yeshaya

      Can’t believe that was actually flagged. I’ll take it though

    • Kevin Schwartz

      WTF was that?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Whew!

    • Michael Cunningham

      thank you refs

    • Sdale

      Make up for the call on Tuitt

    • Steve Johnson

      That’s what happens when you kick FG’s in the Red Zone.

    • alevin16

      one of our best mid range plays

    • Mister Wirez

      OMG Ben got a call

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Run the ball please.

    • NinjaMountie

      catch the ball ab

    • Agustin-ARG

      No redzone!! Lol

    • Evan Eremita

      Ben doesn’t escape the pocket anymore so he’s getting the call

    • alevin16

      sigh

    • Sdale

      Yeah, that went right through his hands.

    • ryan72384

      Come on AB

    • Paul RK

      AB even dropping….

    • NinjaMountie

      Howm many TDs are the going to drop for ben

    • ryan72384

      Lol redzone woes

    • Michael Cunningham

      Bell is going nowhere fast

    • Mark

      Wtf Bell….MOVE!

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      God, I hate this offense.

    • L Garou

      Ben’s balls are late..

    • Michael Cunningham

      sack

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Mb td book it

    • Rob

      Martavis take some freaking notes bro

    • B&G

      Nice catch JuJu — beast.

    • Mark

      Jujujuju! Martavis who?

    • NinjaMountie

      that’s how you catch a contested ball

    • Sdale

      That was a good playcall, but one of the O linemen completely wiffed on his block.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      JuJu is Ford Tough!

    • #7

      Haley really is pretty useless

    • capehouse

      geez man fightin for every inch

    • alevin16

      jujujujujujujujujuju

    • Evan Eremita

      Haha even Tonkin looks bored with this offense

    • Paul RK

      JuJu !!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      That’s Coates replacement

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Damn, he’s a tough dude.

    • Mister Wirez

      Just Ju Ju

    • alevin16

      throw 3 bombs now

    • NinjaMountie

      there we go

    • Sdale

      Hehe, he caught that one 🙂

    • B&G

      Was that…. a slant? Exotic!!!

    • ryan72384

      JuJu and AB

    • Michael Cunningham

      needed that

    • Mike

      AB all Thursday

    • Sdale

      Hahaha

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      AfrigginB!!! #️⃣8️⃣4️⃣

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Last one they run all game.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m certain that wasn’t an accurate enough throw for some people 😉

    • Rob

      JuJu’s bike is no where close to as nice as mine. Y’all can have JuJu’s bike and whoever else as long as I get my own bike.

    • Mike

      Rare

    • #7

      I think Ben can still throw the ball

    • alevin16

      Now maybe some D?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😂😂😂😂 stop!

    • ryan72384

      Bryant might not have another TD this year. Each week I feel like he gets farther behind JuJu

    • alevin16

      Little behind, not thrilled by it. I expect better ;D

    • Jonathan Ferullo

      Nah, that was good enough!

    • Mister Wirez

      Bryant’s too… Next year’s tweet lol

    • #7

      Tom Brady and the Patriots would’ve scored 3 plays sooner

    • NinjaMountie

      lol

    • Agustin-ARG

      Good pass protection. OL must step up like this drive

    • Mark

      What!? You mean our college golfer Offensive Coordinator?

    • NinjaMountie

      MB could really stand to be a lot more like JuJu

    • Chris92021

      JuJu saved us with that 3rd down catch. Man he has been better than anyone expected.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Yeah he really need to step his game up

    • alevin16

      and more points

    • NinjaMountie

      hahahhaa…nice

    • ryan72384

      Now how bout the D comes out and doesn’t let the Titans methodically drive down the field and kill the momentum

    • Mark

      Yeah. He is useless.

    • #7

      Yeah that throw was terrible :/

    • Doug Andrews

      Thanks Mike welcome

    • Mister Wirez

      Yesterday too..

    • alevin16

      or score on one play

    • Mike

      If Ben gets going over these next few weeks we will the SB. I think he’s waiting for week 12 to start ignoring Haley

    • Smitty 6788

      Great response.. Now the D needs to step up and get a 3 and out

    • GravityWon

      Should have ran. 🙂

    • Kevin Schwartz

      More and more, the Hines Ward comparisons seem apt. He’s even got the tough, but jovial demeanor.

    • #7

      At least 6 more. They’re that awesomely awesome

    • Daniel Moon

      come on D.

    • Mister Wirez

      It really is the play calls and then attitude also

    • Mark

      Yes!

    • NinjaMountie

      Did they put up the wrong score

    • ryan72384

      He’s a Hines Jerricho mutation with a little more speed

    • Smitty 6788

      Lettss goooo D

    • T-51b

      He can’t even buy a beer yet.

    • Daniel Moon

      score should be 23-14

    • Matt

      Holy crud. Dare I say 30 + points?

    • Rob

      Fixed it!

    • alevin16

      This view stinks, you cannot tell anything about yardage

    • Darth Blount 47

      Keep stopping the run. If Mariota can beat us only with his arm, he’s a daisy if he does.

    • 太阳三联

      Fxck Tom Brady and Patriots

    • NinjaMountie

      Thanks

    • WilliamSekinger

      The difference in regular offense versus no huddle is striking. I can’t see a reason to stop running the no huddle.

    • Dee Evolution

      Steeler Nation, this is our team. I have a feeling Tomlin is saving his best stuff for the playoffs. If we can win games with vanilla offense and no blitzing on defense, we’ll take ’em. Playoff time will a different story.

    • NinjaMountie

      this is getting old

    • ryan72384

      Our D is a joke

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      2 drives 3 TDs.

    • Daniel Moon

      what the heck is going on with DB?

    • capehouse

      ugh Golden

    • GravityWon

      Golden is awful

    • Mark

      Our secondary couldn’t tackle my grandma and she is dead.

    • Rob

      That was on Golden..Davis with the shoulder tackle miss

    • Roger Wesley

      the refs just screwed the steelers out of a point. it was 16-14 we scored touchdown ben to ab. thats 6 boswell kicked extra point should be 23 not 22

    • Darth Blount 47

      Everybody who thought Robert Golden is better than Mike Mitchell. Welll… Ahahahaa! NO.

    • Daniel Moon

      hate this damn sky cam.

    • Hard Row

      Steelers never see a throw down the middle in practice so they must be shocked to see it

    • WilliamSekinger

      Our safety depth is showing badly

    • Smitty 6788

      Attacking backups. Smh

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Missed tackles are piling up fast

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Delanie Walker would be a good addition to the Steelers.

    • the_immaculatedeception

      Atrocious play by our safeties tonight..

    • Rob

      Yeah i just find it soooo funny that he sucks so bad, and yet we havent allowed this many deep plays to be completed

    • Daniel Moon

      where is bud dupree?

    • ryan72384

      Our secondary without Haden and Golden starting is one of the worst in the NFL

    • Mister Wirez

      These D back are bad at tackling

    • Rob

      or watt.. ya know bc he also hasn’t done anything

    • Roger Wesley

      i see they fixed it

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I think the bigger point is that we need to upgrade period. Ain’t nobody confusing Mitchell for a cover guy either.

      And beyond those 2 Sean Davis and his tackling……..

    • Daniel Moon

      Turnover~~

    • Matt

      Why does the announcer keep saying MariOTA?

    • alevin16

      yes please

    • NinjaMountie

      gottta hold them to 3

    • NinjaMountie

      wowo…ty

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      So lucky….

    • Mister Wirez

      Where’s JJ from Tampa?

    • Doug Andrews

      Lucky break Burns got beat again

    • Mark

      My dead grandmother just slipped 3 tackles in the Steelers secondary for the score.

    • Paul RK

      hey !! they drop too !! thankfully…

    • GravityWon

      12 yards past mariotta

    • L Garou

      The backs don’t have Harrison meeting them in the hole anymore. They’re not afraid..

    • ryan72384

      Lol The offense is going to have to keep scoring because the defense is lost

    • BigBodyBeer

      fr

    • Darth Blount 47

      Delanie Walker = delicious butter fingers. Yummm.

    • #7

      Eat it Walker

    • Daniel Moon

      We need Deebo.

    • Smitty 6788

      Burns playing bad football right now

    • the_immaculatedeception

      Robert Golden doesn’t belong on an NFL roster

    • Mark

      You’re kidding, right?

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Can Sutton get dressed and get some work in over Burns?

    • Rob

      CAM IS EATING

    • Mike

      Sack

    • Ray Smith

      Always good to start the TE playing against Steelers for fantasy

    • Paul RK

      he isn’t able to beat Watt, or even be able to get a helmet anymore….

    • NinjaMountie

      wow

    • Mike

      Cam is amazing

    • Dorian James

      Luck has definitely been on our side this season

    • Doug Andrews

      Nice play D!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Cam Heyward, I repeat, Is A Monster.

    • Daniel Moon

      miss miss miss

    • Darth Blount 47

      To be fair, she was 6’5, 240.

    • Steve Johnson

      Can somebody make a tackle? Robert Golden? You think we need some Safety help? This is PATHETIC!

    • Mark

      Ran a 4.5 40

    • Kevin Schwartz

      What happened to the dude we picked up right before the season?

    • Sdale

      Man, almost blocked that again.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Our Cam >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Sky cam

    • Daniel Moon

      Golden sucks period.

    • alevin16

      Now we need a TD

    • Matt

      When did it become MariOTA?

    • Mike

      Come on offense (offence for you foreigners)

    • Mister Wirez

      Can we get to 30 points?

    • Doug Andrews

      I thought he’d be the first guy up with Mitchell down. Golden is terrible

    • #7

      Tom Brady and the Patriots would have 86 points on our defense by now

    • GravityWon

      Wish they would move Davis to FS and Wilcox to SS

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Can we bench burns for gay now?

    • Phil Brenneman II

      It was old after your first 1 or 2 Patriot references……..

    • Sdale

      That’s a good point. He had been starting ahead of Golden. Wonder what happened?

    • Mister Wirez

      Haha “amasing” for you Brits

    • Michel Smiffi

      So much for people who want to get rid off Mike Mitchell.
      The deep middle of the field is wide-open on every pass because he’s missing.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Damian Stafford retired. Wilcox is playing special teams.

    • Mark

      Please!?

    • WilliamSekinger

      Someone in the stands needs to confiscate haley’s playbook so Ben can call another no huddle TD drive.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Get golden off the field while we’re at it

    • Sdale

      Did Burns have anything to do with any of the plays they made on that drive?

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      They need to leave Chickillo out there and take Dupree out

    • alevin16

      you don’t know what you got until it’s gone

    • ryan72384

      It’s going to be up to our passrush to stop them because I feel like Mariota is going to pick them apart with time. The secondary is toast

    • Mark

      True

    • Doug Andrews

      Gay might be a worse option on the outside

    • Darth Blount 47

      This is a game of survivor. Survive and advance. 8-2, that’s the goal. Not style points. And apparently, not points for my fantasy team. No, just survival. And you know what, I’ll take that. Just win, baby!!!

    • Rob

      Talking about JJ Wilcox

    • Bob Fitzgerald

      We are going to have to score 40 tonight with this defense

    • Mike

      Defence defence!!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Wilcox on special teams.

    • #7

      No it isn’t. I’m just trying to fit in here on Patriots Depot

    • GravityWon

      How much worse could Allen be? At least he can tackle

    • Mark

      Nah.

    • Rob

      Nope

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      Yeah he got beat by a TE for a would be TD if he hadn’t dropped it.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yup, that dude. I thought he got injured, but it wasn’t that bad. Haven’t heard about him since.

    • Michel Smiffi

      He calls himself that way.

    • Steve Johnson

      I don’t recall them picking up a Safety. I know they cut Dangerfield and brought him back. The Scheme, Safeties, it’s not working. The middle of the field is wide open.

    • Rob

      Plays defense too..or at least he can I should say

    • Sdale

      Ahh, I thought that was Davis.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      JJ Wilcox.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      He did last week he was fine. But he has yielded to golden this week.

    • Matt Hatchett

      Golden can not cover. I don’t know why Wilcox was not starting?

    • Mark

      I need juju to score.

    • Daniel Moon

      Dupree = 2nd coming of Jarvis Jones

    • Smitty 6788

      They need to play Wilcox never liked Golden. He’s a ST guy only. Really need to let him go after this season

    • Mister Wirez

      What does Dupree actually do? The professional human door stop.

    • Chad Weiss

      Dudes also one of leaders w only four missed tackles

    • Evan Eremita

      Is he injured? I thought we got him as an upgrade over golden to be our backup

    • Darth Blount 47

      You and me both. Juju and Bell. Both of them are killing me.

    • Daniel Moon

      at least Wilcox can hit

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Untrue. Front office just wants to get Dupree more snaps.

    • Smitty 6788

      Dupree has made some nice run stops tonight. Not even close to Jones

    • Steve Johnson

      That’s right, forgot about Wilcox. What The Hell Does Tomlin See In Golden? Somebody Please Tell Me!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Wilcox isn’t a cover guy either. Steelers have no cover safeties on the roster.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Love the enthusiasm!

    • Mike

      Beer is going down smoother than most of my lines tonight.. cocaine is one hell of a drug

    • Mister Wirez

      What happened to the Safety we got off of Tampa?

    • Matt

      Where is Wilcox?

    • Michael Cunningham

      strong like bull .. smart like tractor

    • Sdale

      I’ve never been a Mitchell hater, but I don’t think he’s anything special either. I think we need to draft a Safety high next year. Let Mitchell play out his contract.

    • Rob

      Golden was good seemingly in the first half..not so much here. Not sure why the switch happened

    • Smitty 6788

      Standing beside Butler smh

    • Milton Farfara

      Every darn game they make my blood pressure rise and heart rate climb but I still love my “cardiac kids” I mean my steelers.

    • Darth Blount 47

      My milk was a bad choice.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Since when? Gay was almost always solid on outside.

    • Daniel Moon

      just give the damn ball to Bell on 1st down.

    • Jeffrey Haynes

      Golden knows the D better

    • alevin16

      I guess the running game is over

    • #7

      Word. I love games in doubt. It’s what makes it fun

    • Chad Weiss

      Burns has been getting burned and mising him

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Bell’s got 5 carries. He should really have more.

    • Darth Blount 47

      This O-Line sometimes makes me scream. Luckily…. not often.

    • Mark

      Bell sucks tonight.

    • NinjaMountie

      geesh

    • Mister Wirez

      Haley don’t do Bell

    • Rob

      And had a ton of pressures last week..not gonna lie, I haven’t been watching him much tonight

    • L Garou

      Ben is touch and go every time he gets tackled..

    • alevin16

      time for the bomb

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Every 2nd and 10 or more, let’s run up the middle. Ok.

    • Matt

      Lol

    • Daniel Moon

      Martavis finally.

    • Rob

      There you go 10 !!! Get back in this

    • NinjaMountie

      MB CAN catch

    • ryan72384

      Bryant sighting

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Ok! MB!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      YESS!!!

    • Michael Cunningham

      finally

    • GravityWon

      Wide open. Nice

    • Jeffrey Haynes

      I mean just according to the coaching staff

    • Darth Blount 47

      Bryant was WIIIIIDE OPEN.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I’m starting to want MB to succeed more than I rationally should.

    • Mister Wirez

      Damn rubber legs caught one

    • Steve Johnson

      Well, it’s about time he did something. One Pass Rush Move. SMH

    • Mike

      Maybe in badmitten

    • alevin16

      Is Ben throwing high all the time or are the receivers stopping short?

    • #7

      He needs to succeed for this offense to go

    • Sdale

      Can’t remember who it was, but someone was asking about that exact formation (with TE in the backfield) in the Asked and Answered today.

    • Daniel Moon

      JOOOOOOOOOOO

    • Mike

      Lmao

    • NinjaMountie

      that was a cool view of that pass

    • Matt

      I know 🙂

    • GravityWon

      Cheap push on juju

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      JuJu!

    • Michael Cunningham

      now that was good throw n catch

    • L Garou

      When Bell runs 15 times or more they win.
      How many runs does he have?

    • Rob

      Nasty looking hit

    • NinjaMountie

      Yes. ben. dink and dunk is okay

    • ryan72384

      Nasty hit scared me

    • Darth Blount 47

      Let’s get Bell warmed up!!!

    • #7

      No huddle and suddenly they’re moving the ball. Weird.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I just want him to turn things around on a personal level. But, yeah, the offense is way better with a deep threat.

    • Sdale

      6, but he’s got quite a few touches on dump-offs, which I think are about the same thing as a run.

    • GravityWon

      Cheap shot from LB too

    • Darth Blount 47

      BUTTER, BUTTER, BUTTER!

    • alevin16

      Ahh the old Butter Butter Butter play…one of my faves

    • Mark

      AV needs to put on 20lbs

    • Mister Wirez

      Rolls rolls rolls!!

    • Intense Camel

      He’s soo bad…

    • Daniel Moon

      good yardage on 1st down

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Seriously, I just want to whisper that in his ear over and over. “First downs are good. If you accumulate them they lead to touchdowns.”

    • Sdale

      It would be nice to get him going a little in this drive to set up some play action and to start wearing them down…then a heavy dose of him after that. Or better yet, continue to take what they give us.

    • GravityWon

      30…30…30…30

    • Mark

      Haley Red Zone

    • Daniel Moon

      now we are moving the ball.

    • alevin16

      Is the Titan’s run D very good? I am asking seriously, the Steelers seemed to have stopped running

    • Rob

      This is the offense from 2014. Quick reads. Quick throws. Move the chains. It’s a successful recipe and I don’t know why they ever went away from it.

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Finally, here’s the offense I was expecting to show up.

    • #7

      This game is a complete indictment of Haley’s play calling

    • John Pennington

      No way should Golden be still playing in this game or on the team.Still gets beat like last season and Burns getting beat and looks lazy covering in the endzone only thing that saved Burns the tightend dropped the pass.This team needs safeties badly and Burns need to be benched and get Sutton and Allen some playing time and stop playing these under achieving players now.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Work it Steelers!

    • Michael Cunningham

      going west coast

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      They’ve been shutting down the run all game. I say don’t force it. Keep throwing (short).

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yes – a 6 yard play to the best possession receiver in the league when we needed 3. Perfect play call.

    • Mister Wirez

      Yes. They’re stuffers

    • Mark

      Bubble screen or jet sweep?

    • Darth Blount 47

      We need to send Boswell inside to take a poo. Tell Haley, “Nope, he’s currently unavailable”

    • B&G

      How about that insane play teams run where the TE runs a few yards forward into the end zone and turns around? We got that one in the playbook?

    • Daniel Moon

      looks like Bellicheat offense without a small white guy slot WR

    • Aj Gentile

      Amazing how well they Move the ball when they don’t throw it long

    • alevin16

      nope, but we do have many many FG plays

    • NinjaMountie

      yessssssssssssssssssssss

    • Rob

      That’s why you stick with the run!

    • alevin16

      FINALLY

    • ryan72384

      Beautiful drive. One of the best of the year.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Monkey in the middle!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I love watching Bell run. I don’t want him to leave.

    • Aj Gentile

      They’re about to get 30!!

    • Mister Wirez

      30!

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Beautiful drive!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      LevBell! That one was for you, DB 47!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      That is the offense we need to see. Don’t need 50 yard passes.

    • Daniel Moon

      it’s a TD NBC idiots.

    • Evan Eremita

      I can not believe we ran the ball inside the ten, woooo!!!

    • #7

      Haley gets out of the way and touchdowns are scored

    • Intense Camel

      I’d rather have Danger, yeaaaa.

    • L Garou

      Really good run through a few tackles..

    • Daniel Moon

      now D need to step again.

    • Sdale

      Several cheap shots in this game. Three times this game, when the receiver was down on the ground a DB has come in late and stuck a helmet in their back. I don’t think the whistle had blown on any of them, so not really a late hit, but cheap, nonetheless.

    • Michael Cunningham

      should stand

    • Matt

      That’s the way to do it! 30! Answer a field goal with a touchdown!

    • Aj Gentile

      You mean Ben doesn’t try to throw it Long every other play and they can move the ball

    • alevin16

      They should do the ickey Shuffle in honor of Collingsworth

    • Sdale

      Drug like 4 guys into the end zone with him.

    • ryan72384

      Too close to overturn

    • capehouse

      he’s the one that called the TD run

    • Dorian James

      Am I Dreaming because it looks like we’re about to hit 30

    • alevin16

      we still need the extra point

    • GravityWon

      Safety is priority one in draft. Mitchell is aging and Golden isn’t talented. Hoping they try Davis at FS and Wilcox up at SS

    • Evan Eremita

      Crazy the first game we get 30 is a game Ben was 10/22 in the first half

    • #7

      No. Just no. Never again.

    • Agustin-ARG

      Finally some blocks for Bell

    • NinjaMountie

      I predicted Ben would have 3 TDs tonight so I’m just a tidge annoyed

    • Evan Eremita

      And 10 rushes at the end of the third

    • dany

      they’ll go for 2, fail. win with 29

    • O’Neal

      Law and order cut away was money

    • Doug Andrews

      But we got our 30 ppg

    • Mark

      Haley is an underpants rosebud

    • WilliamSekinger

      Frick 30, there is still a quarter left to play. Make a statement and put up and 40 burger!

    • Daniel Moon

      Finally Haley is doing something right.

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Well, they passed mostly on that drive. Just seems to me the type of game where the pass sets up the run instead of vice versa. But beautiful run!

    • Intense Camel

      Is that?…30 points??

    • NinjaMountie

      lol…I’m selfish….I WANT IT ALL

    • Dorian James

      Don’t tread on my dream LOL LOL

    • ryan72384

      Wtf

    • Daniel Moon

      those zebras are crazy.

    • Mike

      Yeah but Marcus

    • NinjaMountie

      that’s a tight call

    • Chad Weiss

      Wow

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That’s BS.

    • B&G

      Oh come on.

    • NinjaMountie

      we better score.

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      I hate replay

    • Mark

      Not yet. He doesn’t have the capacity to realize he is doing wrong.

    • ryan72384

      Rosie lead the way

    • I4giveSteelers

      WOW Thursday night football

    • pittfan

      SUX

    • Doug Andrews

      QB sneak?

    • Darth Blount 47

      You have GOT TO BE FUC**** kidding me.

    • Evan Eremita

      Watson time

    • alevin16

      seriously?

    • Dorian James

      So much for my dream

    • Daniel Moon

      they just took away a td from Bell.

    • Sdale

      Whew!

    • L Garou

      They didn’t overturn the Titan’ close one.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Outlaw!!! 😜

    • NinjaMountie

      hahahahahhahahahaahahaahahahh…….I got my wish

    • Intense Camel

      I like this Ben.

    • Rob

      I’ll take it..a play action pass to the TE works FOR us instead of against us

    • I4giveSteelers

      whats my name and do you want my bio

    • Aj Gentile

      Hahahahaha

    • capehouse

      write an article about that TD, Marczi

    • alevin16

      holy moly I thought that was a handoff and I started losing it

    • Doug Andrews

      IKR i was saying oh hell nawwww…..yessss TD

    • Michael Cunningham

      F * C K off refs !!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Hey, that’s one of those simple plays that always works for other teams and we never run.

    • I4giveSteelers

      WHHHOOOOO

    • Milton Farfara

      Yeah baby we finally hit 30!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Mister Wirez

      That’s a play action!!!

    • I4giveSteelers

      2 Phil…and not counting

    • alevin16

      wait they may reverse it yet 😀

    • WilliamSekinger

      OMG, playaction!

    • #7

      Bell fantasy owners are pissed

    • dany

      no celebration jesse?? Could easily play a cowboy or something haha

    • Dorian James

      Smack me dude I think I’m still dreaming

    • NinjaMountie

      Honestly…I still think they should have run it.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Nice play by James and good explanation by Collinsworth to give him proper credit.

    • Rob

      Can’t have a celebration if you don’t expect to score a TD lol

    • pittfan

      30 Burgerville!!!

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Damn, didn’t realize we hadn’t hit 30 all season.

    • L Garou

      Haley gets a thumbs up!

    • B&G

      six shooter finger guns would be money

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Shoot the J! Shoot it!

    • Xclewsive

      Marcus TD was far more obvious.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Big Ben with 3 TD’s.

      He totally looks retired to me. Like… REALLY retired. And very mentally checked out.

      AHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

    • Doug Andrews

      I thought Ben was done but that 2nd half of the Colts game plus this game tells me he’s still got it

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Titans playing catchup. 2 more INT’s incoming!

    • #7

      Actually they probably should have went for 2 there

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Only took eleven weeks.

    • Chad Weiss

      Refs trying to control the game tonight.

    • pittfan

      He’s washed up. Admit it@! lol

    • Matt

      I liked the Bell TD celebration better than the Jesse TD celebration lol

    • Jeffrey Haynes

      30!

    • Dorian James

      STOP!!!!!!

    • capehouse

      watch the replay. you’ll change your mind.

    • Hard Row

      That review is part of what’s killing the league. Replay is meant to correct the clearly wrong call. When you have to get out the microscope, leave it alone.

      Better yet, get rid of the automatic review of all scoring plays and turnovers.