AB Looks To Find End Zone, Get Back On Double-Digit Pace Versus Colts

Antonio Brown is having another Antonio Brown caliber season. Now at the season’s midway point, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver currently leads the league in receptions (57) and receiving yards (835). While these numbers are exceptional they are not out of the ordinary for Brown, as his 538 receptions and 7150 receiving yards since 2013 leads all receivers by a large margin. Though lost in another great looking season for Brown is one category that has had an out of the ordinary decline this season and that is his end zone production.

After posting double digit touchdown receptions in his last three seasons, Brown currently has three receiving touchdowns this season, putting his double-digit touchdown streak at jeopardy. Despite only standing at 5’10, Brown has been able to cross the goal line at a pace even taller receivers can’t match. Since 2013, Brown leads all receivers in receiving touchdowns with 46, a testament to his craft and ability. Luckily for Brown, his next opponent gives him a more than favorable shot at getting his touchdown numbers back on track.

Brown is likely counting down the days and hours until Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as the Steelers’ receiver has put up massive numbers against the Colts over his career. In four games versus the Colts, Brown has recorded seven receiving touchdowns and has recorded two or more touchdowns in the last three matchups against Indianapolis. Brown is currently averaging 1.8 touchdowns per game against the Colts and with the depleted shape of the Colts’ secondary, there is a grand opportunity for him to reach or surpass that figure.

The Colts’ secondary is currently ranked 31st in the NFL, allowing 279 passing yards per game and will be without the services of a couple key players Sunday. The Colts will not have the services of cornerback Vontae Davis, who was released after it was announced he’ll be undergoing season ending groin surgery soon. Davis was primarily responsible for covering Brown in last season’s matchup though he struggled mightily, allowing Brown to record three touchdowns. Also missing in the secondary is rookie safety Malik Hooker after tearing his ACL and MCL earlier this season. Hooker led the Colts defense with three interceptions.

Brown’s double-digit touchdown streak may be in jeopardy through the halfway point but the stars have aligned for the Steelers’ receiver to get back on track against the Colts. A proven track history and a depleted secondary may mean that business could be boomin’ once again this Sunday for Brown.