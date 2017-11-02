Hot Topics

    Antonio Brown And JuJu Smith-Schuster Forming League’s Top Receiving Duo

    By Alex Kozora November 2, 2017 at 11:21 am


    It was thought to be the year of the Killer B’s. But you gotta add a little JuJu to that list. Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster are the league leaders for top receiving tandem in the NFL in combined yards. Together, they have 1259 yards through eight weeks, easily the most by any pair this season.

    As the graphic shows, they’re over a 100 yards ahead of the next closest tandem, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. On the year, Brown is the league-leader with 835 yards, no one else is even close to that mark, while Smith-Schuster has 424. The rookie is actually the Steelers’ leader in touchdown receptions with four, one more than AB.

    Together, Brown and Smith-Schuster make up 60% of the Steelers total receiving yards. No other player has even reached 250 yards. Martavis Bryant has 234, Le’Veon Bell 219. And only two other Steelers have hauled in a touchdown pass; Jesse James with two in the first week of the season, and Bryant has one.

    Antonio Brown is still on pace for a remarkable year and is still averaging over 100 yards a game, an insane feat, even in this modern era. And as our Daniel Valente wrote a few days ago, Smith-Schuster could shatter pretty much every rookie record in franchise history.

    Though Bryant will return after the bye, the job may mainly go to Smith-Schuster. He just turned in the best receiving performance of his young career and is one of the most consistent parts of the Steelers still rocky offense. Todd Haley may not want to rock the boat.

    • Kevin Gobleck

      Wow I never expected this when he was drafted, I thought he’s see maybe like 5 snaps a game being stuck behind Bryant, Coates, and Rodgers. What a pleasant surprise

    • Alex, won’t Juju see most of his snaps in the slot with MB returning to the X? It would be GREAT if both could produce as well as get significant [pass-catching] production from Bell, McDonald, or James.

    • melblount

      Double Yoi!

      Here’s hoping this kind of talk does NOT transcend to “Best Offense On Paper” claims again. 😉

    • Greg Payne

      It’s not the “Killer B’s”, it’s the “JuJuBes”

    • treeher

      Well, one thing this shows is that we’re not spreading the ball around.

    • PaeperCup

      Coulda drafted Davis Webb

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Exactly. Not one bit. Which makes these numbers unacceptable. Nothing about this is good. Time to replace Haley because this is clearly not working.

      All he and Ben want to do is get the ball to big time playmakers which imo is assinine.

    • srdan

      This team has more of the “if I told you at the beggining of the year…..would you have believed me?” than I can remember in recent years.

      But to be fair, usually AB+whoever is top 5 midway and at the end of the season. No knock on JuJu, but AB may go down as the greatest that ever did it. He just needs rings. Yes, I know who Jerry Rice is.

    • The Tony

      Can’t tell if you’re being serious. The Picture would suggest otherwise

    • EdJHJr

      So the Pats lead the league in passing yards but 5 guys have over 325 yards.

      We have 2 guys over 325. And one has
      835.

      Martavius is right

    • Dwight Brautigam

      Who’s “Martavius”, Ned? 🙂

    • PaeperCup

      Martavius Flaxon-Waxon. ….ever see that Key and Peel East vs West skit?

    • PaeperCup

      Different Strokes for different folks.

      and the Pats don’t have an AB.

    • falconsaftey43

      That’s because the Patriots lost Edelman. Last year Edleman had 159 targets. Next closest was White with 86. This year their top 3 targets are Gronk with 56, Cooks 54, Hogan 54. They are spreading it around a lot more this year than they did last year. There is no one “right” answer.

    • michael young

      He tosses it to Vance McDonald…..who tosses it into the turf. Let’s not act like Ben doesn’t try to hit other guys. Off the top of my head from last week, I can name a bunch of throws going to other guys. Rogers with the drop, DHB (bad throw) and Jesse James on a dart.

      Does he toss it in AB’s direction too often at times….sure. That’s what you do when you have the best player in the NFL. My problem is when he forces it into double and triple coverage to AB.

    • Crashcrash777

      You’re joking right?

    • MJK

      great , can we let him earn his way , lets look at a couple more games, and we need to salvage Bryant then we will have an unstoppable offense we need to think team, as in a group of people

    • Smitty 6788

      Lmao