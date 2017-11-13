Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger Pushes Back On Thursday Night Football: ‘It’s Terrible’

    By Alex Kozora November 13, 2017 at 02:10 pm

    Remember how we wrote earlier Thursday night games are no fun for players? Consider Ben Roethlisberger as leading that marching band. Speaking with Ron Cook and Andrew Fillipponi on his weekly radio spot, Roethlisberger didn’t hold back when asked about playing on a short week.

    “It’s miserable,” he told the show. “It’s terrible. They need to get rid of this game, I think. Just play on Sundays and Mondays. It’s so tough on guys. You’re beat up, you’re banged up, it’s a very violent and physical game that we play. I know both teams are going through it. I’m not just saying it on our side. I’m sure the Titans are saying the same thing and everyone who has played this Thursday night is saying the same thing.”

    Roethlisberger noted that even a normal week is hardly enough time for guys to get back to feeling “right.” So when there’s just three days, which amounts to a crash course of practice and film study, it’s impossible.

    “You gotta let your body recover a little bit. Even a week, you’re still not fully recovered from Sunday to Sunday. You’re still dealing with bumps and bruises and things continue to build up throughout the season. When you go on such a short week, man, it’s not good. I don’t know many players who like it. It’s a tough thing to do but we gotta do what the league says.”

    The NFL has expanded their slate of Thursday night football over the past few years to essentially make in a season-long event. But generally speaking, the product has been sub-par and ratings not much better. There have been exceptions, the Chiefs and Raiders played a classic game back in Week 7, but you’ve had more cases like the Ravens blowing out the Dolphins in a total snooze fest.

    And with as much emphasis on player safety the league has worked towards, Thursday night games run counter-intuitive to it. I haven’t delved deep into the arguments and studies over the increase in injury on a short week, Richard Sherman’s torn Achilles is fresh in our minds, but there’s a case to be made.

    My humble suggestion? Double-headers on Monday night each week. It’s still a short week but less so than a Thursday game. You’re still capturing primetime viewing without a lot of competition in other sports. Sure, there are some logistical/time zone issues to work out (you can’t have an East Coast team play at 9 PM) but they’re a small hurdle to overcome.

    For any player, a short week sucks. For a 35 year old geezer like Roethlisberger, it’s even worse. It could be one of a laundry list of discussion points in the CBA after the 2020 season. And not to end this article on a downer but another reason we’re headed straight for a lockout. A lengthy one.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Stairway7

      Go back to 2 games on Thanksgiving and dump the rest of the Thursday night games.

    • Justin

      It’s been floated a ton of times, but only have teams coming off of byes available for the TNF matchups.

    • Zarbor

      Been saying this for years but the truth is the NFL doesn’t care. That include the owners and the commish. You know, you can’t have the inmates running the asylum. That’s how the NFL is ran.

    • will

      Ben posturing for another sub par performance???

    • treeher

      I’m surprised the player’s union allowed Thursday night in the first place. I’ve hated it from the beginning. And how about the advantage that teams have who play their Thursday night game early in the season before accumulating injuries over 8, 10, 12 games? I’d suggest that fans stop going to Thursday night games, but that probably wouldn’t have much effect (based on the league’s non-reaction to what we’ve seen of fan disinterest on Sundays).

    • dany

      makes too much sense so forget about it

    • Phil Brenneman II

      A couple of things to discuss here.

      1. Your idea of Monday Night doubleheaders aren’t really necessary in my opinion. Not to say it is a bad solution but football sells itself and is so big and it doesn’t really need extra primetime viewership. In fact, I think it would benefit them to lessen the access some because the less of it you have the more demand there is for it.

      2. Tomlin is on the competition committee and I wonder if a lot of his players have come to him about it since they have his ear more than anyone else. Would be interesting to hear about if it is been discussed a lot amongst the group and how Tomlin feels about it.

    • PaeperCup

      It is terrible.

    • Zarbor

      Nope. He’s been playing his best ball between the ears ever.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      yeah well so were you yesterday ben.

    • IndianaCarson

      Here are my thoughts as to how it could be a possible solution for fans, players, NFL, etc. so that everybody can enjoy Thursday Night Football.
      1) Each team that makes the playoffs each year get a home game on Thursdays the next season. This allows the number 6th seeds a chance to be watched on National TV
      2) The home team plays a team that is not a previous year playoff team but still a rival .i.e Pittsburgh vs Baltimore, Philadelphia vs Dallas, KC vs Denver etc
      3) Both teams that play on Thursday night had their bye week the previous Sunday so that they each have 10 days to prepare for each other and 10 days rest after the game.
      4) Starting with the 6th Seed of the conference that lost the Super Bowl the previous year gets the first Thursday night game in week 4, then the 6th seed of the winning conference of the Super Bowl gets the Thursday night game in week 5.
      5) Alternate each week with the next higher seeds i.e. 5th Seeds weeks 6 and 7, 4th seeds weeks 8 and 9 , 3rd seeds weeks 10 and 11.
      6) Now on Thanksgiving Day the loser of the conference game of the losing Super Bowl team plays at noon, the Loser of the Super Bowl plays at 4 pm and the Winner of the Super Bowl plays at 8 pm.
      7) That leaves the conference loser of the Winning Super Bowl team to play the last Thursday night game of the year one week after Thanksgiving.
      8) Since there are 12 teams that make it to the playoffs and each one plays another team that takes care of 24 teams that play on Thursdays. The other 8 teams must take their bye week along with those 24 teams throughout those weeks.

    • PittShawnC

      They’re not going to go away. The players I think have bigger priorities for 2020

      “[The NFL] won’t move off of it for obvious reasons. They think it’s a
      huge revenue deal for them. It’s making money, so they’ll probably not
      come off it just like we won’t come off of not playing 18 games,”
      Sherman said. “So it’ll be one of those things that I’m sure they won’t
      budge on. It is what it is.”

    • Kevin Artis

      Play two games on Sunday Night.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I think the league should combine the post-bye week and double-header ideas. Since the bye weeks already mean multiple teams are resting at once, use that scheduling to your advantage. Have a double-header of Thursday night games beginning Week 5 and continuing through Week 12, all featuring teams coming off their bye week. That’s 4 teams playing per week for 8 weeks (8 x 4 = 32).

      The best part is:

      1. You can still keep the NFL opener on a Thursday night, since that technically falls under the “Sunday Night Football” helm, and because it’s the first game of the season, it doesn’t really matter.

      2. The bye weeks will be evenly distributed across the league, so you don’t have two teams resting one week and eight another week.

      3. The Sunday and Monday games still retain their marquee status as being standalone games.

    • Steelerbob

      I assume this is collectively bargained. if the players dont like it they should make it an issue next time. you cant accept the extra money generated from tv revenue and also say it’s not right after after agreeing to it. I HATE thursday games and have always hoped the ratings would decline enough on thursdays so they would get rid of it, but that doesnt seem to be happening. If they make it an issue in the next CBA, maybe they can get rid of it (except thanksgiving, that is the only acceptable thursday game to me)

    • nutty32

      Wah! Unfortunately, there’s no injury stats to back up the health claims. Players get a percentage of NFL revenue & they should have brought it up at the time of CBA negotiations if they didn’t want the extra cheddar the Thursday Night package brings in.

    • Sam Clonch

      Steelers players voted against the current CBA. Only team that did so. So it doesn’t matter, but if there is a team that can complain, it’s the Steelers.

    • nutty32

      I don’t get people that say they hate TNF. Just don’t watch; what’s there to hate?

    • nutty32

      I don’t agree with everything my union does, either. I thought the Steelers had problems with Commissioner control and not so much the TNF.

    • steelcityinny

      I really think Thursday’s would be OK if they schedule them the Thursday after a team has a bye. I am sure they can make something like that work and only have them for 10-12 weeks of the season.

    • Steelerbob

      i generally dont watch TNF unless it’s the steelers, but the “hate” comes from the games not being as good because the players are more beat up and cant recover as quickly. It’s not really the idea of a game on thursday, it’s the fact that it hurts the teams playing more and i would rather see teams at more full strength if possible.