Bengals 2017 Week 13 Injury Report: Two Defensive Starters Sit Out Thursday

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night and their first injury report of Week 13 that was released Thursday afternoon includes the names of five players on it.

Sitting out the Bengals Thursday practice were linebacker Vincent Rey (hamstring), linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle) and safety Shawn Williams (hamstring).

Vigil went down with an ankle injury in the team’s Week 12 win over the Cleveland Browns while Rey and Williams both missed that game with their current injuries. It will be interesting to see if those three players are ultimately able to play Monday night against the Steelers and especially Williams, one of the league’s better safeties.

Limited on Thursday for the Bengals were tight end Tyler Kroft (wrist) and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder). Both players played almost every snap this past Sunday against the Browns so odds are good they’ll both play Monday night against the Steelers.