Hot Topics

    Big Ben Plays Big In Second Half To Salvage Ugly Win

    By Matthew Marczi November 12, 2017 at 04:46 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did end up throwing more touchdown passes today than interceptions, which is always a positive development in and of itself, but even that felt like pulling teeth. Really, just about everything about the entire game seemed like a visit to the dentist. In a horror movie.

    And Roethlisberger might not have been horrible by the end of the game, but he certainly was maddeningly frustrating, especially in the first half. He completed just seven of his 15 pass attempts through the first two quarters for only 72 yards an interception, which much of that productivity coming on the final two-minute drive.

    That means he was averaging under 50 percent completions and under five yards per pass attempt in the first half. The second half, mercifully, was a much different story.

    He finished the game with 19 receptions on 31 attempts for 236 yards, two touchdown passes, and one interception, so you can see how things changed. In the second half, he completed 12 of 16 pass attempts, or three quarters of his attempts, for 164 yards—averaging over 10 yards per attempt—and two touchdowns, both of which came in the red zone.

    He also connected on three explosive passing plays in the second half, with two of them going to rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The first was a big 44-yarder down the right sideline on an excellent throw. The second was a key 20-yard strike that came on third and 12.

    The third explosive play was basically the game-winning play, or at least the play that set up the game-winning play. after Roethlisberger just completed on third and four to Martavis Bryant on a crossing route for 19 yards, he did an excellent job of escaping pressure and getting the ball out to Antonio Brown over the middle in space.

    The All-Pro wide receiver did the rest, setting up a catch-and-run of 32 yards from midfield, taking it all the way inside the 20. Roethlisberger finished off two prior red-zone drives with scores, but they didn’t need to here.

    Following just two conservative Le’Veon Bell rushes that forced the Colts to use their final timeout, Roethlisberger and the offense set Chris Boswell up for a redemptive game-winning field goal from extra point distance, sealing the 20-17 lead.

    It goes without saying that the Steelers, and Roethlisberger, need to play better, and more consistently, to continue to win during this season. But they—and he—played well enough to win today, against a bad team. That’s enough for now, but Thursday is another challenge, hosting the Titans, with a 6-3 record.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      I bailed with a few minutes left in the first half with the Colts having the ball and the 10-0 lead. Road Ben was back and the team was trying to set records for missed tackles. Not entirely surprised they came back to win but what a feeble effort against the worst scoring defence in the league.

    • #7

      No no no. Ben always stinks and is washed up. Whenever the passing game has success, it’s because of the receivers. You need to get smartened up on the popular narratives.

    • You bailed on the game? In the first half? You should be ashamed of yourself…

    • #7

      How’s the weather today? Fair?

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      I’d seen this record before. Looked like it was going to be 17-0 at the half. I went to the gym and worked out.

    • Liftin’ weight brah!!!

    • It’s gonna be cold. It’s gonna gray, and it’s gonna last you the rest of your life…

    • Gloria Burke

      The oline was hideous in first half run blocking and pass protection, play calling was rough. a long ball throw to Bryant that once again he couldnt/didn’t locate in the air, and a very Ben to AB catchable pass that wasn’t…change two of those things and its better. Second half much better pass protection, more than 3 man pass rush and some crossing routes. Bryant makes a big 3rd down catch and Juju was coming up big. also smacked around their qb more often. Thus Ben looked more like Ben.

    • gdeuce

      When will we break the 30 point barrier?

    • WB Tarleton

      One half of decent football against one of the worst defenses in the league is not exactly a badge of honor for Ben. One of the two TD drives was for 10 yards. He HAS stunk for much of this season although I wouldn’t say “washed up.”

      We all laugh at the Ravens and their pathetic offense this season. Right?

      They have scored three more points than us. Our 7-2 record is 80% the defense’s doing.

    • T R

      just win.. lol

    • FATCAT716

      Sad player

    • FATCAT716

      And the complaint is? 7-2 is 7-2 no matter how you get there. The Ravens once won the bowl with Trent Dilfer

    • WB Tarleton

      Because 7-2 is nothing in the playoffs. You have to go 3-0 or 4-0.

      Our offense is not going to cut it in the playoffs against good teams. Ben’s play is at the top of the list.

      The D is not going to hold Brady to 17.

    • FATCAT716

      Oh my crystal ball didn’t tell me that but I do know from watching football for years that if you get in anything can happen.

    • NCSteel

      Love this team but if it’s not gonna play up to it’s potential we’ll be watching Brady hoisting another Lombardi.
      The fact that they won shows how talented they are.
      The fact that they were in that position shows how uninspring they are.
      I love coach but they lack inspiration, lack energy and lack killer instinct.
      That will not get it done.
      It just won’t.

    • Jaybird

      Good movie. Groundhog Day. Kinda like marriage!

    • Ehrren Lee Phyzeque

      Of course it’s the wide receivers’ fault for the bad half of football. The trendy excuse is the wide receivers are not tracking the ball. I’ve never seen a Road version of Antonio Brown nor a Road version of Martavis Bryant but damn sure have seen plenty road versions of Ben as in ROAD BEN.

    • Zombie Nixon

      I bailed out after the players kneeled during the national anthem!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      not while haley is here.

    • Intense Camel

      7-2 doesn’t mean ben is playing well…

    • Michael Mosgrove

      aka you never bailed?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i turned it off for trip prep after indy scored the second bomb.

    • Intense Camel

      Huge red flag

    • FATCAT716

      It doesn’t mean he has to either

    • WB Tarleton

      Sure, “anything can happen.” However, I would much rather go into the playoffs looking like a championship caliber team with my QB playing championship caliber football than going in praying that “anything” happens.

    • FATCAT716

      I would rather go in undefeated, healthy, with a offense that’s unstoppable & a defense that never get scored on

    • WilliamSekinger

      That’s already happened, and the Patriots got whipped by the Giants that year 🙂

    • NinjaMountie

      He played a really, really good second half. The first half would have looked okay if AB had hauled in that deep ball that had the audacity to hit him in both of his hands.