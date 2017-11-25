Hot Topics

    Big Ben’s Pre-Snap Cadence Has Bought 3rd-Down Conversions, Touchdowns

    By Matthew Marczi November 25, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Perhaps the single most overlooked aspect of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s game is his ability to control and manipulate both sides of the field before the snap from the line of scrimmage. While he may draw some national attention for his ‘Dilly Dilly’ audible or shouting ‘butter butter’, the real star has been his cadence and timing and how he has used it to hurt defenses.

    Already, the Steelers have gotten a number of boosts simply by Roethlisberger’s ability to coax the defense to jump offside, which, depending on the nature of the infraction, would either result simply in a free five yards or an opportunity to attempt a play without any risk.

    There have been six defensive offside penalties already this season, starting with one against the Vikings in week two on a first-and-10 play. Roethlisberger was able to take a shot downfield to Martavis Bryant, with whom he connected for a 51-yard gain.

    In that same game, the Steelers lined up to run a play on fourth and one about midway through the first quarter. Roethlisberger was able to get a defender across the line, who was flagged for encroachment, giving them a first down. That drive would end minutes later in a touchdown to Bryant.

    Two weeks after that, in week four against the Ravens, Roethlisberger got a defensive lineman to jump offside on third and three, giving the offense a free first down. Later, on first and goal from the nine, he connected with Antonio Brown for eight yards on a play on which Terrell Suggs was caught offside.

    A week later, against the Jaguars, facing a second and eight, he got Calais Campbell to jump offside. He took a shot to Brown, though it was incomplete. Still, it resulted in a free five yards, setting up a second and three to get them ahead of the chains, which they converted.

    In the same game—on the same drive—he got them to jump offside a second time. Again, it resulted in an incompletion, but, again, the free five yards helped them get back in front of the chains on second and 10, and quickly converted for a new set of downs after that.

    Two weeks passed before he was able to get Carlos Dunlap with an encroachment penalty as well. That infraction occurred on third and one, which resulted in another automatic, and free, first down, though they had to settle for a field goal. In that same game, Carl Lawson was flagged for neutral zone in fraction on third and three. And then so was Vontaze Burfict, turning a second and seven into second and two.

    In just this past game, against the Titans, Roethlisberger got a defender to jump offside on third and eight. The first drive ended when Roethlisberger connected with Brown on a 41-yard touchdown pass because he had a free play due to a defender jumping offside, which occurred on second and 10.

    In just 10 games, Roethlisberger’s pre-snap commands have helped bring out 11 pre-snap penalties by the defense for offsides, encroachment, or neutral zone infraction, several of which have generated a first down on third or fourth down, and two of which resulted in explosive plays, including a score. I think it’s fair to call that a weapon.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      C’mon now MM, if you say positive things about a guy who’s so clearly washed up, well.. people might.. well, they might think.. Hey, I see what you’re doing!

      #ImStillStanding7

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Matt –

      Very good article. I had noticed this the past few games, but I wasn’t sure if Ben was doing it more, or if I was just noticing it more. 11 times is 10 games is outstanding. I love seeing Ben play smarter.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Remember when Ben was saying he was having his best mental season of his career? You could debate that, but I think you could consider this season one of his better ones. Take the ridiculous statistical anomaly that is the JAX game out of the equation and you have a guy who is 184/296 (62.1%), 2,285 yards, 16 TDs (5.4%), 5 Ints (1.6%), 12 sacks (4%), 7.7 YPA, and a QB rating of 97.02. His completion percentage is down from his career mark, but he is still averaging around his career average in YPG (Also should note he is averaging 30 more YPG during this win streak than he was in the games leading up to JAX). He is posting the 5th best TD percentage of his career while posting the 3rd lowest INT percentage. He is withstanding the 3rd lowest sack percentage of his career and while much of the credit rightfully goes to the O-line he has to do his part to keep himself clean. His rating is the 5th best of his career and that is counting his first two seasons where the team was very run heavy and there was less on his shoulders. Have their been some issues? Sure, but the guy is 35 years old. There are going to be some kinks.

      There was an article posted somewhere about QBs in their 14th season. I can’t remember where, but if I find it I will share it with you guys. The article highlighted how QBs tend to struggle statistically during this season. Even Tom Brady posted a rating of 87.3 which happens to be below Ben’s right now while including that ugly JAX boxscore. I guess this was just my long winded way of saying that the narrative that Ben has declined dramatically is bunk. Lol.

    • Jaybird

      Yeah but Rogers, Brady , and Brees do it better than Ben. Sarcasm.
      We can’t have a positive article about Ben with at least one negative comment.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I am waiting for that crowd to reply to my comment lol