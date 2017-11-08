Bouchette: ‘I’d Guess’ Still Some Bad Blood For Troy Polamalu Over How Steelers Handled Things

Hot Topics

    It has been two and a half years now since Troy Polamalu last played football. He played the entirety of what will inevitably be canonized as a Hall-of-Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he played proudly for the city, giving everything on the field. Yet that doesn’t mean that he has the greatest relationship with the front office right now.

    I think most are aware that while Polamalu retired after the 2014 season, he did so somewhat under duress, or at least under the very strong urging from the front office. It seems readily apparent that he believed that he could still play, but the Steelers were ready to move on, and presumably ‘coaxed’ him into retiring.

    We have heard and written about Polamalu’s disappointment over the whole situation. He was recently honored at his alma mater and got to meet up with fellow alumnus, Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, while there. I also saw him with Brett Keisel recently.

    But he hasn’t been seen, according to Ed Bouchette, near the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex or at Heinz Field since he and the Steelers parted ways. He said this during a chat yesterday when asked if Polamalu still had his issues with the team for how they handled the end of his career.

    “I’d guess yes”, he said at the end of his answer after noting the lack of his presence surrounding anything involving the team since his player career came to an end. He was honored at a Pirates game, and that has been about his only ‘public’ appearance in the city that I am aware of.


    It is unfortunate to read about one of the greats in the history of such a storied franchise having his issues with the team for which he played, but Polamalu is not the first—even with the Steelers—and he won’t be the last, either.

    I also don’t think this cold shoulder is one that will last between himself and the organization; or at least I hope. He is never going to be one to make frequent public appearances. He is simply not that kind of person, generally reserved in his personal life.

    But I am hopeful that in time he will make peace with how things ended and come back into the fold, at some point. He doesn’t need to be Jerome Bettis, but it would be good to see him, and hear from him, every once in a while.

    It is understandable if that would take time. Polamalu was not ready to hang it up. He had just signed a two-year contract extension and was no doubt planning on seeing at least another year. He played 12 games in 2014, recording 61 tackles with a forced fumble, but just one pass defensed. He had five forced fumbles, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and two sacks the year before in 16 games.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • pittsburghjoe

      Exactly how long did Troy expect the Steelers to keep trotting him out there? That’s about as gentle as is gets when you are fired. Don’t be the modern Terry Bradshaw, Troy.

    • NinjaMountie

      It’s a shame that there is animosity from Troy. I would think an intelligent person, as Troy is, would understand that the team has to do what’s best for the team. It was time for him to step down. He wasn’t salary friendly enough to keep around as Harrison has made himself.
      I feel that the Steelers organization handled that about as well as it could be done.

    • francesco

      Loved Troy just as much as HWard.
      I feel both of them were given a harsh unwelcome.

    • Steeler Nation!

      He’d have to shoot off at the mouth to be a modern Bradshaw. I loved Bradshaw the player but he’s always had trouble when his mouth opened.

      Troy had some seasons with injury issues and came back the next looking like the best defensive player in the game. I’m guessing he thought he could do that one more time.

    • Steve

      Asking a player or coach to “Hang it up” is a tricky situation and the Steelers have had to do this numerous times as All teams do. Many times people want to have one more year to show they can still do the job and it’s got to be tuff for parting ways. Steelers need to do a better job of this, cause the media gets hold of it and does not make them look very good. Especially with the Steelers, Coach Arians was said to be retiring. He never retired. We don’t need false news like this makes Steelers look bad.

    • capehouse

      It’s not like we’ve had a logjam of capable players at Safety since Troy left. Will Allen and Robert Golden weren’t setting the league on fire. We basically gave Shamarko Thomas a roster spot because he was a good gunner, although he made some bone headed plays at that position too, over keeping Troy. If Troy thought he could play and was forced to retire I think he deserves to be pissed. He was done being an impact player but he still lead the team in tackles his last game in the playoff loss to the Ravens. Steelers botched the exit of a Hall of Famer.

    • capehouse

      Steelers only saved $3.75 mil by having him retire. Arthur Moats makes $2.88 mil this year. I’d take Troy right now over Moats

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Safe to say he was beloved by all. Toward the end of his career as his skills diminished, it seemed as if the D was better with someone who freelanced less and played within the parameters of the D. If he would have taken a cut would it have been worth another year or two? If even in some reduced role?

    • NinjaMountie

      3.75 is a good portion of money. That wasn’t my point, though. He was owed, I believe, over 8 million dollars if he would have played that year. He wasn’t worth it. I loved him, but he wasn’t worth that money. You’re going to have to eat dead money at some point.

    • mem359

      I don’t know if it was Bouchette or another reporter, but I remember an article soon after the TP retirement that claimed he was mad at the team, and as proof pointed out that he was not at some team function in Pittsburgh with other former players.

      Ignored the fact that Troy was just starting a trip to China as part of a Steelers goodwill tour (so probably didn’t want to fly CA-PA-CA-China on consecutive days). I don’t doubt that he has regrets, but it feels like this is being blown out of proportion.

    • Steeler Nation!

      I agree in that I would’ve been fine with hearing “Bruce Ariens fired as OC”. His firing extended #7s career to the point that we are championship contenders now. He wouldn’t have survived these build up years in Ariens system.
      For Troy though, it’s a little different. He’s a legendary player. We are always ok with it when a player calls it quits. But if the organization says it’s time, they kind of get a black eye. I think he was mostly washed up, and the team made a shrewd business decision. As much as I didn’t LIKE it, it was probably the right decision.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I hope that the Steelers fan’s appreciation for Troy outlasts any antipathy he has for the Steelers organization.

    • Conserv_58

      Not me. Troy is 36.

    • Steeler Nation!

      The hunting trip is a good sign!

    • NW86

      That’s the danger of looking just at 1-year cap charges/savings in a vacuum. They saved 3.75M in cap charges THAT year (2015) by eating the rest of his signing bonus proration in one year and removing any dead money from 2016. But they actually saved his entire $6M salary in both cash and cap – the cap savings were just spread over 2015 and 2016. And in 2015 they were very tight against the salary cap.
      Moats makes $2.25M in 2017, a year when they weren’t that tight against the cap.

    • Steve

      Would have been fine hearing Arians was fired and you are correct that it extended Ben life as a Steeler. The lies is what I have a problem with, just tell the truth.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      People forget that he was guessing wrong to many times his last season. Not anticipating the play but often spinning one way with a the receiver going the other. Great player, maybe they could have played him one more year but I always tend to keep folks beyond their shelf life as players.

    • Conserv_58

      Troy and Hines may have felt they had another year or two left in them, but IMO, they were in denial and thus had a very difficult time admitting to themselves that it was better to leave the game when they did.

    • capehouse

      I’d have to look back but since Troy retired and wasn’t a post June 1st cut the Steelers took his full cap hit that year, so they saved $3.75 off his $8.25 cap hit that year.

    • capehouse

      Sure. I just think something could’ve worked out. We’re paying Deebo almost $2 mil to sit on the bench, although he’s still the best pass rusher we have and Troy had clearly lost a step or two.

    • NinjaMountie

      Was there an attempt? Did Troy not want to take a pay cut? Did the org not offer one? I don’t know if any of these things happened or not.
      I just thought it was time to let him go and I figure that will never be easy on either side.

    • Conserv_58

      Watching him play his last year was tough sometimes because it was easy to see that he could no longer cover ground like he used to. He was relying heavily on his intelligence and experience to make plays. A lot of guys at that stage of their playing careers have a hard time admitting to themselves that the don’t have it anymore. Their pride can’t come to terms with knowing it’s over. Hines was the same way. Hopefully it won’t be long before Troy is seen at Steelers team functions such as alumni weekend.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yeah, it was clearly time for him to take a seat. It’s always sad when the greats aren’t able to go anymore. The saddest thing is that it always happens when they are young. 30’s is not old. You can still do everything that you used to do. You just can’t do it at the level professional sports require.

    • Conserv_58

      Using Deebo as an example to compare to isn’t even close because Deebo’s situation is unique.

    • ImMikeD

      I know retirement was for different reasons, but Jack Lambert isn’t much of a fixture since his retirement in Pittsburgh and especially around the Steelers. Yet, the Steelers fans revere and adore him. In that context, I can’t see the fan’s ever giving up. I only hope that if Troy can’t mend the fences with the organization, he at least sees his way to give us fans a little love

    • Conserv_58

      Your last sentence is the exact reason why NFL player’s careers have a short shelf life. QB’s and Kickers are the only ones that can play late into their thirties and forties and still be productive.

    • NW86

      Agreed. Troy has never said anything about it, which leaves the media to speculate. Media speculation always goes beyond reality. Troy may have been miffed/hurt a bit, but nobody really knows.
      I’m a Steelers fan and a Troy fan, but I don’t particularly care what Troy’s exact relationship between Troy and the Steelers brass is. Frankly it’s none of my business. I’m still going to be a fan of both.

    • NW86

      Right, and $2.25M dead money came off of 2016 cap. $6M savings.

    • Conserv_58

      Most fans that saw the Steelers of the 70’s play also know that Jack Lambert was a lone wolf in his private life. He despised the limelight and being interviewed. It explains why he took a job as a forest ranger after retiring. Deebo is a lot like Jack.

    • ImMikeD

      I agree, but you just described Troy as well (minus the forest ranger).

    • Darth Blount 47

      If we are looking for parallels, there are some to be found. The great debate between the selfish love you have for an animal, versus the incredible anguish of having to put them down. Can you coax one more year out of them? Will God let you? But is it wise? And for what purpose, truly?

      I may be in the minority, but I think Troy had one more year left in him. That said, I can’t or won’t deny, that watching him go from his penultimate year to the last one, was hard to watch. And though I was heartbroken to see the career end, I understood. But when Troy came out and said that he had more in the tank, I was instantly torn. For this was like a dog being able to tell you that he isn’t in as much pain as you think, and he still can bring immense joy in some facet, for a whole ‘nother year. How can you turn your back on that? Business. That’s the only real justification. Business. But don’t fool yourself, it has ramifications. As is clearly being seen and felt, now, across Steeler Nation.

      The current and obvious parallel is Ben. Many already have his obituary in the typewriter (do those still exist? Lol). Some with shovels in hand, I’ve seen more people than I ever thought possible, also ready to walk Ben into the glue factory themselves. A starting Safety like Troy can have a tremendous impact upon a football team. But a QB? There is absolutely no comparison. What Big Ben means to this team, should never be understated. But when we see the likes of Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson, some of us start to salivate. Look at the new puppy, we say. Isn’t he soo cute?! And then we look to our old, worn, but still fighting boy in the corner on the rug, and we ask ourselves: “Can you coax one more year out of them? Will God let you? But is it wise? And for what purpose, truly?”

      The consideration had to be made, and perhaps for Troy’s own sake, even though it was hard to take, that he still be able to get around pretty well in his old age. Bettis talks about how hard he assumed it would be, when he extrapolated how he felt after the game-days toward the end, with how he’d feel 10 or 20 years later. And it terrified him. That balanced decision between letting Troy have one more, versus knowing Troy was going out quite healthy, was that delicate dance that adults have to do everyday around the world. Luckily for us, we aren’t talking about life or death. And because we aren’t, I can’t wait until we can see Troy a bit more often, and occasionally sporting our beautiful colors again. The great thing for us is, Troy was a legend for multiple reasons. Unlike Rod Woodson, Troy ONLY wore Steeler colors. And because of that, and many other reasons, it will be a wondrous thing that we all know is coming, the day he gets to make the shortest speech in Hall of Fame history, in Canton. We’re all guaranteed that opportunity to pack the stadium and cheer Troy on — one more glorious time.

      And in the end, when Ben retires, and his silent and not-so-silent detractors have their wish, my hope is that he doesn’t go the same way as Bradshaw, or I guess even Troy, but instead like The Bus. Or Franco. Or Mel. Or many other Steeler legends that I can name — who wave their Terrible Towels proudly and consistently. Just like I think and would bet Troy still does, in the heart of his man cave, on Steeler football Sundays.

    • ImMikeD

      And neither here, nor there, I was only referring to the fans loyalty to the players