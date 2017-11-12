Hot Topics

    Browns Attempted To Trade For WR Terrelle Pryor Before Deadline

    By Matthew Marczi November 12, 2017 at 05:40 am

    While the Cleveland Browns are possibly working on incorporating recently conditionally-reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon into their offense—which is still at least a few weeks off—it seems that the front office was perfectly aware of their shortcomings on that side of the ball.

    On the heels of the catastrophic trade-that-wasn’t when the Browns botched their acquisition of quarterback AJ McCarron, Mary Kay Cabot reported yesterday that the team also attempted to acquire a wide receiver in advance of the trade deadline. One they are already rather familiar with: Terrelle Pryor.

    The former Ohio State quarterback had something of a breakout season for Cleveland last year, which helped earn him a nice little payout on a one-year deal with Washington, though he has failed to live up to expectations there.

    Cabot says that the Browns pursued Pryor, but Washington was not interested in dealing him, in spite of his troubles to get off the ground in his new home. He has 20 receptions for only 240 yards and one touchdown through eight games.

    As she noted in the article, Cleveland would have only been on the hook for about $1.5 million of his $6 million contract, half of which was a signing bonus. Half the season is already over and has already been paid by the original team, for which the Browns would not be responsible.

    The Browns envisioned a ‘dream’ trio last season of Pryor, Gordon, and Corey Coleman, their first-round pick in 2016, at the wide receiver position. They currently have none of them on the field.

    Pryor is, of course, otherwise occupied on another team after the team was unwilling to sign him to a more costly contract. Gordon is in the process of working his way back onto the field for the first time since the 2014 season due to a litany of suspensions.

    Coleman, meanwhile, has suffered his second hand injury in as many years, this one having put him on injured reserve, though they are hoping to be able to get him back shortly to pair with a thoroughly uninspiring group of targets, including the disappointing free agent acquisition, Kenny Britt.

    Cabot said that sources told her Pryor would not have been opposed to the trade. Presumably, he is not thrilled with his struggles in Washington, but he also already has a rapport with Browns head coach Hue Jackson, who was instrumental in his transition.

    Jackson was still the offensive coordinator with the Bengals when Cincinnati as he began his transition to wide receiver. The Raiders drafted Pryor while he was the head coach there in 2011, so the two have quite an intertwined history.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • will

      Man……..the Brownies are messed up. Is there a way to ban them from the league for decades of poor performance?

    • Ichabod

      Instead of banning them, I heard that since Buffalo seems almost respectable this year, they will swap divisions with the Brownies. This way New England has less of a threat to their division titles now and in the future.

    • will

      LOLLOL

    • Mister Wirez

      This “stats” guy they pay a gazillion dollars to, should be run out of town. Factory of Sadness indeed.

    • Conserv_58

      Washington Red Skins receptionist: “Hello. Mr. Snyderbrenner, er, I mean, Mr. Snyder, I have the Cleveland Browns on the phone and they want to talk to you.”

      Snyder: “Thank, you. I’ll take the call. Hello, this is George Snyderbrenner, DOH!, I mean Daniel Snyder. What can I do for you?

      The Browns: “We’re calling to inquire about the possibility of a trade for Terrell Pryor.”

      Snyder, (chuckling): “Wait. You want to trade for a player that didn’t want to play for you anymore? What makes you think that he would accept being traded back to you?”

      The Browns: “Uh, yeah. We’ve come to realize that we may have undervalued Mr. Pryor and were prematurely mistaken in our evaluation of his worth to our organization. Therefore we are willing to trade one or five of our many picks to get him back. So what do you say, Dan?”

      Snyder, (silently fist pumping with his staff): “Well, we really like Mr. Pryor and what he brings to ‘our’ team. Tell you what I’m going to do. I’m going to consult with my staff and get back to you once we determine the proper compensation package it will require to pry him from our grip. Sound good to you?”

      The Browns: “Heck, Yeah! We’ve got lot’s of really good picks to work with so let’s make a deal!”

      Snyder: “You’ve got, what, two first round picks besides the one you’re going to get after the season is over, right?”

      The Browns: “Yup! Ain’t that cool!”

      Snyder: “Yes it is. You’ll also have the first overall pick in the draft again too.”

      The Browns: “Yup. It looks that way. Need any cheerleaders or lifetime passes to the Rock-N-Roll HOF?”

      Snyder: “I’ll get back to you.”

    • Applebite

      Pryor shouldn’t want to be back in Cleveland…unless he’s playing in another uniform. The fact they didn’t keep him around suggests they thought they knew better of what they had. No use regretting it now..

    • Doug Andrews

      He’ll probably be back there next year

    • Sam Clonch

      Would have been hilarious!

    • steelcityinny

      The Browns Organization is just a laughing stock for the rest of the NFL, how could anyone be a fan and actually pay money to see their games.