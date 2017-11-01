Hot Topics

    Carnell Lake Says Joe Haden Capable Of Taking Away Half The Field

    By Alex Kozora November 1, 2017 at 01:04 pm


    Consider Carnell Lake a happy man. Over the last two years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been hell-on-wheels in adding to their secondary. Drafting Artie Burns and Sean Davis. Trading for J.J. Wilcox. And signing Joe Haden, who might have been the biggest short-term impact of them all. In a rare moment speaking with the media, Lake was pleased with Haden’s performance.

    “He’s a stabilizing factor,” Lake told reporters via Steelers.com. “He’s experienced. For awhile, teams weren’t throwing his way, really. Just the fact that he can take away a side is crucial.”

    Though Haden’s Week One performance was a bit rocky, a byproduct of coming to the team right before the season began, he’s settled in. A learning curve reduced because of the time he spent in Cleveland.

    “He picks things up very quickly,” Lake said. “He has some experience with our defensive scheme because of former coaches he had in Cleveland who had Steelers experience, too.”

    Lake is referring to Ray Horton, the former Steelers’ defensive backs coach who had two stints in Cleveland as their defensive coordinator. And of course, Haden being a veteran helps cut down the time needed to learn the ins and outs of the system, too.


    For the year, Haden has 16 tackles, five pass breakups, a sack, and an interception. Based on our charting, including Sunday’s win over Detroit, Haden has given up just two completions on 11 targets, both of which came in the first week of the season. Opposing offenses have definitely noticed, preferring to pick on Burns (23 targets) instead.

    Haden has made Lake’s life easier. His steady, don’t-need-to-worry-about-him presence has let Lake develop the younger guys who need all the coaching they can get.

    “Joe is a good teammate. He’s really been able to allow us to concentrate on other guys. My attention has been to focus on other corners to get them ready. Continue to help develop Artie. I think having Joe on the other side is inspiration to him.”

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • I bet Joe’s happy to be here and winning as well!

    • ATL96STEELER

      If this campaign goes on to result in something special…Colbert could be the unsung MVP.

      The Haden and Alualu signings have been worth their weight in gold.

    • ATL96STEELER

      True, but he was going to be playing somewhere, and just about anywhere would deliver more wins.

      It sounds like Tomlin made an impression on him over the years, and the feeling was mutual…given how quickly he signed, I can believe it.

      I think both are better off for sure!

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      I think it’s appropriate to remember that a coupe of years ago we had a great debate about Carnell Lake on this very blog site.

      Some people were calling for Lake to be fired because our pass defense was so bad, that must mean he’s a bad coach. Other people argued he was a good coach, but that he had no talent to work with.

      The Steelers go out and draft a 1st round CB, and a 2nd round SS, and then sign a $10+ million pro bowl CB. Suddenly we have the #2 ranked pass defense in the NFL, and Lake looks like a lot better coach. Go figure.

      I’m a firm believer that in today’s NFL you must have (at least) two high caliber CB’s to limit the top passing offenses. We have that now. And our defense is looking very strong once again.

      Kudos to Kevin Colbert for going out and getting us some talent in the secondary. And Kudos to Lake for coaching them well.

    • MintDragon

      Yep, for sure. And Joe certainly values stability in an organization coming from an annual dumpster fire while hearing and witnessing the Steelers’ stability year in and year out. Great signing.