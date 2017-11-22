Hot Topics

    Clear Plan Not Yet Evident For Martavis Bryant

    By Matthew Marczi November 22, 2017 at 11:00 am

    In case it has not yet become obvious, the Pittsburgh Steelers are using rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as a starter. On Sunday, he only came off the field for two snaps that came before the final drive of the game when starters were replaced that were not out of the 13 or 23 personnel packages. And for the record, it was Martavis Bryant, not Antonio Brown, on the field for the 13 snap.

    But when it comes to Bryant, at least based on Thursday’s game against the Titans, it seems that they may have plans to use him rotationally at this point, as there was a clear, though not perfect, pattern of interchange between himself and Eli Rogers, the latter of whom was able to see a couple dozen snaps.

    Bryant played roughly double the amount of snaps that Rogers had, but the two combined played very nearly the entire game, since they almost exclusively operated out of the 11 personnel, in part due to injuries, and in part due to the intention to use the no-huddle and hurry-up.

    All told, the pair have only logged about 75 or so snaps on the field together at the same time, the vast, vast majority of which came in the first few games of the season, and none in the past several games. It’s slightly striking to see while sorting through our charting as to how their snaps avoid one another.

    It was Rogers, rather than Bryant, who started the game with the offense, participating in all six of the snaps on their opening possession. Then it was Bryant’s turn, seeing all of the five snaps on their second possession.

    From there, we saw some mixing and matching of the two over the course of the next two drives, both just three plays apiece. Bryant logged the first four of five plays on their next possession, but was replaced on third own—Bryant was just targeted on a go route on the previous play, to explain that change.

    He then saw almost all of the remainder of the snaps in the first half with about three minutes to play, over two separate possessions. He logged 12 snaps before he was taken off and replaced by Rogers after a spike to stop the clock. This was after he recovered Brown’s fumble.

    Rogers again opened the second half, as he did the first, but on an extended drive, they went back and forth toward the end. It was the opposite on the next drive, another long one that Bryant started, and on which Rogers was sprinkled in toward the end.

    The elder receiver also replaced Rogers at the end of their 10th possession, on second and five from the 10, on which Brown caught his third touchdown. He then remained on the field for the duration of their final meaningful possession.

    It’s unclear to me exactly what the plan it. It seems to me that there is a loose rotation favoring Bryant, yet Rogers has been the one asked to start either half. Greater clarity is still sought with respect to the roles of the wide receivers behind their two starters.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Charles Mullins

      1. Get Rodgers Snaps.
      2. Keep AB & Juju on the field.
      3. Keep receivers fresh after Go routes/big plays.

    • CountryClub

      All that matter is that JuJu has taken over as the clear number 2. Bryant and Rogers are the co #3 and that’s fine. They each bring different things to the table. All those two guys have to do is make a play when the opportunity presents itself. Both of them need to stop dropping TDs.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Rogers plays in the slot plus it seems he either can’t get open and when he is open he drops the ball.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      It makes a lot of sense at this point. Juju can do everything. He should stay on the field.

    • John

      Can the circus not be in town for at least one week? How is the team supposed to build and prepare for a potential SB run with constant off-field distractions and commentary? JJSS is supposedly hurt this week. If so, Martavis should get more looks. Let’s see how it goes. Gilbert is the bigger issue right now.

    • John Pennington

      All this does is keep the uncertainty of MB going.Time to get the ball in his hands to free up the other receivers.The steelers will need all the recievers to be on board to win.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I am glad that there is a lack of clarity of how Martavis will be used as long as the Steelers know. If we are unclear; then hopefully the opponents are also making it more difficult to gameplan.

    • steelburg

      I have to admit I’m a bit confused by the rotation myself. Rogers hasn’t been nearly as effective this year and Bryant just isn’t making the same kind of big plays he use to make. This probably is nothing big but I looked up the two receivers that the team tried out recently and both are bigger guys who are tabbed as guys who can take the top off the coverage. I don’t know if that means anything at all for MB. But my hope is that we some how get him going right before the playoff runs starts.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I wonder how Marcus Tucker is progressing. Wouldn’t mind him moving up and taking Eli’s spot.
      As for a clear plan for Martavis: Keep catching the ball and making plays. Stay ready and hungry.

    • Rick McClelland

      MB dug this hole, and now he’s going to have to fill it back in and get back to level ground. He could do that by getting under some of those long balls Ben has thrown to him and taking it to the house a few times. Do that for the remainder of the season and through the playoffs and you’ll be golden again. Catch a ball like that to win the Super Bowl and you’ll get that trade wish when your value goes right through the roof and makes it worth it for the Steelers.

    • Charles Mullins

      I am not sure what you are remembering, but Rogers hasn’t stuck out to me as a dropper. I am sure Falcon or Matt have some great stats that proves one of us to be foolish.

    • Intense Camel

      Say it with me Haley- Slants

    • pittfan

      Other than the dropped punt (which is big) I don’t recall Rogers having problems catching the football. He does make things happen after the catch somewhat as well.

    • Ehrren Lee Phyzeque

      Clearly, the burden is on Haley to figure it out and quick. from this point forward essentially every game is a playoff game. They can’t afford to drop one. There needs to be improvement each week then peaking mid to late December right about Patriots time. If they can’t figure out what to do with Bryant by then under Haley, they never will.

    • AndyR34

      Just a hater…don’t need facts

    • AndyR34

      Why??? He’s clearly not as good, otherwise he would have replaced Eli already.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He dropped a td in the Lions game if I’m not mistaken.