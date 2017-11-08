Colts 2017 Week 10 Injury Report: Six Players Listed On Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium and their first injury report of Week 10 that was released Wednesday afternoon has six players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Colts were outside linebacker John Simon (neck) and defensive tackle Henry Anderson (throat). Simon has missed the last two games with his injury and looks likely to miss a third consecutive one on Sunday. Anderson, on the other hand, hasn’t missed a game this season.

Limited on Wednesday for the Colts were wide receiver Kamar Aiken (hamstring), cornerback Vontae Davis (groin) and cornerback Quincy Wilson (knee). Davis, however, as previously reported on Wednesday, isn’t expected to play Sunday against the Steelers

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Colts was running back Matt Jones (ankle). He has only played in three games this season for the Colts and was inactive last Sunday.