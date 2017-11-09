Colts 2017 Week 10 Injury Report: WR T.Y. Hilton Added Thursday As Limited

The Indianapolis Colts have now released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it includes the addition of two offensive starters on it.

Added to the Colts injury report on Thursday were wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (groin) and running back Frank Gore (rest). Hilton was limited during Thursday’s practice while Gore was given the day off for rest. Hilton is the Colts leading receiver and thus would be a huge loss if ultimately unable to play Sunday.

Also sitting out Thursday’s practice for the Colts were outside linebacker John Simon (neck), defensive end Henry Anderson (throat) and wide receiver Kamar Aiken (hamstring). Anderson definitely won’t play Sunday against the Steelers as he’s scheduled to be placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Saturday. As for Simon and Aiken, it’s looking like both will also miss Sunday’s game as well.

Colts cornerback Quincy Wilson (knee) was limited again on Thursday and thus there’s a good chance he’ll be one of the team’s seven inactive players on Sunday.

Running back Matt Jones (ankle) practiced fully again on Thursday and should be healthy enough to play come Sunday if needed.