Colts 2017 Week 10 Injury Report: WR T.Y. Hilton Officially Questionable On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have now released their final injury report ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it shows that two players have officially been ruled out for that contest with two more ending the week listed as questionable.

After failing to practice again on Friday, Colts outside linebacker John Simon (neck) and wide receiver Kamar Aiken (hamstring) have both been officially ruled out fir the team’s Sunday game against the Steelers. With Simon out, outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo will likely start in his place once again. The Colts also won’t have defensive end Henry Anderson (throat) on Sunday as he was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Thursday.

Ending the week listed as questionable for the Colts are wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (groin) and cornerback Quincy Wilson (knee). Both players were limited again during the Colts Friday practice.

Hilton didn’t start the week on the injury report but was added on Thursday with a groin injury. He is the Colts leading pass catcher entering Week 10. As for Wilson, if he doesn’t play Sunday, cornerback Nate Hairston will likely play in the slot for the Colts.

Colts running backs Frank Gore (not injury related) and Matt Jones (ankle) ended the week without game status designations. Both players practiced fully on Friday.