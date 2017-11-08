Hot Topics

    Colts DE Henry Anderson Out For Season With Laryngeal Fracture

    By Dave Bryan November 8, 2017 at 08:05 pm

    in addition to not having cornerback Vontae Davis for their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Indianapolis Colts also won’t have defensive end Henry Anderson for that contest, either.

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Anderson suffered a laryngeal fracture in the Colts Week 9 game against the Houston Texans and he will be placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list at some point between now and the weekend. Anderson will reportedly have a surgical procedure performed on Friday.

    Anderson had registered 22 total tackles so far this season and two sacks in 382 total defensive snaps played in nine games. With Anderson now out for Sunday’s game the Colts will likely replace him in the starting lineup with defensive end with Margus Hunt, who has 8 total tackles and one sack on the season.

    • dennisdoubleday

      Uh…. that sounds awful

    • That DOES sound bad–I hope he’ll be okay! Does anyone know what that is?!!!

    • pittfan

      Background
      A laryngeal fracture can occur following direct trauma to the neck region and may lead to life-threatening airway obstruction. For this reason, a patient suspected of having a fractured larynx should be treated in an emergent manner. [1]

      SOUNDS GNARLY!!