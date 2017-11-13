Hot Topics

    Colts Want NFL To Look At Hit By Steelers Stephon Tuitt On Jacoby Brissett

    By Dave Bryan November 13, 2017 at 04:53 pm

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is currently in concussion protocol as a result of a late third quarter hit from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt during Sunday’s game. According to Kevin Bowen‏ of 1070 The Fan, the Colts are curious to know why Tuitt wasn’t penalized for his hit on Brissett.

    Bowen reports that the Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Monday he will send notice of the play to the NFL for explanation.

    According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Tuitt can expect to be fined for his hit on Brissett even though referee Clete Blakeman and his crew didn’t throw a flag on that play. With that said, a slowed down replay of Tuitt’s hit on Brissett that followed the original tackle by Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier reveals that the defensive end may not have made significant, if any, helmet-to-helmet contact with the Colts quarterback. Instead, it looks like Tuitt’s left hand and arm might be the main reason why Brissett immediately grabbed the back of his head.

    While Brissett ultimately did not miss a play after suffering the hit, he did develop concussion-like symptoms after the game and was immediately placed in concussion protocol.

    We should know by the end of the week if Tuitt was fined for this hit.

    • kev4heels

      Pagano sent it into the league? Meaning he thought it was done on purpose. That’s ridiculous. What the league needs to be looking at is why Pagano felt it was ok to let Brisset go back in the game after showing obvious concussion symptoms. And immediately following the game, he was put in concussion protocol. That stinks for sure.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’m not sure I understand why Tuitt would be fined if Brissett was running with the ball and did not slide. Would it be because he was down by contact and thus a defenseless player?

    • Ace

      Should’ve been a foul and should be a fine. QB was wrapped up and clearly going down. Tuitt came in late and lowered his crown to make contact with his head/neck. Yes its bang bang, yes hes not officially down, but in today’s NFL, that should be a foul at the least, and not just because he is a QB. The offensive player needs to be protected from guys coming in late and contacting the head/neck unnecessarily. Those strikes to the back of the head are deadly.

    • Milton Farfara

      Call me a Homer but I just can’t see a fine being levied. Brissett was technically still up and was running before the wrap and for the life of me after a few views I don’t see helmet to head contact.

    • PittShawnC

      $24,309 coming outta Tuitt’s pocket in the next few days (rightfully so)
      Almost identical to Shazier’s hit on Kizer Week 1.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      So a quarterback is protected at all times even when he is running the ball and does not slide? Not being smart; I just dont know what the current NFL policy is.

      The scenario you describe would bring a multitude of flags if it applied to all runners.

    • WilliamSekinger

      I don’t know what everyone is seeing in this video, but Tuitt never makes helmet to helmet contact…

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Kizer was sliding.

    • Nolrog

      Helmet to helmet contact on a player going down.

    • Nolrog

      Can’t hit anyone in the head area. That should have been a penalty if it was anyone, not just a QB.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      yes but his forearm makes contact with the helmet. So it is a blow to the head. I’m just confused as to what point a runner becomes defenseless. It did not look like he was sliding to me.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Should be a foul/fine even when Tuitt does NOT make helmet to helmet contact??

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      That is not currently a rule is it? There is helmet to helmet contact on many tackles – or our you suggesting it should be a rule?

    • Chad Sanborn

      its not helmet to helmet though. He hit him with his hand in the back of the helmet.

    • WilliamSekinger

      A blow to the head is protection for a QB in the pocket. A) Brissett is not in the pocket and b) Brissett is a runner. There is no foul here.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I see Tuitt’s arm contacting back of Brissett’s helmet which is a blow; but not sure his helmet does make contact. The refs should have been able to hear that.

    • WilliamSekinger

      No it absolutely is not a current rule.

    • PittShawnC

      True, but Shazier lowed his head to strike just like Tuitt did.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      a sliding player is protected – they are considered defenseless at that point. A runner with the ball is not… at least not yet.

    • WilliamSekinger

      You seem to be inferring that Tuitt hit him helmet to helmet. Please tell me where/how Tuitt hits him with his helmet?? You people are nuts.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I don’t think he did. The blow came from his arm. Now maybe NFL could fine him since Brissett was down by contact when the blow came but for the life of me dont know how Tuitt could have pulled up.

    • WilliamSekinger

      You can tell he reacts to the blow from Tuitt’s arm because he immediately raises his hand protectively to the very back of his head where Tuitt’s arm made contact.

    • Chad Sanborn

      and that is why no flag was thrown in the game.

    • Ace

      It looks like to me that he did make contact. Hard to tell. I’m not talking what the rule is and isn’t. I’m saying that in my opinion these type of plays should be penalized. The runner is clearly going to the ground. Tuitt comes in late, lowers his helmet and strikes the back of his head with either his forearm or forearm and helmet. I don’t know all the intricacies of the rule, but in my opinion, these types of plays should be fouls and fines. There is no reason for Tuitt to come in late lowering his helmet and targeting the back of JB’s head.

    • Ace

      I think all players should be protected from unnecessary blows to the head. And they will be soon enough.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Agree. The real issue was how the concussion protocol was carried out. Some folks claiming he was knocked unconcious which should have been removal if true.

    • PittShawnC

      After starting at that thing repeatedly, I concur, I don’t think there was helmet to helmet contact.

      So that lower’s my odds of Tuitt getting fined to 80% lol

    • PittShawnC

      I just think it’s different when the head is targeted and I’m not going to be surprised if there’s a fine.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I was just trying to clarify whether you were saying it was current rule or should be. You answered my question. In rugby tackles are considered illegal and dangerous if contact is made above the shoulders. Of course players don’t wear helmets and there is no blocking in that game.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Hitting a runner in the head with anything other than your own helmet has never, and is not now a foul. Sometimes helmet to helmet contact on a runner is permitted even. Tuitt never hits him helmet to helmet, and the arm to the back of the head is not a foul either. Of course you have every right to your own opinion as to what you believe the rule should be.

    • WilliamSekinger

      lol

    • Bruce

      It is his hand and arm that hits the helmet, I’m just not sure why he is aiming that low. Brissett was going down, all he has to do is put his hands on him and make sure he’s down.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Can Pagano send the clip of Frank Gore’s “forward progress” being stopped while he’s at it??
      I’d like the league to look at that one too.

    • ThatGuy

      You mean the “hit” where Tuitt grazed his helmet with his HAND?! Indy is soft

    • Ace

      Yeah I don’t know the clear rule here. I’m just saying as a guy who loves the sport and enjoys watching it like all of you, I feel like efforts should be made to protect the players heads a bit more. And I know, these guys know what they signed up for. This game has turned into ugly injuries and kill shots. It’s a whole other topic, but in short, I think these types of plays need to be looked at and guys need to be protected a little more, especially regarding strikes to the head.

    • Ace

      That’s a big part of it for me. He’s wrapped and going down, why is Tuitt coming in so late with his helmet aimed down? He isn’t being pushed. Maybe instead of fines they should be forced to sit through an 8 hour course on player safety, proper tackling techniques, and the effects of the brain after repeated concussions and bruises.