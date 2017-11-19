Hot Topics

    Comparing The Steelers 2017 And 2008 Defenses Through 10 Games Played

    By Dave Bryan November 19, 2017 at 11:27 am

    With it being a mini by week of sorts, I figured today would be a great day to check in on how the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 defense is currently measuring up to the 2008 unit through 10 games played.

    As you can see by the key defensive statistics below that I like to follow when it comes to measuring NFL defenses, the 2017 unit still trails the 2008 unit in several categories.

    Perhaps the biggest discrepancy between the two units is the total amount of explosive plays allowed as the 2017 Steelers defense has allowed more than double what the 2008 unit did through 10 games played. With 7 of the explosive plays allowed by the 2017 Steelers defense being runs, that has resulted in their yards per carry average being inflated still. Additionally, those extra passing explosive plays allowed by the 2017 unit mostly explains why they are behind the 2008 unit in the yards per pass attempt allowed and adjusted net yards per pass attempt statistical categories.

    Make no mistake, this 2017 Steelers defense is still playing great this season and if they can start getting a better grip on the explosive plays allowed in their final six games they still might be able to rival the 2008 unit in several of these key stats. With that said, the 2008 Steelers defense only allowed a total of 27 explosive plays all season and thus the 2017 unit has already surrendered five more than that with six games remaining to be played.

    Stat Category Through 10 Games Played2008 Defense2017 Defense
    3rd Down Conversion Rate Allowed37.133.3
    Yards Per Rush Allowed2.964.08
    Total Sacks3634
    Total Turnovers1516
    20+ Yard Plays Allowed1533
    Defensive Points Allowed13.915.2
    Yards Per Pass Attempt Allowed5.76.7
    Adjusted Net Yards Per Pass Attempt3.74.4
    Successful Run Play Rate Allowed34.536.6
    Successful Pass Play Rate Allowed39.338.8

     

    Game2008 QBs Faced2017 QBs Faced
    1Matt SchaubDeShone Kizer
    2Derek AndersonCase Keenum
    3Donovan McNabbMike Glennon
    4Joe FlaccoJoe Flacco
    5David GarrardBlake Bortles
    6Ryan FitzpatrickAlex Smith
    7Eli ManningAndy Dalton
    8Jason CampbellMatthew Stafford
    9Peyton ManningJacoby Brissett
    10Philip RiversMarcus Mariota

    • Matt Manzo

      Run defense is a yard worse, too. And the QBs faced seems about the same, Rivers might tip the scales, though.

    • SteelersDepot

      Like I stated, that is mostly due to those big running plays allowed this season. Remember, one was 90 yards.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Thank you for the comparison! All in all they are pretty comparable.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Man that 2008 defense was something else!!ouuufff!!!

    • Chad Weiss

      This defense is gonna be special.They put a lot of real estate into it and it’s starting to show.
      For the first time in a long time I can’t wait to see these players on defensive side of ball play everytime they take the field. This is a dangerous team when they get the lead..

    • Jason

      This years unit has allowed more than twice the number of 20+ yd plays. That’s the difference. Miscommunication and undisciplined (Burns) on the back end.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Good stuff Dave and it is nice to see how close they match in a lot of categories. I wonder, do you happen to have missed tackle numbers from 2008 or are those not easy to come by? I ask because of how much we harp on this current roster missing tackles especially over the last 2 or 3 seasons.

    • Kevin Artis

      I would like to see how many rookies or second year players were on that 2008 defense. I would think it would of been very few if any. Lebeau didn’t like playing rookies

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Hard to have a top D with that many plays over 20 and giving up over 4 yards per run.