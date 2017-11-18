Hot Topics

    Defense Must Find Quick Fix For Sudden Vulnerability To Big Passing Plays

    By Matthew Marczi November 18, 2017 at 07:00 am

    Through the first several weeks of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were among the top secondaries in the league, not just in terms of limiting total yardage output, but also with respect to limiting the big play. Not just the explosive plays, but the huge, field-flipping plays, which often end up as scores.

    Part of that, admittedly, was due at least to a degree simply to luck. Alex Kozora wrote an article—or was it created a video—several weeks back highlighting some of the instances this season in which the defense got away with preventing a big play that was set up for them to give up.

    The defense has not been getting so lucky anymore in recent weeks, and it’s beginning to become a trend, which could become a problem, if the problem is not addressed quickly. As it has always been since the Dick LeBeau system was installed, this system is predicated upon keeping the play in front of you.

    Through weeks one through five, the Steelers did not allow a single passing play of 40 yards or more. Not one. It is a big reason why they were leading the league in passing yards allowed per game at that point. I can’t recall if they were the only team to have not done that at that point, but they were certainly one of the few.

    Now, five games later, they have allowed seven plays of 40 yards or more, starting with a big 57-yard touchdown from Alex Smith to De’Anthony Thomas in Kansas City, though of course they went on to win that game.

    The floodgates, since, have opened. While they did not give up any huge plays through the air against the Bengals a week later, they have given up two in each of their past three games, and they have hurt. Given that they have played twice this week, they have given up three touchdowns of 60 or more yards just in the past several days.

    It started on the other side of the bye week, with Matthew Stafford in Detroit finding success getting his receivers in space. He found Marvin Jones for 43 yards, and threw Eric Ebron open on an intermediate pass that went for 44. Mercifully, neither of them scored.

    But Jacoby Brissett had about two good passes all night on Sunday, and both of them reached their destination in the end zone. First it was a 60-yard strike to Donte Concrief, beating Artie Burns. Then it was a 61-yarder to Chester Rogers, attacking the Steelers’ Cover-3 with four verticals.

    Just last night, Marcus Mariota beat the defense for two long plays, including a 75-yard touchdown to Rishard Mathews, beating Coty Sensabaugh on a deep post, with safety Robert Golden missing a tackle on the back end.

    Topped off by another 42-yard hookup with Delanie Walker down the seam, that’s seven 40-plus yard passes allowed, including four touchdowns, in the past five games. The Steelers cannot allow this to continue to happen.

    • mem359

      Two things the Steelers did in the past to limit these sorts of plays:
      – Big cushions for the DBs
      – Defensive players didn’t usually see meaningful playing time until their 3rd season (more experience and system knowledge)

      And fans wailed and moaned about taking away the dink-and-dunk and getting young talent on the field… They are keeping points off the board fairly well, despite the big plays. Hopefully Butler will continue tinkering and adjusting to reduce the current flaws.

    • Dan

      They don’t really have a good deep coverage safety. Lots of SS type guys but no true centerfielder. That would help a lot. I also think the CBs have been more aggressive, too. Which has its pros and cons.

    • Nolrog

      They have to find a way to stop those long plays while not opening up underneath in the process.

    • capehouse

      Agree. You want to play your draft picks then you’re gonna have some growing pains.

    • Taylor Williams

      Davis is more than capable of being a deep safety if the Steelers keep him at FS. They keep moving him around. Mitchel is a SS playing the wrong position, so is Golden (who’s just a ST player). I’m not sold on Wilcox and Dangerfield isn’t getting any playing time for whatever reason.

    • ATL96STEELER

      I think you have to break down each one separately….Burns was noted to be a quick study. He needs to do one thing or the other…concede the 8-10 pass and make the tackle, or play up closer and challenge off the LOS. Playing a 10 yd cushion and trying to make up the ground on the throw in the air, is just going to invite more stop and go type routes.

      S over the top when the WR1 is on with Sensabaugh’s side.

      Aside from that…that FS has to be able to finish tackles in space…comical watching Mitchell and Golden the last two weeks…they must find a FS in the draft…period. Or a SS and move Davis to FS.

    • ATL96STEELER

      This ^

      Davis is more of a FS…adequate at SS. This position has to be high on Tomlin/Colbert’s list…Mitchell is what he is, but now he’s hit that point where his availability is going to be hit or miss from week to week…time to move on to a younger player.

    • Dan

      I’ve always seen him as more of an SS though I think I am in the minority there. He was moved around a lot at Maryland, usually out of necessity. The Steelers tried him at nickel which didn’t work and then moved him to strong safety. They probably don’t want to move him again and will let him develop where he is. I just think he does run support and intermediate coverage better. Mitchell has a similar skill set, but is older and more expensive. No one else is particularly great in coverage.

    • EdJHJr

      If not those 2 plays and about 2 on offense, I’d have nothing to complain about

    • Rob S.

      I think a lot of it comes down to discipline and attention to detail. Most if not all of Artie Burns’ deep plays have come on either biting on double moves or scramble drills where he gets flat-footed and loses the receiver. The first one on Thursday looks like it may have been a quarter quarter half defense (can’t remember the name for it), Davis tried to jump the 10-yard out route which opened up the middle for an easy completion because Sensabaugh was playing outside leverage. As for the second one, it looks like they may have caught us in the right defense running a cover 2 beater and to be perfectly honest, the seam has killed the Steelers for at least a decade and we still can’t seem to figure it out. Those are the only specific examples I can recall, but I’m sure there’s other instances of players trying to do too much, or just getting complacent after they successfully cover the initial route.

    • Rob S.

      I think there in lies the problem. The secondary is becoming aggressive making plays on the short ball and trying to get turnovers. When they guess wrong it ends up being a big play. The last few years under Dick LeBeau it was the opposite, play it safe give up 5-7 yards at a time and make the tackle. For me, if they can cut it down to one big play a game while still playing tight coverage underneath and getting turnovers, I’ll take the trade-off.

    • Alan Tman

      I’m extremely happy with the defense. My only complaint is not enough production from the OLB, Artie Burns is a little lackadaisical and doesn’t want to tackle anyone. The offense just needs to be more consistent and we should be fine.

    • AndyR34

      Dangerfield doesn’t get playing time because he is on the practice squad!!! Duh! Otherwise, I’m impressed that you know more about the other players skill sets than the coaches do.