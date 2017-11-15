Hot Topics

    Dick LeBeau Will ‘Always Be Grateful’ For His Time In Pittsburgh

    By Matthew Marczi November 15, 2017 at 05:40 am

    I find it sort of baffling that we haven’t talked more about the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers are tomorrow going to face for the first time since his departure their former and longtime defensive coordinator, Dick LeBeau, who was one of the people most responsible for beefing up the organization’s trophy room in the 2000s.

    Of course, we’re the ones who do the writing around these parts, so it’s on us that it hasn’t been discussed much, but in our defense, we are working on a short week. Still, I think anybody who’s been a fan long enough—especially those who might have grown up watching LeBeau’s defenses—understands the enormity of his return to Pittsburgh.

    While the octogenarian was not ‘refired’ the way that Bruce Arians was before him, it does seem clear that the organization was ready, perhaps more than ready, to move on from LeBeau after 13 seasons following the 2014 campaign.

    There had been a verbal agreement in place for years that then-linebackers coach Keith Butler would succeed him as defensive coordinator. Butler’s contract was up at the time, and the defense had been regressing, so the change was predictable, perhaps even relatively amicable.

    Said LeBeau recently of his tenure in Pittsburgh, “my time with the Steelers, what the organization did for my life, I had so many good things happen for me there. I’ll always be grateful to Pittsburgh and the Rooney family”. But he added, “we’re in Nashville now”.

    Still, when the man was inducted into the Hall of Fame, as one of the great cornerbacks of his generation, he didn’t spend as much time talking about his playing days as he did the players he was leading to perhaps Hall of Fame careers in their own rights, like Troy Polamalu and James Harrison.

    “I was fortunate to be able to coach so many great players”, he said recently, talking especially about the 2008 championship team. “The defense, they set records that I don’t know if there will ever be those numbers again”.

    “The numbers they put up are actually equal to the numbers we put up when I played in the 1960s, and the game is so different now. So I’ll always remember that bunch”, LeBeau concluded.

    ‘Coach Dad’ currently has his Titans defense ranked 16th in the league in total yardage, while Pittsburgh sits second. The Steelers have allowed the second-fewest points per game, Tennessee 11th-most. The Titans have allowed 17 receiving touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns to Pittsburgh’s eight and six.

    The Steelers are tied with the second-most sacks in the league, while the Titans have the third-least. Yet typical to LeBeau’s teams, they are the only team to allow fewer than 20 explosive passing plays. Some things just never seem to change.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Brenton deed

      Press talk … he’s pissed. SOC

    • Steve

      LeBeau was always very cautious with his Defence. He Blitzed a few times, but Butler does it much more. He also Kept a safety in reserve, while Troy created havoc. Many people wanted more blitzing, while LeBeau didn’t want to get burnt.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      It will be interesting to me to see how the Steelers offense fares against the Titans using Dick LeBeau’s standards when he was here: stop the run; tackle the catch (limit YAC) and no explosive plays. Hope I got those right.

      Matthew Marczi had also mention these other benchmarks of his: 3.7 yards per rush; 4.7 yards per play; 5.7 yards per pass.

      He probably has new ones but will use this as a measuring stick of the offense in addition to recording a W of course.

    • Steve

      Sure wish the Steelers would have cut down on the Explosive plays last week.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      two too many to my liking.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Bum Phillips said long ago there’s 2 kinds of coaches: 1. Those that Have been fired. 2. Those that will be fired.
      I think Lebeau is too smart of a man-and too good a man-to be bitter. He had a great run here. Legendary defenses.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Here are the Titan’s coaches with Steeler links:

      Mike Mularkey
      Head Coach
      Steeler player 1989-91 coach i1996-2003

      Dick Lebeau
      DC/Asst HC
      Steeler DC 2004-14 coach 1992-96

      Russ Grimm
      OL Coach
      Steeler coach 2001-06

      Nick Eason
      DL Coach
      Steeler player 2007-10

      Keith Willis
      Asst DL Coach
      Steeler player 1982-91

      Lou Spanos
      LB Coach
      Steeler coach 1995-2009 Burgher

      Deshea Townsend
      DB Coach
      Steeler player 1998-2009

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      To compare the Steelers 2017 season production against LeBeau’s goals:

      Steelers averaging 3.6 yards per rush (3.7)
      Steelers averaging 5.5 yards per play (4.7)
      Steelers averaging 7.1 net yards per pass (5.7) [net yards per pass = (passing yards – sack yards divided) divided by (passes attempted + times sacked)]

      stats from Pro Football Reference