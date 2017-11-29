Hot Topics

    Film Room: Big Ben Makes Money Throws

    By Matthew Marczi November 29, 2017 at 06:20 am

    It is one thing to talk about something and another to show it. For the past two weeks, I have talked up the fact that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is more frequently hitting throws that he had not been earlier this season.

    That’s fine and all, but without visual evidence, such a claim will simply be either accepted or rejected based on the reader’s bias. I do believe that Roethlisberger has been making higher-quality throws lately, throws that few quarterbacks can hit with any kind of consistency, and below are some examples of such.

    Not every throw is rewarded, of course, and a couple of his passes that I wanted to feature here demonstrate that. The Steelers had an odd early rash of drops in the game, but Roethlisberger doesn’t get penalized in this exercise because of that. this early throw to Martavis Bryant found him in space that would have at least set up first and goal, if not scored.

    Just a handful of plays later, he threw a pass to Justin Hunter on second and goal from the two that definitely should have gone for six. Roethlisberger made sure to throw the back shoulder to where only his receiver could get it. Despite having two hands on it, however, he couldn’t secure it to the ground.

    Of course there was no shortage of successful hits, either. He would pair up with Bryant again midway through the second from 17 yards out, delivering a textbook arcing ball clear over the defender and into the basket of the receiver’s just for the touchdown.

    He followed it up with another fine play, including before the pass, on the two-point conversion, using a hesitation fake to help bait the cornerback as Antonio Brown slipped around him for the smooth connection and a tie game at 14.

    One of the nicest passes all season was the fade score to Brown at the end of the third quarter. This is what the kids refer to as dropping dimes, putting it right on the money for the receiver to lap up. Of course, because of the separation, it was virtually uncontested on air.

    Funnily enough, I’m not even going to talk about the 23-yarder at the end of the game. I want to wrap this up taking a look at this third-and-six conversion in the fourth quarter, one which Roethlisberger was able to hit Eli Rogers in stride. He has been hitting receivers on the move better lately.

    He has been doing virtually everything better lately, really, but most important is the fact that he is making what Mike Tomlin would call the ‘necessary plays’, hitting windows and angles of a higher degree of difficulty that separate failed plays from successful ones, and successful ones from explosive one.

    • Kevin artis

      If he can limit his customary interceptions we would be golden.
      It’s like you can feel it coming. I don’t if he gets overconfident or what but it’s becoming a habit.

    • Steeler Nation!

      A big chunk of HIS interceptions this year have not been his fault. Quite a few are the fault of his WRs.

    • Kevin artis

      I tend to agree with you but the bone head ones that we are all so familiar with needs to be limited considerably. Throwing into triple coverage, double coverage, tip passes at the line of scrimmage and just ill-aadviced throws that a 14 vet should not be making.

    • Conserv_58

      I’ll say one thing, when I look at what’s going on with the Giants’ Eli Manning I’m so thankful that the Steelers drafted Ben instead of him. Living in upstate NY I watch some Giants’ games and IMO, there is no doubt in my mind that Eli is done. Seeing is believing and there is no denying the fact that Eli is the key reason why the Giants season has been an abysmal failure.

      With so many teams needing QB’s this 2018 draft class just might have the most QB’s taken in the first round. It sure is going to be interesting to watch what is sure to be a feeding frenzy on day one.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Good looks, thanks MM. Now, if we can just get players not named Antonio to make the catch, this offense might be something.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Man, I can’t stand Rivers either, and reports at the time we’re the Steelers wanted him first. Agree, it worked out best for the Steelers 🙂

    • FATCAT716

      I haven’t seen alot of those this season. I have been advocating for Ben all season. You can’t control tipped balls but one thing each one of those Gif’s has in common is a clean pocket. He is comfortable in the pocket again because the line is playing so much better than earlier in the year. Bryant looks like he at least is getting on the same page. He’s familiar with Juju now. Bell is Bell again. All has Ben being Ben.

    • FATCAT716

      Juju is sure handed as well but after that it’s up in the air

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Absolutely. He just wasn’t playing, so..

    • walter

      Many of Ben’s early throws were just a tad too far and often just off the finger tips of receivers. Maybe his receivers were just a tad slow? or maybe Im looking through rose colored Ben glasses? With the cooler weather coming, Ben will be right on target from here on out. And if he falters? Its no matter because we have nobody better to replace him. Its live or die with Ben. Its feast or famine and I for one have always given Ben my full support.

    • melblount

      Agreed.

      BB’s 12 picks ties him with Mariotta for 2nd worst in the league, trailing only Kizer (14). His QB rating is 89.9, good only for 18th best in the league.

      Largely overlooked in the abundance of local and national articles/blogs/burps this week praising BB’s “great game,” were two very bad picks around mid-field, one that lead directly to a Packers TD, and one that the D bailed him out of, resulting in a (ill-advised) missed 57 yd FG.

      Also, BB missed a wide open AB and Bryant late in the game on a critical drive. AB’s spectacular catches, especially the miracle sideline grab, saved us from yet another disaster against an inferior team.

      Bottom Line: Ben’s “great game” (for those calling it that) was necessitated by his own bad mistakes. Those same bad mistakes against the likes of NE, PHI and a few others, will likely cost us a game, and DID cost us the game against JAX.

    • Conserv_58

      You may not like him, but you can’t deny his talent. Despite what the media has tried to make us believe about Eli, he’s not even a close second to Ben and Rivers. Personality wise, Eli is and always has been a pussified momma’s boy. The dichotomy between his and Peyton’s personalities is nigh and day.