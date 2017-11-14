Hot Topics

    Film Room: Breaking Down Pittsburgh’s Blown Coverages

    By Alex Kozora November 14, 2017 at 09:30 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense put the clamps on the Indianapolis Colts’ second half offense Sunday. They kept the game close until the offense finally got in gear and came storming back. So on the whole, allowing 17 points, recording three sacks, picking off a pass, it all looks good.

    Then again, there were a pair of 60 yard touchdown passes mixed in there. It’s the first time they’ve allowed two such plays in the same game since 1983, when James Lofton caught 71 and 73 yard touchdowns in a Green Bay Packers loss to the Steelers. So yeah, been awhile.

    How did things go so wrong? We’ll take a look at both plays today and find out.

    The first is easier to explain than the second. Donte Moncrief’s 60 yard score in the second quarter. Cover 3 with Artie Burns needing to carry Moncrief vertical. Jacoby Brissett executes a subtle but effective shoulder fake to get Burns to bite on a curl and Moncrief fakes breaking down to influence Burns even more. Burns is beat and he knows it. Tries to grab Moncrief to slow him down but can’t.

    Not Mike Mitchell’s fault. Isn’t going to be able to make up that kind of ground. Good throw and Moncrief scoots in.

    So that’s pretty clearly on Burns. He’s still young and can get influenced by an offense’s tricks. Joe Haden has had trouble with it too, so it’s not all “Artie being Artie” but those mistakes are clearly costly.

    The second one is trickier to figure out but only slightly. Again, single high look and Cover 3. Colts are in a 2×2 look with the slot receiver to the top running down the right seam. The #1 receiver runs an out route, holding the corner, and no one carries the slot (#2).

    It’s one of my biggest gripes with LeBeau and Butler’s defenses. They do a poor job of defending the vertical seam. 2015 against Seattle was the worst example of that but it’s shown up time and time again, even on plays where the QB didn’t look that way.

    Here’s an example of it early in the year, Week One against Cleveland. Not as costly but a 30 yard completion late in the game.

    And your GIF of what happened Sunday afternoon.

    So I am guessing this falls on Mitchell to carry #2. He has to match it. But I don’t get why the team can’t consistently carry that seam receiver instead of forcing the safety to squeeze the throw at the catch point.

    To cap it off, Hilton and Mitchell miss the tackle and Mitchell busts his ankle on the play while Chester Rogers waltzes into the end zone. U-G-L-Y.

    Here’s one example of it working how it should. Carrying #2 downfield. Watch Hilton in the slot to the bottom. That’s not a straight man coverage. That’s just matching the vertical threat. Why don’t we see it more often?

    There’s times where quarterbacks have thrown the seam, as the Colts did Sunday. There’s times it’s been opened and missed and times where the QB wanted to try a safer throw. The four verts concept is always a good way to beat Cover 3. The Steelers just haven’t quite figured out a way to consistently stop it. The answer, however, is there.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • The Chin

      And no qb pressure on either

    • Rye Stye

      Sorry, is Mitchell’s job as a safety to just stand in the middle of the field until the ball is thrown or is he allowed to read the play and move to where a receiver is breaking deep? I’m guessing he just has to stand there because that’s what he is doing in both clips. Wouldn’t matter anyway as he has no ball skills aside from slamming into the receiver hoping he will drop it. Please draft a safety in the first three rounds. Also, if you’re just going to stand 30 yards back maybe you can actually be a safety and make a tackle to prevent a long TD. If he’s not doing that, what is he doing back there?

    • Doug Andrews

      Good breakdown thank Alex.

    • Petherson Silveira

      If you want to play cover 3, its better you know how to play cover 3 rip/liz match, coz offenses will 4 verticals concept to you all day. Or send send seams from both slots, something is just wath is needed. Nick Saban run this on college level, so i am pretty easy thing to execute in the NFL. Give me a break Butler, you are not that stupid.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      But it is Artie being Artie. The only reason we’re not regularly talking about how weak he is, is because the times he’s been beat, like this, the ball has been fortunately overthrown – not every time, but 3-4 more in addition to the ones he’s already given up.

      This player should not currently be on the field for a Patriots game.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Yes.

    • Andrew

      who takes his place?

    • The Chin

      This should be good. I’m anxiously awaiting who you’d like to replace him

    • StrengthOfVictory

      When teams who aren’t the Pats and QBs who aren’t Brady can beat the Steelers using seam routes, you know you’ve got a problem.

    • Leek

      Patriots this! Patriots that! Patriots Patriots Patriots is all I here from people on here. This obsession over the Patriots is disturbing. Like are they the only team in the league?

    • 太阳三联

      Artie is just dumb AF IMO. Hopefully cam replaces him.

    • Leek

      But the Pats struggling to beat teams like the Jets and Chargers is not a problem?

    • EdJHJr

      As always great film. Is that Hilton who broke off. But why

    • StrengthOfVictory

      They’re 7-2, they’re the biggest threat in the AFC, and they’ve had the Steelers’ number for some time. Forgive me if I don’t take solace in what the Pats do against other teams.

    • Smitty 6788

      That’s ridiculous lmbo

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Because the weakness highlighted in this article (deep seam routes) is one the Pats exposed. That’s what makes it relevant.

    • Smitty 6788

      I agree this little brother syndrome is pitiful. Steelers play Tennessee Thursday not NE

    • KiJana Haney

      Great job alex. I am surprised that teams don’t run more zone beater with 3 receivers on one side.

    • Av232

      Well, given that it’s cover 3, he’s covering the deep middle third of the field. In the first indy clip, he’s clearly not at fault. On the second, that’s a tough spot for the safety to be in. A vertical seam route runs at the edge of two defenders responsibilities. Perhaps he’s become used to Haden hanging deep, and it looked like both CBs got sucked into the out route. Perhaps he made a mistake. But he’s not just “standing there waiting” as you say.

      Regardless, between he and Hilton, that tackle needs to be made.

    • Av232

      lol

    • Av232

      You can drop the pats part outof the equation.

      Every coverage in the league makes mistakes, especially after losing their starting CB that plays 100% of their snaps.

    • Av232

      At least they’ve moved on from the fire Haley and Tomlin nonsense.

      Oops, nevermind. I’m just in the wrong thread

    • Av232

      Wtf dude? Did you grade his Wonderlic or something? Get outta tahn

    • EdJHJr

      I’m not Ho Chi Minh, reply to him

    • Av232

      Hahaha nice response. Yeah that got twisted

    • Steelerfan4lifeinAZ

      And this is why NE continues to beat us because of the lack of consistent from our secondary. Gronk kills us on this route and it’s not surprising teams will continue to take advantage of this play. We definitely need to fix this. It will continue to be our kryptonite for the Steelers secondary