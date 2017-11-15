Hot Topics

    Film Room: Offense Filled With Missed Opportunities

    By Matthew Marczi November 15, 2017 at 07:30 am

    By far the most frustrating thing about this Pittsburgh Steelers offense is simply the fact that they can be so much better. And the damned fact of the matter is that they are way closer than you might think. It’s just these small little issues and missed every so often that trip them up and have been holding them back all season.

    Sunday’s game against the Colts was just chock full of them, and that is without even talking about the fact that they got into field goal range only to have their kicker miss his first attempt at a game-winning field goal, needing to get back down the field for him to get another chance.

    The missed opportunities came early and often, starting on the second play of the game. Ben Roethlisberger delivered what for all intents and purposes should be considered a solid deep ball. But Martavis Bryant seemed to have trouble locating it again, as happened earlier this year. Only on this occasion, the cornerback played it perfectly and was able to pick it off.

    Later in the quarter, following a sack allowed by Ramon Foster, Roethlisberger just missed what would have been a huge throw for about 25 yards between two defenders to Antonio Brown. That hole shot was one Matthew Stafford hit a couple times against the Steelers.

    Then, early in the second quarter, the blame fell to Brown, who like Bryant seemed to have a hard time locating a long ball. The throw was where it needed to be, but the receiver couldn’t find it, and perhaps was hearing footsteps.

    A frustrating number of the missed opportunities came on failed third-down conversions. The worst of all was probably the botched shovel toss to Jesse James. The toss itself wasn’t very good, but James wasn’t ready for it.

    Of course, it’s hard to be ready for an improvisation, an aspect of the Steelers’ offense that isn’t as important as it once was, but also results in his targets not having the same rapport.

    As the first half was coming to an end, the Steelers were driving, and driving well, only to see Roethlisberger fumble the snap, forcing him to fall on the ball and take an eight-yard loss. Do you see what kind of stuff I’m getting at at this point? Shooting themselves in the foot.

    Then there was the failed hookup with JuJu Smith-Schuster on third and five on a hot route, the Colts sending six on the pass rush. Smith-Schuster didn’t seem to get out far enough, but Roethlisberger’s throw wasn’t well-positioned, and the ball was knocked loose by a defender.

    Le’Veon Bell had a few frustrating incidents in this game in which he was unable to escape a one-on-one situation. This one was the most annoying, once again getting tripped up from behind, but more importantly resulting in a failed third-down conversion. He had another later in the game.

    There are too many instances of the team causing themselves their own problems. It’s easy to see things going much differently if they could stop getting in their own way and hitting on some of these potential big plays. As you should see here, the throws often enough are there, but it takes two players to complete a pass.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Conserv_58

      There is no doubt that we’ve all been waiting for this offense to achieve what we know they can. It’s frustrating to watch them get in their own way whether it be poor communication, mental lapses, poor play calling or what have you. The hope is that they finally put it all together and given that this the tenth week of the season, it’s a nationally televised home game, along with it being color rush week, it’s about time they begin to show championship form.

    • treeher

      It’s hard to buy the chemistry thing when a 20-year-old rookie comes in and looks like a seasoned veteran. Some of these guys just don’t have their heads in the game, IMO.

    • falconsaftey43

      Most of these are missed opportunities, but I couldn’t disagree more with the first play. Deep ball to Bryant was atrocious. The CB is playing way off to start the play, and bails at the snap. When Ben throws it, the CB still has a several yard lead on Bryant, and to make it worse Ben doesn’t throw it far enough were Bryant would have had a chance to out run the CB to the ball. It was short and inside on a throw where the CB was in great position to defend the deep ball during the entire play.

    • EdJHJr

      The shovel pass looks like a broken play attempt

    • mem359

      Flacco used to make a living on deep passes that were short & inside. How big was the CB? I’m wondering if Ben was trying to get a jump-ball situation for the 6′ 4″ Bryant.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      To my eyes it looked as if MB could have put more EFFORT into fighting for that bomb on the second play of the game.
      Likewise I thought AB got alligator arms on his footage above.

    • Jeff Dudash

      I agree. Bryant made almost no play on the ball and you’d hope his size would allow him to win a jump ball situation, but why did Ben choose to throw to him given the coverage?* I know we’re beating a dead horse, but Ben has got to make better decisions.

      (* This is rhetorical. We all know this was Ben’s attempt to make nice with MB.)

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Both Bryant’s and ABs plays looked like poor effort.
      Disappointing!! 😕

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      But infinitely catchable had a big guy like Bryant TRIED to fight for it.
      It looked like he was circling AROUND the defender hoping to get it without having to fight for the ball!

    • falconsaftey43

      1, Bryant has never been good at jump balls. Just hasn’t. Can’t force jump balls to a guy just because you want to do it.

      2. Desir is 6’1″ per his combine numbers, so he’s not short by any means.

      3. Bryant didn’t do a good job to stop the INT, but there was almost zero chance that that would have been a completion, dumb throw.

    • falconsaftey43

      I disagree that Bryant could have caught it. He needs to do a much better job preventing the INT, but no way he catches that ball. Not to mention, have you ever seen Bryant do a good job on a jump ball? I can’t. I remember many many more instances like this (not INTs but just not trying to high point it). It’s a dumb throw by Ben, period.

    • The Tony

      The JuJu play on third down. I was surprised that the defender wasn’t flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver. The hit looked clean to me but how often have you seen that hit been flagged in the league.

    • heath miller

      to me its typical of MB…. did he even know where the ball was ? the CB sure did…..but did bryant turn to find it? or is it the same old thing… he didnt turn to see the ball in the air and track it soon enough .. same as the previous week when he played.. so the CB got better position ? im not sure seems he didnt have a lot of ida where the ball was in flight? HEEEEEATH