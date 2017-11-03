Hot Topics

    Film Room: One Downside To Man Coverage

    By Alex Kozora November 3, 2017 at 02:19 pm


    Quick film room today. Lot of discussion this year,and this week after Carnell Lake’s comments, about man coverage. Numbers show the Pittsburgh Steelers are running it less than any other team in the league but as I wrote yesterday, it’s more about when they play it than just sheer frequency.

    While yes, the Steelers have to be capable of playing man-to-man and I think it’s been successful, there are going to be downsides to every scheme. One play Sunday night against the Detroit Lions showcased one of those flaws.

    Lack of vision on the football.

    When you’re facing a statue of a QB, it’s not as much of an issue. But even a semi-athletic QB like Matthew Stafford can make you pay. Man coverage means your back is to the football so if the quarterback breaks contain, the secondary is always going to be late reacting.

    That happened on 3rd and 10 in the third quarter of last week’s game. Stafford breaks contain (we’ll get to some of the rush lane issues next week, I promise) and with both receivers to the top running vertically, the corners carry and lose sight on the QB. Stafford has a huge lane to the left and scampers for a first down, an infuriating one at that.


    That’s not to say all man coverage is bad or that it shouldn’t be used. It’s effective and we’ve shown that time and time again. But it’s important to recognize some of the flaws to the concept and why in some games the Steelers have played a ton of zone.

    Kansas City is a great example. One of the league’s most mobile starters, Alex Smith, is not someone you want to play man coverage against. The Steelers played a ton of zone that game and shut down the Chiefs’ attack. Smith never beat them with his arm or his legs. You could see a similar story in a few weeks against Marcus Mariota.

    Sure, against the Tom Brady’s of the world, you better be playing more man-to-man, but that’s for a discussion that’s still weeks away. Man coverage is not the cure all even if the Steelers are better equipped to use it with the secondary they’ve built.

    Check out our friend Six Rings Of Steel over on Youtube. He’s as big a Steelers’ fan as they come and makes awesome videos. You can also follow him on Twitter here. 

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • CountryClub

      While this is true, it’s not something they need to worry about vs Brady. He’s not running anywhere. So far this year, the Steelers have played the least man D in the NFL. Not sure why they think they can just pull it out when they need it (Patriots). I hope they’re right, but I’m dubious.

    • capehouse

      A bit of a wild spin move by Watt. He’s gotta stay in more control. Lost contain a couple times that game.

    • dany

      Why you only beat Rodgers when he has a bad day or you’re truly elite, or when his defense blows it big

    • francesco

      That’s right. You just don’t all of sudden play man coverage when we meet the Patriots. You start now in certain situations to see what you got. When we do play the Pats…you can’t play man to man 100% of the time either. You have to disguise it and mix it up. Half play man and the other half zone perhaps. Never knowing which half plays when. Especially on 3rd down situations. But the defense should be working on it now if they haven”t.

    • Alex Kozora

      Sure, that’s why I said what I said. But man coverage isn’t the cure all for every QB and every gameplan. Just wanted to note it and provide a counterpoint.

    • cencalsteeler

      When in man coverage, someone, either a backer or a safety should be a “robber”. Instead of blitzing, he drops back into a soft zone and “spys” the QB for runs or looks to pick off a short pass underneath. It looks like Shazier was the “robber” in that GIF, but he went with the back and Stafford went the other way. It also looks like Hilton and Davis(?can’t see) doubled up on the same guy. Maybe Davis should have been down helping with the back out of the backfield to free up Shazier.

    • CountryClub

      Oh yeah, I get it and agree. It’s a solid post.

    • Mark

      TJ and Bud have to adjust their rush lanes once they get to QB. I love the Jet’s 5 man rush with 6 in cover, I’m hoping we can run that or put 6 on the line and drop 1, 2, or 3 into throwing lanes based on down and distance. We need to confuse the linemen and make them block one on ones.

    • PittShawnC

      Alex, any data (snap counts, etc) on how often Haden and Burns are in press coverage?

      That gif is a perfect example of what gives me nightmares thinking about TB…those big, juicy cushions at the line.

    • PittShawnC

      I couldn’t agree more Francesco and I’m hoping we take advantage of the QB’s we face in the 2nd half to get plenty of practice in

    • Dshoff

      Alex, I was so impressed earlier in the season when you did that article showing how well the Steelers rushed and did great contain at the same time. In the last two games, they haven’t done so well in that area.