    Film Room: Roethlisberger Turns Back The Clock For Game’s Biggest Play

    By Alex Kozora November 13, 2017 at 09:30 am

    Ben Roethlisberger is in his “Toby Keith” phase of his career. There’s a song of his that captures Roethlisberger’s point in his career perfectly. “As Good As I Once Was,” with the chorus:

    “I ain’t as good once was,
    But I’m as good once, as I ever was.”

    Roethlisberger may no longer be the consistently excellent quarterback he once was but he’s capable of making one great play of yesteryear. That showed up on the game-winning drive to beat the Indianapolis Colts, a 1st and 10 completion to Antonio Brown that gained 32 yards and put the Steelers in field goal range.

    It was a busted play, one meant to get the ball out quick, and turned into a make-it-up-as-you-go scramble drill Roethlisberger thrived on for a large chunk of his career.

    The call was a slant/flat concept to the boundary and a bubble screen for Martavis Bryant to the field. The ball is supposed to come out at the top of Ben’s drop. Both tackles are cutting the edge rushers to keep their hands down and keep the throwing lanes clear. That doesn’t lend itself to having to hold onto the ball. But that’s how things unfolded.

    So there’s pressure off his left side and as Big Ben climbs, up the middle. Two Colts who get a hand on him. But Roethlisberger keeps vision downfield. And that’s where Brown comes into the play. After sitting down on his original route, Brown realizes the play is breaking down. And like he’s done time and time again, he works the scramble drill. Run away from the defender, find grass, get in the vision of the QB.

    Ben makes the throw, Brown the catch, and AB does what he does best. Quick to secure the ball, get upfield, make several guys miss, and finish off the play.

    Two looks at it from the broadcast and replay angles.

    Roethlisberger working the scramble drill isn’t nearly as common anymore and why I’ve rejected the idea he’s still “Backyard Ben.” It’s been much more conventional and at earlier points against the Colts, he was struggling in those scramble drill plays (and guys weren’t getting open).

    It was Joe Haden, the fresh face from the outside, who commented on the chemistry those two have when the play falls outside its structure. Here’s what he said a couple weeks ago. 

    “The one thing he has with Big Ben is the scramble drill. Once that first initial route breaks down, AB is the best I’ve ever covered of helping the quarterback scramble and get open, creating the next route.”

    After the game, Roethlisberger told reporters that “When AB and I start making plays, it’s pretty fun.”

    Fun play. An old school one. And a game winner.

    Moments like that aren’t going to happen all the time anytime. But one time, it looks as good as it’s ever been.

    • James Cucinelli

      Doesn’t this play look like Jax game a few years ago – Ben to Hines Ward (I think night game) to set up winning score?

    • falconsaftey43

      Great grab by AB and good job by Ben getting the ball to him. Why doesn’t Ben throw it to Bell at first? Is he trying to look the CB of AB or something? End result was good, just trying to understand what he’s thinking.

    • Doogie

      We will need more of this as the season progresses.. Something is just off kilter with the offense.. JuJu is the most consistent player on offense the last two weeks.. But we will need more from rest of offense.

    • gdeuce

      that’s exactly what it reminded me of

    • Doogie

      Is it possible that Ben is getting tired of this offense? They way plays are called, etc.. I dont mean personnel so much as game plan and calls coming from sideline.

    • Froggy

      A great throw, a great catch, great running by AB after the catch, with fine blocking by Juju.

      Looking at it again, I noticed that Pouncey was a good five yards downfield when the pass was thrown (and he appears to have gotten some attention from a DB in coverage). Don’t they flag this anymore?

    • Kevin artis

      Thinking the same think we it happened.

    • walter

      What was MB doing on that play?

    • bob_1

      JuJu’s downfield blocking added 5-10 yards to the gain; kudos to him! I wonder whether a lot of Ben’s so-so play has been due to the emphasis on his getting rid of the ball quickly not allowing him to run plays like this. I appreciate the need to minimize his chance of injury, but sometimes we need to let Ben be Ben!

    • Gloria Burke

      I hope Ben can find the “fun” in football again. This season has not looked “fun” at all for him. He seems buttoned down somehow. I also was going to comment on JuJu setting the block on the inside then rolling to the outside lane to reset and give AB a couple more yards. I thought that was great persistent play by him.

    • Gloria Burke

      Apparently waiting for the screen play (with no blocking at all on that side from what it appears). Jessie James was more open on the near side than MB was on the far (from the quick glimpse in the gif)

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      Yes 100%. Look Haley wanted to kick it, Ben convinced them to go to for two. Ben came out during the press conference and said on the last drive it felt like we were going for OT. They ran the ball for christ sake with 1:45 left.

      He changed the play and that’s all she wrote. Leadership!

    • CountryClub

      Ben got bent backwards in an ugly fashion and he did seem to be limping afterwards. Hopefully he feels OK this morning.