Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Colts Notes

Game notes from last Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

First Half

– Kick return unit. Slightly different look with a six man front instead of five. McDonald-Moats-Matakevich-Golden-Chickillo-Fort. Conner/Walton/Nix the wedge, JuJu/Watson the kick returners.

– Out of the bye, Keith Butler brought back his over front a couple times. Seemed to be more successful. Also kept Hargrave at the nose and Heyward was always the 3T. So a more simplified version of it.

– Great rally to the ball by Mike Hilton on third down. Peels off man coverage to force Jacoby Brisssett short of the sticks.

– PR unit. DHB-Watson-Nix-Matakevich-Fort-Golden-Chickillo-Wilcox up front. Haden/Burns the jammers.

– Little surprised Ben Roethlisberger didn’t pull the trigger here. Maybe the INT to Martavis Bryant spooked him. Didn’t want to take another chance.

– Punt coverage. Watt-Fort-Canaday-Matakevich-Chickillo. Nix/Davis the wings, Golden the upback. Hilton/Wilcox gunners.

On the third punt after two straight holds, Arthur Moats subbed in for Watt and made the tackle. Good personnel decision.

– In this instance, Hilton carries #2. Unlike what happened on the touchdown to start the second half. Just inconsistent playcalls – don’t get it.

– Le’Veon Bell skinny through the hole.

– TJ Watt can’t spin away from this block. Loses vision, loses his gap. He had his worst game of the season.

And Watt wasn’t much better as a pass rusher.

TJ Watt probably had worst game of his short career Sunday. Run defense wasn't much better. pic.twitter.com/2rhPYa0LwH — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 15, 2017

Second Half

– Good seals by Eli Rogers and JuJu Smith-Schuster on 3rd and 1.

– Interior and exterior pressure on this extra point block. Lot of problems.

– Jesse James. Eyes down, whiff.

– Disappointed Bell couldn’t get the edge.

– JuJu…fearless. 20 yard reception on third down.

– Lastly, assortment of clips of the Steelers’ DL beasting and feasting.

Hargrave, Heyward, Tuitt all dominating the LOS. From 2nd and 1 to 3rd and 6. pic.twitter.com/eyVQUMmQre — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 15, 2017

No homer. Cam Heyward might be the most underrated DL in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/dWGpgkIuyX — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 14, 2017