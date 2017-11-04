Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Lions Game Notes

Quick notes from last Sunday’s Week 8 win over the Detroit Lions.

First Half

– Kick return unit. Front five. Moats-Watt-Matakevich-Chickillo-Fort, Golden behind. Walton/Conner/Nix as the wedge. JuJu/Watson the returners.

– Kick coverage left to right. Sensabaugh-Golden-Nix-Fort-Watson-Boswell-Matakevich-Chickillo-Williams-DHB-Hilton

– Ben Roethlisberger’s interception….not a good idea.





– 4-3 front the Lions run is always tougher on the Steelers’ run game than a 3-4. Linebackers free, guards aren’t as free to get to the second level.

Second Half

– If Antonio Brown gets away from this tackle, they probably score on this 3rd and 18 drag screen. Converted a 3rd and 12 on the same concept earlier in the game.

– Tomlin amped after JuJu picks up 18 on 3rd and 4.

Think Tomlin was excited after JuJu picked up 18 on 3rd and 4? #Steelers pic.twitter.com/LloyWIwy7s — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 2, 2017

– Shazier again showing how much ground he can cover sideline-to-sideline.

– Coverage did a fantastic job of plastering on 4th and goal. Tyson Alualu gets the sack.

– Maybe this was just the coverage called but I have to think aligning Brown in the slot and sending him down the seam held the corner and safety, getting JuJu so wide open on 3rd and 4 for a monster conversion.

– Blown coverage. Three on one. Problem that’s shown up from time to time.

– Alejandro Villanueva throwing Ziggy Ansah out of the club on the 3rd and 1 shovel to win it.

Steelers 3rd and 1 to win it. Villanueva threw Ansah out of the club. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/1QX5ieiR6Y — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 31, 2017