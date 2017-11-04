Hot Topics

    Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Lions Game Notes

    By Alex Kozora November 4, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Quick notes from last Sunday’s Week 8 win over the Detroit Lions.

    First Half

    – Kick return unit. Front five. Moats-Watt-Matakevich-Chickillo-Fort, Golden behind. Walton/Conner/Nix as the wedge. JuJu/Watson the returners.

    – Kick coverage left to right. Sensabaugh-Golden-Nix-Fort-Watson-Boswell-Matakevich-Chickillo-Williams-DHB-Hilton

    Ben Roethlisberger’s interception….not a good idea.


    – 4-3 front the Lions run is always tougher on the Steelers’ run game than a 3-4. Linebackers free, guards aren’t as free to get to the second level.

    Second Half

    – If Antonio Brown gets away from this tackle, they probably score on this 3rd and 18 drag screen. Converted a 3rd and 12 on the same concept earlier in the game.

    – Tomlin amped after JuJu picks up 18 on 3rd and 4.

    – Shazier again showing how much ground he can cover sideline-to-sideline.

    – Coverage did a fantastic job of plastering on 4th and goal. Tyson Alualu gets the sack.

    – Maybe this was just the coverage called but I have to think aligning Brown in the slot and sending him down the seam held the corner and safety, getting JuJu so wide open on 3rd and 4 for a monster conversion.

    – Blown coverage. Three on one. Problem that’s shown up from time to time.

    Alejandro Villanueva throwing Ziggy Ansah out of the club on the 3rd and 1 shovel to win it.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • SteelCity

      Love how Shazier pursued keeping inside the RB until the RB committed on that vid highlighting Shazier.

    • Jaybird

      AV had a couple of wicked clubs in the game. JuJu now gives us a third option. He’s going to be the difference this year. Once McDonald gets back and gives us a little bit of a vertical threat from the TE position the offense should be much better in the second half. I think McDonald was just starting to acclimated before he got hurt. And props to Vance- he is a WAY better blocker than I thought he was.
      Second half of the season is going to be fun!

    • blackandgoldBullion

      I can make a case for AB being the first read on every play. Ben just needs to look his way and 3 or 4 of the opponents panic and head his way. Now look around the field and there is almost always at least one Steeler wide open. That’s where the ball should go, Ben. Take what they give you.