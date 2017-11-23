Hot Topics

    Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Titans Notes

    By Alex Kozora November 23, 2017 at 09:30 am

    Game notes from last Thursday’s win over the Tennessee Titans.

    First Half

    – Kick return unit. Moats-Watt-Matakevich-Chickillo-Fort. Golden behind. Conner/Walton/Nix the wedge. JuJu/Watson the return men.

    – Three options for Ben Roethlisberger on this play. Swing/seam, inside zone, hot to Antonio Brown on a curl.

    – Kick coverage from left to right. Sensabaugh-Golden-Nix-Fort-Watson-Matakevich-Boswell-Chickillo-Vince Williams-DHB-Hilton. That’s a 6×4 formation but they went to a 5×5 look after the first one.

    – Great push by the interior on the Titans’ first FG block. End up getting it on the second one.

    – Hats to the ball. Best run defense. Especially when the tackling isn’t great.

    Maurkice Pouncey/David DeCastro not on the same level on this stunt. Crasher slips through and gets pressure.

    Second Half

    – What a tough catch by JuJu Smith-Schuster on third down.

    – Golden opening his hips the wrong way on Delanie Walker’s long 42 yard catch.

    – Great contain by Cam Heyward. Winds up with a 15 yard sack.

    – Smash concept 3rd and 10. Cornerback rolls up on Le’Veon Bell, getting Martavis Bryant free for the catch and conversion.

    – Low hat on Jesse James’ touchdown. That’s how you sell playaction.

    – Nice cutblock from Marcus Gilbert. Too bad he isn’t here the next month…

    – Press and cover every gap. Line has no idea who is coming/dropping. Slide the wrong way, Vince Williams free for the sack.

    – Cover 3 but matching the seams. That’s the way to do it.

