Haley On Roethlisberger’s First Half: ‘He’s Working With Some Different Guys’

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger certainly hasn’t had a great first half of the regular season as he’s thrown almost as many interceptions (9) as he’s throw touchdowns (10) in the team’s first 8 games. Even so, Roethlisberger and the Steelers still managed to enter their bye week with a 6-2 record and that’s good enough for them to currently be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. On Wednesday, Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley talked about Roethlisberger’s first half of the season during his session with the local media.

    “He’s one of the most accurate throwers I think in the league,” Haley said of Roethlisberger, according to pennlive.com. “When you watch him on a daily basis, he’s working with some different guys. There’s been a little movement within the receiver group, the tight end group, not so much with the running back group. Some of those guys he doesn’t have a long history with so that makes you have to adjust and grow as fast you can.

    “Some of the inconsistencies you see from the outside are not things we see on a daily basis that would be alarming in any way. I’m seeing the same quarterback that’s continued to improve. It’s just the basic variables and some bounces that maybe haven’t gone our way. We’ll continue to work and make sure they go our way in the second half.”

    While Haley does somewhat have a point when it comes to Roethlisberger working with several unfamiliar players as a reason as to why the quarterback have struggling in the first eight games of the season, only wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is a rookie. Sure, wide receiver Martavis Bryant sat out all of last season, but even so, it’s not like he’s totally new when it comes to working with Roethlisberger.

    While Roethlisberger’s 9 interceptions in the team’s first eight games is a cause for concern, five of those came in the Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and a few of those are much easier to swallow when you look at the all-22 tape from the game. With that said, several of Roethlisberger’s other interceptions were ill-advised throws and additionally, he’s had a few other poor throws that probably should have resulted in picks. In fairness, however, Roethlisberger could probably have at least two or three more touchdown passes right now if not for drops by a few of his teammates.


    All things considered, perhaps the biggest issue Roethlisberger currently has entering the second half of the season is his deep pass completion percentage. Roethlisberger currently possesses an average air yards differential stat of -4.1 yards and that’s the worst in the league entering Week 9 of the NFL season. He’s completed just 34.2 of all passes thrown more than 15 yards past the original line of scrimmage so far this season as only 25 of them have found their intended marks. Additionally, 6 of his 9 total interceptions this season have also come via deep pass attempts.

    Negative points aside, we’ve still seen Roethlisberger make enough solid throws so far this season to lead us to believe that he’s far from being washed-up. If he can get his deep passing game on track during the second half of the season, he’s bound to post better numbers over the course of the team’s remaining eight regular season games than he did in the first eight. If that ultimately happens, the Steelers figure to have a 6-2 or better record to close out their 2017 regular season and that might just be good enough for home field advantage throughout the playoffs, or at worst, a first round bye.

    “I think he’s been on point, Haley said Wednesday of Roethlisberger. “He’s working hard. He’s giving us chances to win games.”

    • WARisHELL

      Please. Something has been wrong with Ben all year and it’s not the guys around him. Frankly I don’t think we’ll ever see the Ben we’re used to ever again.

    • PapaJuju

      Yeah he has an acute case of ageitis. He doesn’t take care of himself like Brady. The first thing to show up on the stat sheet for old QB’s are the issues with deep passes.

    • Bryant Eng

      I can’t discern any decline from watching Ben other than the fact that he might be a little less mobile in the pocket than he used to be. Then again, he has better protection than in the early half of his career, and thus, he may not need to emulate Houdini all the time. The arm strength is there, let’s not kid ourselves – this is Ben we are discussing, not Chad Pennington. Bryant missed nearly all of training camp due to legal technicalities relating to his reinstatement, Smith-Schuster is a rookie and Ben lacks a legitimate TE safety valve like he had in years past (H. Miller). I expect a big second half from Ben. Perhaps V. McDonald, despite his unsure hands, and Bryant will become a bigger part of the passing game. This offense may not be good for 30ppg, but they are better than 20.9ppg, and Ben isn’t the problem right now.

    • Preston Coe

      I love Ben and what he has contributed to this team, but Haley is living in denial if he believes there has not been a drop off over the last few season. Ben has not been throwing with his same form, and it shows with his lack of accuracy. Additionally, he is not as mobile as in years past. This mobility has helped give his receivers more time to get open. He has been great in times past in finding those open receivers. These days, he isn’t scrambling and lengthening the plays and is having to hit a tighter window as a result. Just my opinion.

    • Bryant Eng

      Agree on mobility, but he has had substantially more time to throw. Time isn’t an issue. I find it interesting that you see a substantial difference in Ben’s throwing motion. No one else in the media, coaching staff or SD has pointed that out.

    • francesco

      Let’s just say that if it weren’t for LBell and our Defense we were looking at a 2- 6 record instead. Yes Ben could have had 2- 3 more td’s if they were caught but in the same way he could have had 4- 5 more interceptions as well.
      Looking at their second half schedule…i don’t see them having a better record than 5- 3 which means they will finish with a record of 11- 5.

    • PaeperCup

      Yes, if you take out a feature piece of the offense, and 11 guys on defense we might not have as good a record. Thank you for pointing that out.

    • CountryClub

      You’re going to find out after the season that he’s been playing with an injury. Probably something in his legs.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Shut up Haley. Don’t make excuses. Your playcalling is average at best and Ben has not been good this year.

    • Donovan L Faulkner

      excuses, excuses. Totally disagree, Ben needs to do two things, stop concentrating on AB, TAKE what the defense gives him, even if that means dinking and dunking down the field. This is not a while thought article. Number 1, players are injured, traded, sign with other teams all the time. I guess if you have MegaTron and Moss for two years, they both walk, you have GRUNK, AB and Julio for the next, and they leave after 1 year, you have Dez Bryant and Amari Cooper the next. Ben needs to play better with this corp. Martavis needs to play better. It’s not all on 7, but he stunk it up against the Jaguars. In Ben I trust, but he has got to get rid of the ball before Villanueva gets him killed from his blind side.

    • PaeperCup

      That’s it there. Ben is still good, even at half speed I would take him over most of the QBs in the league. But he’s not playing well enough to bail Haley out of the bad play calling. Haley’s play calling is bad because it’s relying on Ben to make the tough plays. Bad time for both of them to stink it up.

    • will

      Broken toes

    • Donovan L Faulkner

      100% right. He needs to watch his weight

    • francesco

      Let me also say something that you probably already know…the offense has not flat out won a game yet if not for the defence bailing us out.

    • DSG

      As i have mentioned before, bens qb rating in 2014 was #3 the highest it has ever been. Since then he was 11th in 2015 and 2016. And halfway through this season he is 24th. Anyone who doesnt think ben is in decline hasn’t been paying attention and is in denial. Keep in mind, ben has a very strong supporting cast – the sane cannot be said of the other qbs ahead of him in qb ratins.

    • pittfan

      Good thing it’s a team game..

    • francesco

      Yes good thing. However I wonder if the Offense and the Defense intermingle with each other during the week? It seems they only come together on game day.

    • PaeperCup

      yes the offense. My only point is that it doesn’t fall all on the QB. Ben is playing like an average QB. But average QBs can be effective on the right team with the right play calling.

      Ok, I’ll give you that the offense hasn’t flat out won us the game, but they also haven’t flat out lost us the game. Well they did Jax, but the defense lost us the Bears game in the same way. The offense has done enough. And maybe that’s the identity of this team again. Pound it on the ground, control the clock, minimize mistakes.

    • Rob

      Ben isn’t playing well. But I’ve seen him play so well for so long that I have to hope that it can be turned around.

    • francesco

      At this point we need Ben to just manage the game with high percentage throws. And that’s why I named LBell as being the reason for our record. He pounds it on the ground and controls the clock.

    • PapaJuju

      Disagree with you on their second half schedule. I see them going 6-2. I have an L to the Patriots and losing one other of the Bengals/Ravens/Titans.

    • nutty32

      One day Peyton Manning showed up and had a noodle for an arm & every team started forcing him to make long throws to the sidelines or deep. Sucks getting old. Hopefully, Ben can sneak a trophy in there like Peyton before people start debating Landry Osweiler needing to take over his job.

    • Preston Coe

      I didn’t say time was an issue. What I said was that he is not extending plays like he used to. When he did in times past, the receivers inherently had more time to break free. As for the throwing motion, I was speculating. He has been less accurate…over throwing some and under-throwing others. It may or may not be a technical issue. Haley says he is more accurate than ever and that it is due to working with new receivers. I guess we should believe him. It will be easier to, when he starts connecting more with his receivers.

    • hdogg48

      He’s a 14 year veteran that’s led his team to 3 Super Bowls
      winning two of them.

      Why say that he has to adjust to new players, shouldn’t
      it be the other way around…they should have to
      adjust to him?

      Just asking……

    • francesco

      In addition I had them losing to the Texans in Houston.

    • PapaJuju

      Tough game, but the Steelers are a bad match-up for the Texans.