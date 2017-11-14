Haley Says Sunday Sideline Tirade Was Directed At Another Coach, Not Roethlisberger

Who was Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley yelling at during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts? Well, while we still don’t know for sure, Haley claims his seemingly obscenity-laced tirade wasn’t directed at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Haley said Tuesday afternoon that he wasn’t yelling at Roethlisberger Sunday but at an unnamed coach when the CBS television cameras caught him.

Haley was obviously upset at the way things transpired when the Steelers were about to attempt a two-point conversion following a fourth quarter touchdown. After the Steelers were forced to call a timeout after players failed to line up correctly for the two-point conversion, the offense then took a 5-yard delay of game penalty immediately after that as players still couldn’t line up correctly.

Roethlisberger talked a little about Haley’s sideline outburst during his Monday interview on 93.7 The Fan.

“You know, it was crazy, yeah, obviously he was screaming,” Roethlisberger said. “That’s nothing new, him screaming at me during games. You guys don’t ever see it. I don’t know if he was actually yelling at me through the headset because I didn’t hear that, but I did look over at the sideline and he was definitely screaming. I know they’re making a big deal about it today on social media and that’s how you guys are all hearing and seeing about it.”

Roethlisberger gave a little more insight into what was happening on the sideline during that point of the game.

“I know there was some coach to coach arguing, him hollering, all kinds of things, but at the time, it’s just you move on,” Roethlisberger explained. “You can’t really get caught up in that stuff so that’s why I was focused on kind of what was going on there. It was the same sort of thing on the last drive, the big play to Martavis [Bryant]. He [Haley] was trying to call another play. He kind of wanted us to huddle and do some things and I was kind of like, no, in hollering at me and what not, it’s just like, you know what, we’ve just got to move and go and so I called that play to Martavis and he made a big play.”

Well, this certainly is going to screw up a lot of current narratives floating around. At least we know Haley wasn’t yelling at linebackers coach Joey Porter.