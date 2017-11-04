Hot Topics

    Ike Taylor Names Burns And Haden A Top 3 CB Tandem

    By Matthew Marczi November 4, 2017 at 06:20 am


    “The media” is a dirty term for fans. And for media. Until they become the media. Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor was one player who always had a pretty good relationship with “the media”, though, and so it’s no surprise that he has been able to carve out a second career for himself in that role.

    Taylor, the last lockdown corner the Steelers have had, now locks down weekly cornerback rankings for the league’s website. He did not go so far as to put anybody from Pittsburgh on his top 10 list. But he did include the pair of Artie Burns and Joe Haden, together, as one of the top duos in the league.

    You can probably guess who the first two duos are. Chris Harris and Aqib Talib of the Broncos were ranked first. Taylor ranked Talib second in the league behind Josh Norman, and Harris 10th. Behind them were the Jaguars’ A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey, ranked eighth and seventh, respectively.

    While neither Haden nor Burns made the top 10 list, I think most fans would agree that they have overall been solid this year. After all, the Steelers as a team still rank second in the league in the fewest passing yards allowed, and are still tied for the second-fewest yards allowed per attempt, even if it jumped up half a yard since the last game to 6.2.

    Only one team in the league, the Bills, has given up fewer than the Steelers’ six touchdown passes on the season, while they rank in the middle of the pack in terms of interceptions recorded, so their numbers are consistently good all around.


    And this is after their worst game of the year, by far, in terms of yardage given up, even though it is notable that they shut the down in the red zone, forcing the Lions to go 0-for-5 in the most important area of the field.

    “The Steelers bent but didn’t break against Matthew Stafford and the Lions in Week 8”, Taylor wrote about his former team. “Stafford threw for over 400 yards, yet the Lions didn’t get in the end zone all game”.

    According to their data, “Haden allowed four receptions on eight targets for 66 yards, while Burns gave up four catches on seven targets for 88 yards. That’s a lot of yards between the two”, he said in stating the obvious, “but the defense as a whole was great in the red zone. Communication keeps improving in this secondary and it’s showing”.

    The Steelers’ secondary hasn’t been perfect through the first half of the season, but they haven’t had to be, and they have been growing. It’s been good enough to help get them to the bye with a 6-2 record and one of the best scoring defenses in the league. Now it’s time to make last-minute adjustments for the stretch run and then on into the playoffs.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • kdubs412

      Third overall is probably a bit high but I feel pretty confident this is the best cornerback group the Steelers have had in the twenty or so years I’ve been watching them, and it’s not particularly close.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Joe Haden has most definitely quieted my fears about him thus far

    • Mister Wirez

      Funny how Browns fans said we were getting a slow, beat-up, & over-the-hill Joe Haden. Just like their teams draft picks, they miss the mark… AGAIN!

      The Steelers DB’s as a group, will get even better as more games are played. Thanks Cleveland!

    • capehouse

      I agree. Haden has been solid and Burns is way better than most give him credit for. Kind of annoying how pessimistic the critique of Burns has been so far.

    • 6 ring circus

      Ike can be a bit of a homer, though. We’ll see what the second half holds for these two.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Ike, no just no. Haydens age leaves him vulnerable to burners. Burns is weak vs run and has poor tackling form.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I think part of that stems from how well most of the defense is playing. He may not be playing extremely poorly, but he stands out against others that are playing very good ball. He’s definitely not playing to the level of his draft slot and that’s going to be the stick by which his play is measured.

    • francesco

      I’m thinking what our rating would have been with Cockrell and Burns?!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Burns checks out for about five to eight plays a game, he is weak vs the run and has poor form. His criticisms have been warranted.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      20 years? Not a fan of ike? deshea?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      If you throw mike mitchell in too, he gave up about 70 yards too. We will draft a safety in round 2 or 3.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Hard to consider the opinions of someone who left Marshon Lattimore off of his top ten list valid. The saints rookie has probably been the best corner in football through the first 8 weeks of the season. Im not down on our corners. They’re better than they have been in decades. I just don’t think those two make up a top 3 CB tandem on the league. I believe Ike might be wearing his homer glasses on this one.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      My unofficial Stiller rankings…

      1) Mel & JT or Woodruff
      2) Rod & DJ
      3) Ike & D’shea
      4) D Washington & D’shea

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      He’s 28i or 29, not old at all.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      MM, mark the calendar. I agree with you today. If Artie stays focused, I’ll tolerate poor form. As bad as his tackling is, he’s gotten better.

    • WARisHELL

      Ok I can never take Ike seriously again. He’s gone full homer.

    • Grant Humphrey

      He’s not the shut down corner he once was but he’s still a good corner

    • kdubs412

      Ike was definitely pretty darn good despite having feet for hands. My memories of Deshea are that he was pretty average. Played behind a dominant pass rush in a different era.

    • capehouse

      As long as you understand that’s your opinion. Considering our past issues in the secondary and specifically at CB I’d rather dwell on his positives.

    • Chris92021

      Deshea started for over 10 years, including for 2 Super Bowls. That’s pretty good for someone who was “average”.

    • Chris92021

      Well, Ike isn’t that far off. Who would be in your top 10 CB tandems this season? Let’s see:

      1. Denver with Chris Harris and Aqib Talib
      2. Jacksonville with Jalen Ramsey and AJ Bouye
      Those are definitely better than who we’ve got. But what about other groups?

      Not New England with Gilmore and Butler since Gilmore hasn’t been sharp this season and he’s injured. Maybe Houston with Johnathan Joseph and Kareem Jackson and Kevin Johnson but they also have given up a lot of yards and TDs this season. The NY Giants with Jenkins and Apple and DRC? They are also struggling and injured and suspended (DRC earlier this season and Jenkins now). The duo in Tampa Bay with Hargreaves and Grimes? Nope. Arizona? Nope. Haden and Burns are definitely in the top 5 right now.

    • kdubs412

      Sure is. Average CBs were set up to succeed in LeBeau’s scheme. Not an indictment on him at all, he just wasn’t an exceptional talent.

    • WreckIess

      He had Haden at No. 10 last week. I don’t think that’s too far fetched, but Artie holds them back from being top 3.