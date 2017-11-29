Injured Steelers CB Joe Haden Says No Timetable Yet For His Return

During his Tuesday press conference, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t provide much of an update on injured cornerback Joe Haden outside of saying he wouldn’t play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. As for when Haden might ultimately be able to return to action, Tomlin indicated he really wasn’t sure.

“I don’t have any clarity on his situation, or when he’ll return,” Tomlin said. “Really, as we get close, I’ll ask more definitive questions about where he is. I’m not close enough yet. He’s out this week.”

On Wednesday, Haden, who has already reportedly ditched his crutches, told the media that while he is optimistic about coming back this season, he still has no time table as to when that will actually be, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. For now, Haden indicated Wednesday that he’s just listening to what the team’s trainers tell him to do.

Many originally believed and speculated that Haden, who suffered a high fractured fibula during the first half of the Steelers Week 10 road game against the Indianapolis Colts, would only be sidelined for three to four weeks with his injury. The three week mark, however, will be this Sunday. In all likelihood, Haden will also miss the Steelers Week 14 home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

So, will Haden be back in time for the Steelers Week 15 home game against the New England Patriots? There’s obviously no way to really know the answer to that question at this time but that contest will take place exactly five weeks after his injury took place. In the meantime, fellow Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is expected to start in place of Haden.