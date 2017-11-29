Hot Topics

    Injured Steelers CB Joe Haden Says No Timetable Yet For His Return

    By Dave Bryan November 29, 2017 at 03:43 pm

    During his Tuesday press conference, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t provide much of an update on injured cornerback Joe Haden outside of saying he wouldn’t play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. As for when Haden might ultimately be able to return to action, Tomlin indicated he really wasn’t sure.

    “I don’t have any clarity on his situation, or when he’ll return,” Tomlin said. “Really, as we get close, I’ll ask more definitive questions about where he is. I’m not close enough yet. He’s out this week.”

    On Wednesday, Haden, who has already reportedly ditched his crutches, told the media that while he is optimistic about coming back this season, he still has no time table as to when that will actually be, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. For now, Haden indicated Wednesday that he’s just listening to what the team’s trainers tell him to do.

    Many originally believed and speculated that Haden, who suffered a high fractured fibula during the first half of the Steelers Week 10 road game against the Indianapolis Colts, would only be sidelined for three to four weeks with his injury. The three week mark, however, will be this Sunday. In all likelihood, Haden will also miss the Steelers Week 14 home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

    So, will Haden be back in time for the Steelers Week 15 home game against the New England Patriots? There’s obviously no way to really know the answer to that question at this time but that contest will take place exactly five weeks after his injury took place. In the meantime, fellow Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is expected to start in place of Haden.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Reader783

      Still waiting for the refs to call the offensive PI for the downfield block on Haden before the ball was caught on that play…

    • Milton Farfara

      I don’t care when he’s back as long as he’s as close to 100% as possible. I’d rather lose a game because he stayed out an extra week than bring him back too soon and lose in the playoffs because he wasn’t able to play because of a reaggravated injury.
      GO STEELERS! ! !

    • walter

      without haden out secondary is suspect

    • Joey

      Coty is not too bad, definitely a drop off, but not HORRIBLE… could be Cockrell in there 😉

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I think the secondary is missing Haden’s leadership as much as anything… it seems like Artie never knows where he is supposed to be anymore.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Basically, Haden would need to be back at practice (in some capacity) two weeks from today in order to be available for New England. Without knowing the exact nature of his rehab and exercise regimen at the moment, it’s hard to tell if that’s a reasonable timeline.

    • ryan72384

      I don’t like the sound of that. Haden is optimistic he will return this season. Doesn’t sound like it’s a guarantee to me. Not good. Zero chance of winning the Super Bowl without him.

    • Doug Andrews

      More than ever Artie needs that leadership. I sometimes have to remember he’s only into his second year but the mental breakdowns are concerning. Hopefully Joe can be back by the playoffs…after the Steelers playoff bye week.

    • Doug Andrews

      If he’s not ready to play by week 15 which I’m starting to doubt then there’s no need for him to play until the playoffs. If the Steelers stay on track they should get a bye week which will give Haden an extra week. The secondary specifically the CB’s aren’t awful they’ve had some breakdowns for sure but I feel they are correctable and as long as they happen in the regular season and are used as a teaching moments I think the secondary will survive until the playoffs.

    • Christopher Carey

      Wonder if the Steelers are playing it coy with Haden to keep the Pats guessing if he’ll play.